NCAA Basketball: Virginia Tech at Virginia

(from Roanoke PD) On February 3 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW. While officers were heading towards the scene, another call came in referencing at least one other victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO