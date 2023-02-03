ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech looking to halt No. 6 Virginia's streak

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofLJ1_0kasT3tg00

After both teams started the season strong, the paths of No. 6 Virginia and unranked Virginia Tech diverged in January.While the Hokies were losing seven in a row, the Cavaliers pieced together a seven-game winning streak which remains intact.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy