ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech looking to halt No. 6 Virginia's streak

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VgBUP_0kasSxYI00

After both teams started the season strong, the paths of No. 6 Virginia and unranked Virginia Tech diverged in January.

While the Hokies were losing seven in a row, the Cavaliers pieced together a seven-game winning streak which remains intact.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy