Charlottesville, VA

NCAA Basketball: Virginia Tech at Virginia

By Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

Jan 18, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Sean Pedulla (3) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

WJHL

Jones signs PWO offer with Virginia Tech

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia High senior Brody Jones didn’t start playing football until he was a freshman in high school. “I was 5’8″ and 130 pounds,” he recalled. “I just wasn’t anything back then. Just a lot of hard work in the offseasons. That’s really when I was like, ‘I want to do this […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash

MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

JMU students involved in fatal accident have been identified

Five sophomores from James Madison University (JMU) were involved in a single vehicle accident in Hardy County West Virginia Feb 2. Three of the 5 were pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The driver of the vehicle and another passenger were airlifted to the hospital both in critical...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cardinal News

Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .

Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
C-Ville Weekly

Yes in my backyard

Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
OnlyInYourState

The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop

There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Memorial service held for Mark Mincer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People gathered Friday afternoon to bid farewell to the former owner of a famous Charlottesville business. Hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Mark Mincer at the Paramount Theater. Mincer ran the long-time shop on the University of Virginia Corner that bears his family’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

ACPS responds to city's CATEC acquisition announcement

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools responded Friday to Charlottesville City Schools' announcement it would be buying out the county's share of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, or CATEC. ACPS spokesperson Phil Giaramita says Albemarle was blindsided by the news from the Charlottesville School Board...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech professor arrested for alleged indecent acts with a child

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Virginia Tech professor is facing a series of charges for indecent acts with a child and aggravated sexual battery, court records indicate. Dr. Brian Vick, an associate professor in the school’s mechanical engineering department, was arrested on Jan. 31 for allegedly having sex with a minor.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

Code red: Social media threat paralyzes Albemarle High School

A “non-specific” social media threat was levied against Albemarle High School (AHS) earlier today. The warning reportedly was “airdropped” to AHS students at approximately 12:45 PM. Concerned for their safety, some student-recipients advised Principal Darah Bonham of the menacing message. Unnamed sources claim that Bonham did...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg elementary school lockout over

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Friday afternoon lockout at Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg has been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools. It was precautionary because of police activity in the neighborhood. ORIGINAL STORY: Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg is under lockout Friday afternoon under the advisement of the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

