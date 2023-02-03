NCAA Basketball: Virginia Tech at Virginia

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jones signs PWO offer with Virginia Tech
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia High senior Brody Jones didn’t start playing football until he was a freshman in high school. “I was 5’8″ and 130 pounds,” he recalled. “I just wasn’t anything back then. Just a lot of hard work in the offseasons. That’s really when I was like, ‘I want to do this […]
Williamsburg man among JMU students killed in West Virginia crash
Multiple James Madison University students were killed in a crash, the university confirmed in a letter to the JMU community.
3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash
MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
JMU students involved in fatal accident have been identified
Five sophomores from James Madison University (JMU) were involved in a single vehicle accident in Hardy County West Virginia Feb 2. Three of the 5 were pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The driver of the vehicle and another passenger were airlifted to the hospital both in critical...
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
Three James Madison University students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday.
Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .
Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
Three JMU Students Perish in Fatal Car Crash in Hardy County, West Virginia
HARDY COUNTY, WV – A single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in West Virginia has claimed the lives of three James Madison University students. Hardy County authorities say the crash happened at around 10:30 pm on Route 259 not far from the Rockingham County line. The vehicle was traveling south...
Honoring Black History: The nation’s only Black military academy once in Powhatan
Tucked away 40 miles west of downtown Richmond sits a former plantation called "Belmead." The plantation became a site for two Black Catholic boarding schools -- both of which have been closed for more than 50 years now.
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
Yes in my backyard
Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
Virginia Scenic Railway 'train ride felt like being on vacation,' woman says
The Blue Ridge Flyer’s journey begins at the Staunton Railroad Station, also an Amtrak station, in the heart of downtown.
The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop
There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
Memorial service held for Mark Mincer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People gathered Friday afternoon to bid farewell to the former owner of a famous Charlottesville business. Hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Mark Mincer at the Paramount Theater. Mincer ran the long-time shop on the University of Virginia Corner that bears his family’s...
ACPS responds to city's CATEC acquisition announcement
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools responded Friday to Charlottesville City Schools' announcement it would be buying out the county's share of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, or CATEC. ACPS spokesperson Phil Giaramita says Albemarle was blindsided by the news from the Charlottesville School Board...
Virginia Tech professor arrested for alleged indecent acts with a child
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Virginia Tech professor is facing a series of charges for indecent acts with a child and aggravated sexual battery, court records indicate. Dr. Brian Vick, an associate professor in the school’s mechanical engineering department, was arrested on Jan. 31 for allegedly having sex with a minor.
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
Code red: Social media threat paralyzes Albemarle High School
A “non-specific” social media threat was levied against Albemarle High School (AHS) earlier today. The warning reportedly was “airdropped” to AHS students at approximately 12:45 PM. Concerned for their safety, some student-recipients advised Principal Darah Bonham of the menacing message. Unnamed sources claim that Bonham did...
Lynchburg elementary school lockout over
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Friday afternoon lockout at Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg has been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools. It was precautionary because of police activity in the neighborhood. ORIGINAL STORY: Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg is under lockout Friday afternoon under the advisement of the...
