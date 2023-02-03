Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
Staying warm this week
Hope everyone is enjoying a few days of “false spring” here in Middle Georgia, as highs warmed to the 70s this afternoon. Tomorrow will bring another nice day to the area, but a few more clouds are likely, especially during the afternoon. Highs will be warming back to...
41nbc.com
Another pleasant day on deck Tuesday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will warm more Tuesday afternoon as plenty of sun sticks around. It was a chilly and clear morning around Middle Georgia as most of the region began the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Overall conditions will be pleasant today as highs reach into the lower 70s. Winds will blow from the south-southeast at around 5 mph. Cloud cover will largely be upper level cirrus clouds throughout the day, but a couple of mid-level cumulus clouds will also be possible.
Warm weather continues in Georgia this week
Georgia’s warming trend will continue this week with temperatures that look more like early spring than winter. Starting today, expect sunny skies and a comfortable high of 68°. The rest of the week will bring a mix of partly sunny, cloudy, and showery conditions. Tonight, skies will mostly...
wtoc.com
Severe Weather Preparedness Week kicks off in Georgia
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is day one of Georgia Severe Weather Preparedness Week. This week serves as a reminder for people to review their emergency procedures and prepare for weather-related hazards. Spring is typically when the threat of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, that bring hail and lightning, greatly...
fox5atlanta.com
Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Some supplies you should have to survive the storm
It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week across the state of Georgia. It’s been less than a month since the devastating January tornado outbreak but Mother Nature’s fiercest storms are typically in the spring. Fox 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey went to Spalding County to see how the tornado-ravaged community is preparing the next round of severe weather.
WCTV
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Friday, February 3
We'll start the weekend with sunshine, but the clouds will return Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Mike's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, February 2. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST. |. By WCTV Staff. Showers and thunderstorms overnight Thursday into Friday morning will leave...
Severe weather preparedness week starts Feb. 6
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10. “Given the recent severe storms, tornado outbreaks and...
Georgia Weekend Weather Outlook: Get your coats and sunglasses ready
The weather this weekend is set to be a mixed bag, with clear skies and sunny skies both in the forecast. Starting off with tonight, clear skies are expected with a low of 29 degrees. Be sure to grab a coat if you’re heading out for a night on the town.
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
41nbc.com
Groundhog Day sees more clouds and rain around Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain chances will climb for Middle Georgia throughout the day on Thursday. Most of Middle Georgia will be stuck under a blanket of clouds throughout the day today. On a related note, General Beauregard Lee did not see his shadow up in Jackson, GA due to the cloudy and wet conditions (This means he is calling for an early start to spring). Only the furthest southeastern counties are likely to see some sun during the day today. Showers will largely hang around the northern counties until the lunchtime hours. At that point some showers may begin to fire up in the southern counties. Temperatures will peak this afternoon in the upper 50s and lower 60s for most of Middle Georgia, however the furthest south locations may push more into the mid to upper 60s. Ambient winds today will largely blow from the north-northwest at about 2-10 mph.
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
valdostatoday.com
Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather
ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
41nbc.com
General Beauregard Lee of Georgia makes his prediction for Groundhog Day
JACKSON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Should we bundle up for the winter or are should we be excited for a early spring? That was the question for General Beauregard “Beau” Lee as he made his big weather prediction for 2023. Early Thursday morning, officials at Dauset Trails Nature Center announced...
WJCL
United States Geological Survey reports second earthquake in Georgia so far this year
An earthquake has been reported in central Georgia, making this the second earthquake in the Peach State this year, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS says that the earthquake happened around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday. Milledgeville is northeast of Macon. According to the USGS, the earthquake had...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!
Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
Did Georgia’s groundhog Gen. Beauregard Lee see his shadow today?
Spring is coming early. — That’s the word from Georgia’s own furry prognosticator, Gen. Beauregard Lee, as Georgia’s foremost authority on the start of spring emerged from his home at Dauset Trails Nature Preserve in Jackson, he did not see his shadow. For over two decades,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire suspends service hour limits on home heating oil, propane deliveries
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Safety has temporarily lifted the limits on when deliveries of home heating oil, propane and more, can be made. The temporary lifting of the restrictions will also be for motor carriers that deliver gasoline, diesel fuel, medications, fuel and also exempt is utility crews.
Comments / 0