MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain chances will climb for Middle Georgia throughout the day on Thursday. Most of Middle Georgia will be stuck under a blanket of clouds throughout the day today. On a related note, General Beauregard Lee did not see his shadow up in Jackson, GA due to the cloudy and wet conditions (This means he is calling for an early start to spring). Only the furthest southeastern counties are likely to see some sun during the day today. Showers will largely hang around the northern counties until the lunchtime hours. At that point some showers may begin to fire up in the southern counties. Temperatures will peak this afternoon in the upper 50s and lower 60s for most of Middle Georgia, however the furthest south locations may push more into the mid to upper 60s. Ambient winds today will largely blow from the north-northwest at about 2-10 mph.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO