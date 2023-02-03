ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Browns’ Myles Garrett Dislocates Toe During Pro Bowl Games

The four-time Pro Bowler limped off the field following his turn on the Gridiron Gauntlet obstacle course. The Pro Bowl Games resulted in at least one injury Sunday, with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffering a dislocated toe. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
CLEVELAND, OH
A.J. Brown Maneuvers Awkward Exchange About Super Bowl Script (Video)

The star receiver fielded a question referencing the now-infamous conspiracy theory that recently made the rounds on social media. Super Bowl week is officially underway in Arizona as the Eagles and Chiefs descended upon the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Monday to take part in the annual opening night tradition of facing hordes of media members from around the world.
PHOENIX, AZ
Broncos Letting Defensive Coordinator Out of Contract, per Report

Evero is reportedly expected to interview for the defensive coordinator position in Minnesota. View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos and new head coach Sean Payton are letting defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract with the franchise, and he is now free to interview elsewhere, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
DENVER, CO
Fox’s Pereira knows pressure Super Bowl officials are facing

Mike Pereira knows the pressure Carl Cheffers and his officiating crew will be under during Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. That’s because he either hired or promoted most of them. As the NFL’s vice president of officiating in 2008, Pereira promoted Cheffers from...
KANSAS CITY, MO

