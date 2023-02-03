Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Dates announced for 2023 Porter Peach Festival
PORTER, Okla. — Mark your calendars! The dates for the 2023 Porter Peach Festival have been announced. The festival will be July 13, 14 and 15th. Hundreds of visitors attend the festival each year to get their fix of peaches and peach flavored treats. Livesay Orchards, which provides most...
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters put out kitchen fire in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters put out a fire at an east Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the fire started in a kitchen at Willow Bend apartments, near East 31st Street and U.S. Highway 169. TFD said nobody was home at the time,...
KOKI FOX 23
South Tulsa church sanctuary reopens after fire
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa church has reopened their sanctuary, nearly two years after it was damaged in a fire. Christ Presbyterian Church, near 51st and Lewis, held a grand reopening on Sunday, February, 5. Matt Whitman, an elder at the church, said when the fire broke out,...
KOKI FOX 23
Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The 10th annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival took place Saturday afternoon. The event took place at The Big 10 Ballroom, near E. Apache St. and N. Peoria Ave., and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event featured Black vendors, spoken words, a fashion show and live music.
KOKI FOX 23
TFD celebrates fire station’s 115th anniversary
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Firefighters are celebrating Fire Station 2′s 115 years of protecting Tulsans. Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker said Station 2 is the oldest continuously operated fire stations in Tulsa. “It’s got a long history of being a staple in downtown Tulsa,” he said.
KOKI FOX 23
Cheers to Beers; Welltown Brewing announces renewed liquor license
TULSA, Okla. — After three weeks, Welltown Brewing announced their liquor license has been renewed. “Goodbye Dry January. Hello Flowing February,” the brewery said in a statement Monday. “After three grueling weeks of leaving you high and dry, alcohol is back on the menu and our taps are flowing.”
KOKI FOX 23
University of Tulsa honors Black Oklahomans with exhibit
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) is celebrating Black History Month with an exhibit honoring three prominent Black Oklahoma natives. “Early Oklahoma: Black Hope/Black Dreams” explores the accomplishments of Edward Preston McCabe, Roscoe Dunjee and Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher. TU Vice President of Diversity, Equity and...
KOKI FOX 23
Car drives through front of south Tulsa pharmacy
TULSA, Okla. — A car went through the front of a south Tulsa pharmacy on Monday. Tulsa police said a white sedan drove through the front of a Walgreens near East 61st Street and South Yale Avenue. Police said a customer was hit by the car, but they do not have life-threatening injuries.
KOKI FOX 23
A New Leaf’s Transition Academy welcomes second class of students
OWASSO, Okla. — A New Leaf’s Transition Academy welcomed a new group of students on Monday morning. The academy is a two-year life and workforce skills training program for those 18 and older with developmental disabilities or autism. A New Leaf said the goal they have for their...
KOKI FOX 23
Local gift shop unveils Valentine’s themed robot sculptures
TULSA, Okla. — A unique collection of upcycled gifts was unveiled at a Tulsa gift shop this weekend. 3 Bulls Upcycling Valentine-themed robot sculptures were on display at Buck Atoms Cosmic Curios. Each of the artworks were made from repurposed materials like old electronics. “What I really love is...
KOKI FOX 23
Creek Turnpike converts to cashless tolls Tuesday
A Green Country turnpike will go cashless Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the Creek Turnpike will convert to a cashless system Tuesday night. The turnpike is already cashless at the Peoria/Elm interchange exit in Jenks. In August, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to...
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
News On 6
Construction Resumes On Jenks Outlet Mall
Construction has resumed on the Jenks outlet mall after work was put on pause for nearly three years. The 333,000 square foot project is expected to house about 100 retailers. The outlet mall will be located just south of the Creek Turnpike across the river from the Oklahoma Aquarium. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Owner of Tulsa auto repair shop discusses potholes
TULSA, Okla. — Bad weather can cause cracks and potholes to open up in the road. After bad weather, water can get into the cracks in the road, freeze, expand and create potholes. Driving over potholes can lead to multiple car issues. “Potholes cause damage to the suspension and...
news9.com
New Film By Local Director Features Iconic Tulsa Scenery
A new film by a Tulsa writer and director is out now and it features some iconic Tulsa scenery. "Little Dixie" stars Frank Grillo as a former special forces op who has to fight off a drug cartel and prosecutors to save his daughter. It's set in Oklahoma and shot...
KOKI FOX 23
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure
TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa firefighters to deliver smoke alarms to deaf, hard of hearing families Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said that memories of a deadly fire which involved a child with disabilities prompted a firefighter to do a much as he could to prevent a future incident like that. TFD Lt. Jeremiah Mefford has been working to gather smoke detectors for...
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore mom vows to launch another “PJs for Preemies” drive after recent success
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Taylor Galvan returned to the NICU on Friday for the first time since her son, Jensen Cole, arrived about 10 weeks early in July. Galvan and her husband Phillip, along with her cousin Lauren Knapp delivered 270 pajamas to the NICU at the Hillcrest Medical Center. They dropped off another set of 30 pajamas to the NICU at Hillcrest South on Friday afternoon.
news9.com
Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood
A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
Comments / 0