PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Sarah Wondra, the woman accused of failing to notify police of Michael Vaughan's death did not appear in court Monday, February 6th, as scheduled. Wondra is currently being evaluated by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for competency to stand trial. By law, the court has to check in with defendants every 90 days to avoid people being lost in the system while awaiting trial.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO