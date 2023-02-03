ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

2023 water year starts strong, snow survey shows

The 2023 water year is off to a good start in Idaho, State Conservationist Curtis Elke and his team reported in their first snow survey of the year, released Jan. 10. Snowpack through much of Idaho is already halfway to reaching normal peak snowpack conditions, the report states. But, it cautions, “last year serves as a good reminder that continued snowfall is required to reach normal peak snowpack conditions and ensure adequate springtime runoff.”
Residents kept out as air checked near derailed Ohio train

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — It's unclear when evacuated residents might be able to return home to the area where officials released and burned toxic chemicals from the wreckage of a derailed train, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. Residents near the site in East Palestine, close to the...
Update on woman accused of failing to notify police of Michael Vaughan

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Sarah Wondra, the woman accused of failing to notify police of Michael Vaughan's death did not appear in court Monday, February 6th, as scheduled. Wondra is currently being evaluated by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for competency to stand trial. By law, the court has to check in with defendants every 90 days to avoid people being lost in the system while awaiting trial.
Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke...
