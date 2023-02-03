Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse has struggled to get back in the win column recently. The Orange have lost five of their last six and have scored 70 points only once (a Jan. 26 win over Virginia). The lineup has been stretched thin as only seven players got playing time in last Thursday’s 78-64 loss to No. 13 Virginia Tech at Blacksburg.

