Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Daily Orange
Syracuse hangs on, ends losing streak with 79-72 win over Boston College
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Dyaisha Fair stared down Taina Mair near the top of the key with 6:05 left in the fourth quarter. After jumping out to a quick start, she only had 11 points entering the fourth quarter, far below her regular-season average. But she looked comfortable with Mair as the lone defender in front of her.
Daily Orange
As his minutes increase, Justin Taylor has become a top option off the bench
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Justin Taylor stood crouched in the left corner behind the 3-point line with Syracuse down six points to then-No. 6 Virginia. Syracuse was vying to keep pace with the Cavaliers under 10 minutes left in the first half, and the Orange were looking to counter a 3-pointer from Isaac McKneely.
Daily Orange
Georgia Woolley notches 18 1st-half points in win over Boston College
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. In the second quarter, Georgia Woolley stood in the corner and received a pass from Alaina Rice. She pump-faked a three, causing her defender to bite. Woolley took a couple dribbles in and scored a mid-range jumper.
Daily Orange
Syracuse men’s and women’s track teams excel at invitationals in Boston and Ithaca this weekend
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse traveled to Cornell for the Kane Invitational and Boston for the Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invitational this weekend. Both the men’s and women’s track teams each produced strong showings. Kicking...
Daily Orange
Jesse Edwards’ career-high 27 points gets Syracuse past Boston College
BOSTON, Mass. — Jim Boeheim regrouped his team during a media timeout with eight minutes left in the game. His squad was in a situation which was at this point too familiar, down by one against an ACC opponent, late. This game was different though, the Orange had time on their side.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about Boston College in its 2nd matchup with SU
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse has struggled to get back in the win column recently. The Orange have lost five of their last six and have scored 70 points only once (a Jan. 26 win over Virginia). The lineup has been stretched thin as only seven players got playing time in last Thursday’s 78-64 loss to No. 13 Virginia Tech at Blacksburg.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s late scoring run helps defeat Boston College 77-68
BOSTON, Mass. — Jim Boeheim signaled for a timeout and regrouped his team for an all-too-familiar situation. The Orange were down by one, late, against an ACC opponent. The way the final eight minutes would turn out was unknown at the time. The only certainty was the play right after the break, a lob to Jesse Edwards.
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse vs. Boston College: Edwards dominates, Williams returns
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. It was either going to be a much-needed bounce back game or it was going to continue be a loss to sink Syracuse below .500 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Orange started the...
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s win over Vermont: Low-scoring, Finn Thomson’s all-around game
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Coming off its worst season in program history in 2022, Syracuse welcomed Vermont to the JMA Wireless Dome for its 2023 season opener in just the second-ever meeting between the sides. The Catamounts won the 2022 America East Tournament, falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Daily Orange
Syracuse escapes with 7-5 season-opening win over Vermont in sluggish performance
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Throughout his coaching career, Gary Gait has usually shown up on game days wearing a suit. He did it in 2021 when he led Syracuse’s women’s program to the national championship game, and then last year, when the Orange men’s program finished with double-digit losses for the first time ever.
Daily Orange
Despite keeping No. 10 Penn State scoreless through 2 periods, Syracuse falls 4-1
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The Orange were gifted a power play after Rene Gangarosa was sent to the penalty box for cross-checking 6:08 into the third period. However, four seconds later, Syracuse’s advantage was discarded when Rhéa Hicks was called for hooking. Instead of having a 5-4 skater advantage for the next 1:56 trying to score an equalizing goal, Syracuse had to play 4-on-4.
Daily Orange
Finn Thomson leads all players with 3 points in Syracuse debut
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. For his first career game, head coach Gary Gait thought Finn Thomson was “outstanding.”. Thomson scored, assisted and facilitated a “team offense” on Saturday in a very low-scoring affair against Vermont. He led...
Daily Orange
Jesse Edwards dominates Quentin Post, scores 27 in win over Boston College
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Head coach Jim Boeheim hasn’t seen Jesse Edwards take some of the shots he took on Saturday afternoon. Edwards, Boeheim said, was taking such tough shots from inside the paint that he would have been pleased if the center made just 9 of the 15 shots. But Edwards was unstoppable.
Daily Orange
Former SU star Preston Shumpert returns to coach Liverpool JV boys’ basketball
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Preston Shumpert and his grade school friends didn’t need to go to a local park or YMCA to play pickup basketball. Instead, they could spend their weekends at Hurlburt Field Air base in...
Daily Orange
Syracuse allows 4 goals in the 3rd-period in loss to No. 10 Penn State
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After two periods of stout defense, Syracuse caved in the third. The College Hockey America rivals took a 0-0 tie into the final period less than 24 hours after a 7-0 blow out by Penn State.
Daily Orange
Need some ideas for Valentine’s Day? Check out these 6 activities
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the pressure is on to impress your significant other or that new Tinder date. Though a walk on the beach or a picnic date may not be possible in the Syracuse weather, students around campus have offered some alternative spots and activities.
Daily Orange
Common Council approves program between SU, Syracuse Police Athletic League
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The Syracuse Common Council voted to approve an agreement with Syracuse University for a field study program between the Syracuse Police Athletic League and SU’s Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics during its meeting Monday.
Daily Orange
Myths surrounding veteran students need to be deconstructed
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. When I separated from the Navy, I was thrilled to start my higher education. When it was time for me to transfer, I knew I wanted to attend a university with a rich history of helping the nation and supporting veterans through their transition process.
Daily Orange
SA establishes its recognition of grad student union, requests SU’s neutrality
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University’s Student Association unanimously passed a bill at Monday night’s meeting to establish its recognition and support for Syracuse Graduate Employees United’s unionization campaign. The bill, which the Undergraduate Labor Organization...
Daily Orange
After SU changed trolley route to include Warehouse, students voiced concerns
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following last week’s changes to trolley routes to the Nancy Cantor Warehouse, students in the College of Visual and Performing Arts voiced concerns about access to transportation and funding at an academic listening session in the Warehouse auditorium on Friday morning.
