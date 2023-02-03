ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Noozhawk

Job Fair for Positions in Education to be Held in Santa Maria

The second of two two countywide job fairs connecting residents to a range of open positions in the education field will be hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center, 708 S. Miller St., Santa Maria. The first...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Laurie Jervis: Vega Vineyard & Farm Team Focuses on Food, Wine and Hospitality

The word’s out across the region’s wine industry and within hospitality circles: Vega Vineyard & Farm pairs its Italian wines with delicious lunch entrees cooked on site. Vega winemaker Steve Clifton says it best: “Jimmy and I are not sure if we are a restaurant with wine, or a winery with food. We definitely have the best lunch in the Santa Ynez Valley.”
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

Wildling Museum Tower Gallery Seeks Art With Environmental Focus

The Wildling Museum is currently accepting artist proposals for its third-annual Michele Kuelbs Tower Gallery Installation. After converting the museum’s tower into an art installation space in 2019, the Wildling has, over the last two years, commissioned artists to install a creative, environmentally themed art installation in the space.
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Extends Deadline for Comments on Goals for City Council

The deadline has been extended through Friday, Feb. 10 to take the 2023-25 Goals and Budget Priorities Survey for the city of Lompoc. The community’s feedback will help guide future budget discussions and decisions made by Lompoc City Council. As of Monday, Feb. 6, the survey had garnered 300...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

David Rolo Martin of Santa Barbara, 1931-2023

With both sadness and celebration of a life well-lived, we announce the passing of David R. Martin at 91 years young. His family and friends’ hearts ache to have lost the presence of such a great man. David “Dave” was an energy industry leader since the mid-1950s, having earned...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Scholarship Opens Doors for Underserved, Activist-minded Students

In the breezeway that cuts through North Hall at UC Santa Barbara, a photo mural lines each side with scenes from a 1968 campus protest. Aiming to call attention to racism and unequal treatment of those who didn’t see themselves reflected in academia, 12 Black students barricaded themselves in the building.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ellen Louise Mahurin of Santa Barbara, 1942-2023

Ellen Louise Mahurin went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 27, 2023 at the age of 80, with her son and daughter by her side at Abundant Care in Santa Barbara. She was born Ellen Louise Schulze on June 26, 1942 in San Francisco, California, to her parents Margie Louise Antles and Earl Cecil Schulze.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Get a Taste of Local Cuisine During Lompoc Restaurant Week

The 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurants, wineries, and the event’s first food truck, is slated for Monday, Feb. 20-Sunday Feb. 26, 2023. Sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, Restaurant Week offers dining patrons a prix-fixe meal...
Noozhawk

Talk Looks at Bringing Santa Barbara’s Flying ‘A’ to the Stage

Westmont’s John Blondell will discusses the world premiere play that will bring Santa Barbara’s silent film history to the stage in a Westmont Downtown Lecture, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Community Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden St. The Film Within a Play: Celebrating Santa Barbara’s Flying...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Giancarlo Mercado of Los Angeles, 1964-2023

It is with great sadness, that we announce our dear Giancarlo Mercado passed away suddenly on 21 of January, 2023 at his home in Los Angeles. Born on 18 of August, 1964 in Los Angeles, Giancarlo received his bachelor of science degree in political science from UCLA; his MA in TESOL, and doctorate degree in educational leadership from CSUN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Noozhawk

School District Sheds Light on Progress of Solar Panel Installations

Construction of a solar array (multiple solar panels that produce electricity) is underway at the facilities lot of the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) District Office. The structure is expected to be finished in a week and completely wired in two weeks, SBUSD staff told School Board trustees recently...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Wildfire Detection Camera Installed on Private Land in Montecito

A wildfire detection camera has been installed on Ortega Ridge in Montecito, providing coverage of the eastern portion of the Santa Barbara front country. The ALERT California camera is part of a growing network of cameras across the western United States that help local, state and federal agencies better detect and suppress wildfires.
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Museum of Art Presents Catalyst Quartet

The Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet returns for its seventh chamber music concert, hosted by Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA), 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in SBMA’s Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St. The Catalyst Quartet’s program of all female composers includes Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum,” Teresa Careño’s “Quartett,” Germaine...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Nancy Southard of Montecito, 1933-2023

Longtime Montecito resident and well-known local artist Nancy Lawrence Southard passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Walnut Creek, California, on Oct. 13, 1933, Nancy was a beloved member of the Santa Barbara community for the past six decades. She...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

