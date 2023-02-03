Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenOjai, CA
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Steve Fort Breaks Down County Housing Element, Glen Annie Golf Club, La Cumbre Plaza
Senior Planner Steve Fort offers an expert view into Santa Barbara County’s proposed housing sites, and talks the benefits of a La Cumbre Plaza specific plan, and the role the California Coastal Commission plays in the housing conversation, in the latest episode of Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina.
Job Fair for Positions in Education to be Held in Santa Maria
The second of two two countywide job fairs connecting residents to a range of open positions in the education field will be hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center, 708 S. Miller St., Santa Maria. The first...
Age Has Its Privileges: Free Entry Days for Seniors at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
For the eighth consecutive, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is offering six free-admission days to seniors ages 60 and older. Last year, more than 1,370 seniors attended the Senior Days, a new record. The free days, which are made possible by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, include docent tours, talks about native plant,...
Laurie Jervis: Vega Vineyard & Farm Team Focuses on Food, Wine and Hospitality
The word’s out across the region’s wine industry and within hospitality circles: Vega Vineyard & Farm pairs its Italian wines with delicious lunch entrees cooked on site. Vega winemaker Steve Clifton says it best: “Jimmy and I are not sure if we are a restaurant with wine, or a winery with food. We definitely have the best lunch in the Santa Ynez Valley.”
Wildling Museum Tower Gallery Seeks Art With Environmental Focus
The Wildling Museum is currently accepting artist proposals for its third-annual Michele Kuelbs Tower Gallery Installation. After converting the museum’s tower into an art installation space in 2019, the Wildling has, over the last two years, commissioned artists to install a creative, environmentally themed art installation in the space.
Judy Foreman: Kate McHale Jensen Sews Up a New Market Making What’s Old New Again
While there are plenty of reasons to buy new clothes, one of today’s biggest fashion trends is to repurpose your existing wardrobe. It’s a great way to declutter your closet and be more sustainable and prudent. I recently paid a visit to one of Santa Barbara’s brightest entrepreneurial...
Historic Landmarks Commission Finally Gets Chance to Weigh in on Outdoor Dining Structures on State Street
On Jan. 1, 2024, the outdoor dining parklets on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara go away. The Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission met last week to discuss what State Street should look like during the time when the Economic Recovery Extension and. Transition Ordinance expires Dec. 31, 2023, and...
Lompoc Extends Deadline for Comments on Goals for City Council
The deadline has been extended through Friday, Feb. 10 to take the 2023-25 Goals and Budget Priorities Survey for the city of Lompoc. The community’s feedback will help guide future budget discussions and decisions made by Lompoc City Council. As of Monday, Feb. 6, the survey had garnered 300...
David Rolo Martin of Santa Barbara, 1931-2023
With both sadness and celebration of a life well-lived, we announce the passing of David R. Martin at 91 years young. His family and friends’ hearts ache to have lost the presence of such a great man. David “Dave” was an energy industry leader since the mid-1950s, having earned...
Scholarship Opens Doors for Underserved, Activist-minded Students
In the breezeway that cuts through North Hall at UC Santa Barbara, a photo mural lines each side with scenes from a 1968 campus protest. Aiming to call attention to racism and unequal treatment of those who didn’t see themselves reflected in academia, 12 Black students barricaded themselves in the building.
Three Local Schools Recognized by State for Exemplary Arts Education
Three Santa Barbara County schools are being recognized for their arts programs as they receive the 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Award, for which 19 schools throughout the state were selected this year. This award is given to K-12 schools that offer at least three art disciplines during the regular...
Ellen Louise Mahurin of Santa Barbara, 1942-2023
Ellen Louise Mahurin went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 27, 2023 at the age of 80, with her son and daughter by her side at Abundant Care in Santa Barbara. She was born Ellen Louise Schulze on June 26, 1942 in San Francisco, California, to her parents Margie Louise Antles and Earl Cecil Schulze.
Youth Coaches Invited to Positive Coaching Alliance Free Workshop on Feb. 16
Youth sports coaches can learn new, inventive methods to become better coaches and develop stronger connections with their players by attending the Positive Coaching Alliance training workshop on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the San Marcos High library. The two-hour workshop, hosted by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, begins at...
Get a Taste of Local Cuisine During Lompoc Restaurant Week
The 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurants, wineries, and the event’s first food truck, is slated for Monday, Feb. 20-Sunday Feb. 26, 2023. Sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, Restaurant Week offers dining patrons a prix-fixe meal...
Talk Looks at Bringing Santa Barbara’s Flying ‘A’ to the Stage
Westmont’s John Blondell will discusses the world premiere play that will bring Santa Barbara’s silent film history to the stage in a Westmont Downtown Lecture, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Community Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden St. The Film Within a Play: Celebrating Santa Barbara’s Flying...
Giancarlo Mercado of Los Angeles, 1964-2023
It is with great sadness, that we announce our dear Giancarlo Mercado passed away suddenly on 21 of January, 2023 at his home in Los Angeles. Born on 18 of August, 1964 in Los Angeles, Giancarlo received his bachelor of science degree in political science from UCLA; his MA in TESOL, and doctorate degree in educational leadership from CSUN.
School District Sheds Light on Progress of Solar Panel Installations
Construction of a solar array (multiple solar panels that produce electricity) is underway at the facilities lot of the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) District Office. The structure is expected to be finished in a week and completely wired in two weeks, SBUSD staff told School Board trustees recently...
Wildfire Detection Camera Installed on Private Land in Montecito
A wildfire detection camera has been installed on Ortega Ridge in Montecito, providing coverage of the eastern portion of the Santa Barbara front country. The ALERT California camera is part of a growing network of cameras across the western United States that help local, state and federal agencies better detect and suppress wildfires.
Santa Barbara Museum of Art Presents Catalyst Quartet
The Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet returns for its seventh chamber music concert, hosted by Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA), 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in SBMA’s Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St. The Catalyst Quartet’s program of all female composers includes Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum,” Teresa Careño’s “Quartett,” Germaine...
Nancy Southard of Montecito, 1933-2023
Longtime Montecito resident and well-known local artist Nancy Lawrence Southard passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Walnut Creek, California, on Oct. 13, 1933, Nancy was a beloved member of the Santa Barbara community for the past six decades. She...
