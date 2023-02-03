Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi Posts Video Of Son Ciro Showing Off Goalkeeping And Rapping Skills
Messi took to Instagram to post a video of his youngest son displaying some sharp goalkeeping skills while rapping about Argentina's World Cup win.
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi rescues underwhelming PSG without Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in win over Toulouse
Paris Saint-Germain ended Toulouse's impressive unbeaten start to 2023 with a 2-1 win in Ligue 1 at Parc des Princes on Saturday. Lionel Messi came up big with the go-ahead goal just before the hour mark and assist provider Achraf Hakimi was the scorer of the hosts' equalizer with a stunning first half strike.
New video reveals Lionel Messi's stoic reaction to Emiliano Martinez's epic World Cup save
Famed for his composure in big game moments, the 35-year-old can be seen looking on stoically in the footage shared on Twitter.
Yardbarker
Messi’s Performance Without Mbappe, Neymar vs. Toulouse Has Ex-Player Praising PSG Star
Lionel Messi had to carry the leadership role in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 victory over Toulouse FC on Saturday at the Parc des Princes. The 35-year-old was in an unusual situation of not having either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar, as the two were out due to injury. Messi provided the...
Watch Lionel Messi score stunner for PSG as French champs come from behind to beat Toulouse
PSG star Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal as he helped his side to beat Toulouse. The effort completed the French giants' comeback as they went on to win the clash 2-1. Messi latched on to a loose ball following Achraf Hakimi's darting run with the ball. He hit the...
Vinicius Junior renews rivalries with Mallorca in Real Madrid defeat
After Real Madrid's La Liga defeat, we take a look at Vinicius Junior's personal rivalry with Mallorca
Soccer-Al Hilal book Club World Cup semi-final against Flamengo
RABAT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Asian champions Al Hilal netted a late equaliser to take their Club World Cup clash against Wydad Casablanca into extra time as the match finished 1-1 before triumphing in a penalty shootout on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Scores 10th Ligue 1 Goal Of The Season With Crisp Long-Range Finish
Lionel Messi scored his 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season in Paris Saint-Germain's game against Toulouse on Saturday. The 35-year-old was without his famous co-stars for the game at the Parc des Princes as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both missed out through injury. Branco van den Boomen gave Toulouse...
PSG director confirms Lionel Messi contract extension talks
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos has confirmed the club is in talks to renew Lionel Messi's contract.
CBS Sports
USWNT in SheBelieves Cup, 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup playoffs, more: When do games start, participants
There are officially less than six months ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with so many important matches and competitions to be played in the build-up. The final months of preparation mean there are only a few remaining official FIFA windows for teams to gather and build chemistry. The international tournaments scheduled for this month are a unique opportunity to take a look at some of the big names that may feature during the World Cup.
CBS Sports
Here We Go: Lionel Messi to continue PSG contract talks, Liverpool and Man City in for Jude Bellingham, more
The January transfer window brought plenty of crazy twists, surprises and unexpected moves for one of the most beautiful mid-season windows to date. But that's not all, because some clubs are already working on the next moves and the months between now and June will certainly be intense. Arsenal have...
Clayton News Daily
WTA roundup: Jelena Ostapenko outlasts Danielle Collins in Abu Dhabi
No. 5 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia pushed past American Danielle Collins 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 in two hours and 18 minutes in the first round of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Monday. Collins racked up an 11-6 edge in aces and saved nine of 13 break points in her...
Yardbarker
Video – Del Piero and Toni combine to score the Goal of the Day
On this day in 2011, Juventus enjoyed their time in Sardinia, beating Cagliari with three goals to one. But while Alessandro Matri was the ultimate star of the show thanks to personal hattrick against his former employers, Alessandro Del Piero and Luca Toni combined to deliver the highlight of the evening.
atptour.com
Zapata Miralles Wins Record-Breaking Match In Cordoba
First main draw match of tournament lasts three hours and 26 minutes. It did not take long for history to be made at the 2023 Cordoba Open. Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles won the longest match in tournament history on Monday when he defeated countryman Roberto Carballes Baena 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 in three hours and 26 minutes to reach the second round. The previous-longest match came in 2020, when Albert Ramos-Vinolas outlasted Pablo Andujar in three hours and 20 minutes.
Clayton News Daily
Leeds United Fires Manager Jesse Marsch After Less Than a Year
The Jesse Marsch era at Leeds United has come to an end. The Premier League club announced the American manager’s dismissal Monday less than a year after hiring him. The move comes after Leeds lost to Nottingham Forest on Sunday—the club has not won a league match since the post-World Cup restart. The loss left Leeds hanging right on the edge of the relegation zone, equal on points with 18th-placed Everton.
Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer
MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior are a problem of Spanish soccer and must be dealt with, his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Vinícius, the Brazilian forward who is Black, has been subjected to hate attacks since he arrived in Spain in 2018. The most recent were on Sunday at a Spanish league game in Mallorca. Last month, his effigy hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.
NBC Sports
Croatia advances in Davis Cup as Coric beats Thiem
Borna Coric beat 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 7-6 (3), 6-2 to send Croatia into the group stage of the Davis Cup. Coric helped the Croatians win their second Davis Cup title in 2018, but he was sidelined when they lost in the 2021 final while missing a year of action with a right shoulder injury.
