Yardbarker

Lionel Messi Scores 10th Ligue 1 Goal Of The Season With Crisp Long-Range Finish

Lionel Messi scored his 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season in Paris Saint-Germain's game against Toulouse on Saturday. The 35-year-old was without his famous co-stars for the game at the Parc des Princes as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both missed out through injury. Branco van den Boomen gave Toulouse...
CBS Sports

USWNT in SheBelieves Cup, 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup playoffs, more: When do games start, participants

There are officially less than six months ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with so many important matches and competitions to be played in the build-up. The final months of preparation mean there are only a few remaining official FIFA windows for teams to gather and build chemistry. The international tournaments scheduled for this month are a unique opportunity to take a look at some of the big names that may feature during the World Cup.
Clayton News Daily

WTA roundup: Jelena Ostapenko outlasts Danielle Collins in Abu Dhabi

No. 5 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia pushed past American Danielle Collins 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 in two hours and 18 minutes in the first round of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Monday. Collins racked up an 11-6 edge in aces and saved nine of 13 break points in her...
Yardbarker

Video – Del Piero and Toni combine to score the Goal of the Day

On this day in 2011, Juventus enjoyed their time in Sardinia, beating Cagliari with three goals to one. But while Alessandro Matri was the ultimate star of the show thanks to personal hattrick against his former employers, Alessandro Del Piero and Luca Toni combined to deliver the highlight of the evening.
atptour.com

Zapata Miralles Wins Record-Breaking Match In Cordoba

First main draw match of tournament lasts three hours and 26 minutes. It did not take long for history to be made at the 2023 Cordoba Open. Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles won the longest match in tournament history on Monday when he defeated countryman Roberto Carballes Baena 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 in three hours and 26 minutes to reach the second round. The previous-longest match came in 2020, when Albert Ramos-Vinolas outlasted Pablo Andujar in three hours and 20 minutes.
Clayton News Daily

Leeds United Fires Manager Jesse Marsch After Less Than a Year

The Jesse Marsch era at Leeds United has come to an end. The Premier League club announced the American manager’s dismissal Monday less than a year after hiring him. The move comes after Leeds lost to Nottingham Forest on Sunday—the club has not won a league match since the post-World Cup restart. The loss left Leeds hanging right on the edge of the relegation zone, equal on points with 18th-placed Everton.
The Associated Press

Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer

MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior are a problem of Spanish soccer and must be dealt with, his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Vinícius, the Brazilian forward who is Black, has been subjected to hate attacks since he arrived in Spain in 2018. The most recent were on Sunday at a Spanish league game in Mallorca. Last month, his effigy hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.
NBC Sports

Croatia advances in Davis Cup as Coric beats Thiem

Borna Coric beat 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 7-6 (3), 6-2 to send Croatia into the group stage of the Davis Cup. Coric helped the Croatians win their second Davis Cup title in 2018, but he was sidelined when they lost in the 2021 final while missing a year of action with a right shoulder injury.

