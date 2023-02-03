ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H&R Block of Burien: Tax help in the neighborhood for over 40 years

 4 days ago
H&R Block of Burien has a long history in our city, boasting a legacy of satisfied clients spanning decades.

Mark Bergin and Bruce Glidden have been the local owners of H&R Block of Burien since 2013. Bruce and Mark are proud to say that their longest serving preparer has worked for H&R Block for 30 years.

Their team of tax pros includes enrolled agents who are able to represent taxpayers before the IRS to help resolve tax issues.

They currently have four onboard, including Mark & Bruce. Plus, they are always looking for customer-oriented people like you to join their successful team.

With the Tax season upon us, it’s time to discover the reasons so many people turn to H&R Block for help filing their taxes, and so much more, all year long.

As the nation’s leader in tax preparation services, H&R Block is proud to say that their founders Henry and Richard Bloch invented the “tax preparation” category in 1955. Since that time, the H&R Block name has come to be known from coast-to-coast and internationally as a leader in the industry. As befits this status, H&R Block continues to innovate, offering products and support to millions of clients, including you when you choose to work with H&R Block of Burien in any of their three convenient locations.

They are proud to employ Tax preparers who average 10+ years of experience, which creates efficient client interactions. Along with this commitment to professionalism, H& R Block offers unsurpassed client protections such as their Maximum Refund Guarantee and Tax Identity Shield. Their no-cost Standard Guarantee provides reimbursement of interest and penalties associated with a preparation error, or for an additional fee, their Peace of Mind(R) Guarantee provides a benefit that reimburses up to $6,000 of additional taxes associated with preparation error.

Take the stress out of filing your taxes this year at any of their three convenient locations – Burien, Seatac and Seattle (Boulevard Park). Book now for easy access, and cross that off your to-do list early.

Although you may usually think of H&R Block only during tax season, Bruce, Mark and the team are right here, all year round to help offering:

  • Tax preparation and resolution of IRS issues on behalf of their clients.
  • Additionally, they offer a host of small business services, including payroll processing and bookkeeping.

After more than 40 years in Burien, you can rest assured that they will be here when you need them. Don’t go it alone, discover the difference getting help from a tax pro at H&R Block of Burien can make.

Book your tax appointment today at any of their three offices listed below:

Burien Office

160 SW 152nd Street

(206) 246-4592

