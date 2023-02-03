ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

FULL VIDEO: City of Austin gives update on weather cleanup efforts

Thousands of residents are still without power Sunday afternoon. Austin Energy says that restoring power to remaining customers will likely be "more difficult and take longer" because their outages are likely due to more heavily damaged equipment that will require complex repairs.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas ice storm: More crews join Austin Energy effort to restore power

AUSTIN, Texas - More crews from other utilities joined Austin Energy's efforts to restore power to residents following the recent ice storm in Central Texas, says the city. Crews from MP Technologies and Tempest Energy join mutual aid crews from New Braunfels Utilities, CenterPoint Energy, Bird Electric, Renegade and CPS Energy in restoration efforts. More than 600 workers worked through the night to restore power to more than 34,000 customers since 1 p.m. Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents

KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
KYLE, TX
Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC

JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
JOHNSON CITY, TX
Austin City Council to discuss Austin Energy's performance during winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas - Should Austin Energy's response to this winter storm be audited?. That topic will be discussed at an upcoming city council meeting, and so will the future of city manager Spencer Cronk. District six council member Mackenzie Kelly joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss. MIKE WARREN:...
AUSTIN, TX
Oncor reports 4,000 residents in Bell County without power

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Over 4,000 people in Bell County remain without power Friday, according to the Oncor outage map. As of 8:44 p.m., Oncor reported around 4,842 total outages in the county. Bell County saw the most overall outages due to this week's winter storm damage. Several residents...
BELL COUNTY, TX

