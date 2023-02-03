Read full article on original website
Texas ice storm: Oncor brings in crews from out of town to help restore power in WilCo
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - In Williamson County, Oncor says nearly everyone whose power was knocked out by last week’s ice storm should have their lights back on by Tuesday night. The utility customers who don’t have their power restored, should check their equipment. Line crews crisscrossed cities like...
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
Austin weather: Rain on the way in Central Texas
Following some beautiful sunny days, showers and storms are on the way. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Central Texas weather: Rain becomes more widespread, intense tonight
AUSTIN, Texas - The weather is changing again! We have a cold front coming to town along with an upper low. They will team up and give us multiple rounds of rain and storms in the next 36 hours. Spotty light to moderate rain during the day and then a...
Texas ice storm: 4% of Austin Energy customers still without power days after major outage
As of Monday afternoon, 4% of Austin Energy customers, roughly 20,000, were still without power. More than 400 mutual aid workers have joined Austin Energy crews working around the clock to restore that power.
Texas ice storm: Round Rock ISD's Forest North Elementary to remain closed Monday
ROUND ROCK, Texas - All Round Rock ISD schools, except for one, are set to reopen and resume classes this week following the recent ice storm that hit Central Texas. All the district's offices will also reopen. Round Rock ISD says that the power outage at Forest North Elementary School...
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
FULL VIDEO: City of Austin gives update on weather cleanup efforts
Thousands of residents are still without power Sunday afternoon. Austin Energy says that restoring power to remaining customers will likely be "more difficult and take longer" because their outages are likely due to more heavily damaged equipment that will require complex repairs.
Texas ice storm: More crews join Austin Energy effort to restore power
AUSTIN, Texas - More crews from other utilities joined Austin Energy's efforts to restore power to residents following the recent ice storm in Central Texas, says the city. Crews from MP Technologies and Tempest Energy join mutual aid crews from New Braunfels Utilities, CenterPoint Energy, Bird Electric, Renegade and CPS Energy in restoration efforts. More than 600 workers worked through the night to restore power to more than 34,000 customers since 1 p.m. Saturday.
Texas ice storm: Crash takes out power pole in Leander, causes outage for thousands
LEANDER, Texas - A crash in Leander has caused more outages Saturday evening, says the city of Leander and Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC). The city says the crash happened at FM 2243 and Horizon Park Boulevard and took out a power pole as well as a few traffic signals. PEC...
Where to dispose of tree limbs in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents have several options available to dispose of fallen tree limbs. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents with fallen tree limbs on their property after last week's winter weather have several options for disposing of the debris from curbside pickup to community collection events.
Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents
KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
Texas ice storm: Hundreds of cars line up for Central Texas Food Bank distribution
AUSTIN, Texas - This week's winter storm has left hundreds of thousands of Austin residents in the dark for days during dangerously cold temperatures. "We're staying in Kyle, and it's a little hard without electricity in our house," says Austin resident Joe Cruz. Hundreds of cars lined up Saturday morning...
Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC
JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
Austin City Council to discuss Austin Energy's performance during winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas - Should Austin Energy's response to this winter storm be audited?. That topic will be discussed at an upcoming city council meeting, and so will the future of city manager Spencer Cronk. District six council member Mackenzie Kelly joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss. MIKE WARREN:...
Central Texas Food Bank provides 500 households with food in response to increased need
AUSTIN, Texas - The Central Texas Food Bank held an emergency food distribution Monday evening in response to the elevated need because of the ice storm. One East Austin Resident who came through the line said with a cut paycheck and spoiled food in the fridge, he needed the food to provide for his family for the rest of the week.
Austin City Council to evaluate employment of City Manager Cronk in wake of ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council will take up an emergency agenda item this Thursday to evaluate the employment of Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk in the wake of the ice storm that left nearly 200,000 people without power. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson tweeted Monday afternoon, "To all our Austin...
Oncor reports 4,000 residents in Bell County without power
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Over 4,000 people in Bell County remain without power Friday, according to the Oncor outage map. As of 8:44 p.m., Oncor reported around 4,842 total outages in the county. Bell County saw the most overall outages due to this week's winter storm damage. Several residents...
Abbott issues disaster declaration for counties hit by ice storm
The declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.
