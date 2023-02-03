Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
rew-online.com
Adelaide Polsinelli Hired to Sell Newly Developed Upper East Side Office Building
Adelaide Polsinelli, Vice Chairman of Compass, a publically traded, technology-driven, real estate platform, has been exclusively retained to market for sale 168 East 80th Street, a bespoke, 12,300 square foot, newly constructed, elevatored, office building consisting of six, full-floor commercial units. The building is located on 80th Street between Lexington...
therealdeal.com
Shuttered East Side Marriott sold at $100M+ haircut
Hawkins Way Capital’s purchase of a shuttered Marriott on Manhattan’s East Side came at a heavy discount from what the property last sold for, newly filed city records reveal. In a deal first reported last week, the Beverly Hills-based firm teamed with Värde Partners to acquire the former...
Eater
New York Post Calls Basement Restaurants in Rockefeller Center ‘Captives’
Known crankster Steve Cuozzo at the New York Post hates the decor but loves the tuna bibimbap at Rockefeller Center’s new underground restaurants. The dining room at Naro, a Korean spot from the team behind the two-Michelin-starred Atomix, “has a too-plain look for a place that can top $300 a head at dinner,” he says, and feels “fit for little more than card playing.” The setup at Five Acres, from the owner of Prospect Heights restaurants Olmsted and Maison Yaki, reminds him of a “cattle pen” that’s hidden from view by “cheap-looking potted greenery.” None of this is too far off from Eater’s own assessment of the downstairs dining area, by the way, but calling these restaurants “captives” is some foil for the so-called “New York restaurant event of the year.”
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
This Valentine's Day A Romantic Restaurant in New York City
If you're looking for a romantic restaurant in New York City for Valentine's Day, go no further than the just-opened café. The high-end food and unique atmosphere of this café are both appealing. Everything about this restaurant is meant to make your night special, from the lovely artistic arrangement to the delectable meal. The restaurant has a sizable wine selection, a varied menu, and a notable selection of desserts. The Valentine's Day restaurant guarantees a sincere and exceptional evening thanks to its welcoming atmosphere and considerate personnel.
rew-online.com
Engineering News-Record New York Magazine Recognizes Wesbuilt Construction Managers as the 2022 Contractor of the Year
Engineering News-Record New York magazine (ENR NY) magazine has recognized Wesbuilt Construction Managers as the 2022 Contractor of the Year. The competition jury cited the firm’s continuous technological innovation as the deciding factor in selecting Wesbuilt as the latest winner in the annual competition that recognizes leading construction firms in the New York region.
City, developer update timeline for much-delayed Staten Island high-rise
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the better part of a decade, North Shore residents have anticipated a revitalization. Promised a pier renovation, an ample supply of affordable housing and plenty of mixed-use retail space, those living near the St. George waterfront have watched and waited as construction fences were installed, concrete was poured and the steel erected -- only to endure a years-long lull.
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
The Paris Cafe brings French cuisine to NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A gooey macaroni and cheese and a double smashburger are popular brunch options at The Paris Cafe in the Seaport District. Watch PIX11’s Kirstin Cole’s full report in the video player.
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from New Jersey: We wanted to sell our NJ house at the peak and be close to parks, ballet, and theater
Twins Julie and Anne, former VPs at JP Morgan, sold the longtime home they co-owned in Spring Lake, New Jersey, and bought a co-op on the Upper West Side, where they love walking in local parks and enjoy going to ballet, theater, and opera performances. Here’s their story. We...
Snowstorm could hit New York City
A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
rooseveltislanddaily.news
10 Reasons why you’d love living on the Upper West Side in New York City
Have you ever thought about living on the Upper West Side in New York City? Well, if you haven’t, you should! Here are 10 reasons why:. You’ll be close to some of the best museums in the world – The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The American Museum of Natural History, and The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum are all just a short walk away. For the Met and the Guggenheim, a 15 minute stroll across Central Park is the bonus.
fox5ny.com
Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses
NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’
The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
therealdeal.com
Breakups, layoffs and walkaways: No love in real estate last week
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, but love isn’t in the hearts of some real estate players. Instead of love letters or flowers, it was pink slips and legal documents making their rounds. Facing the impact of remote work and rising interest rates (of which there was another one...
brickunderground.com
Manhattan has one-third of the priciest zip codes in the U.S. for renters
If you rent in New York City, you are in good company. Renters outweigh owners here by two-thirds, an inverse of the national ratio, where two-thirds are owners. You also pay a lot to rent here—and so do your neighbors, especially if you live in Manhattan, where the median rent exceeded $4,000 for the first time in July, and has hovered close to that height ever since. NYC rents last summer became the most expensive in the U.S., outpacing San Francisco.
Comments / 0