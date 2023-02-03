Read full article on original website
Mayor Barlow Speaks at NYCOM Conference in Albany on Housing Featured
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow traveled to Albany this afternoon to address the New York Conference of Mayor’s (NYCOM) organization on housing accessibility and improvements in the City of Oswego. Attending were village and city mayors, along with many other elected officials, from all over New York State. Mayor Barlow...
Oswego County Joins Statewide High Visibility Engagement Campaign Featured
Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced today that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. The statewide STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaign begins Friday, Feb. 10 and runs through Monday, Feb. 13. “The Super Bowl is...
Pastor Sebastian Foti – February 3, 2023 Featured
Pastor Sebastian "Sibby" Foti passed early on the morning of Friday, February 3rd at the age of 54, following his 9-month battle with cancer. Sebastian was born on March 28, 1968, in Buffalo, NY. He has dedicated the majority of his life to proclaiming the word of God, from which he felt a calling early on.
Mayor Barlow Announces New Public Playground To Be Built At Rotary Park Featured
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will build a brand-new playground along East First Street in Downtown Oswego at Rotary Park. The $200,000 new playground will be built to give children seven years of age and younger after a review of the city parks system showed the youngest children in the community do not have a playground appropriate for their ages and abilities.
Port of Oswego Now A Foreign Trade Zone, Offers Duty-Free Storage, Import Opportunities Featured
The Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), is now also a Foreign Trade Zone, (FTZ) for goods arriving by boat, truck or rail, said William, Scriber, POA executive director and CEO. FTZs are land areas within the United States that are legally considered outside of the United States Customs and Border Protection Agency’s authority. Merchandise can be imported to these zones and allow companies to save time and money on duties, tariffs and production costs.
Renewed Vitality Health & Wellness Opens New Office in Fulton Featured
Renewed Vitality, a health and wellness therapeutic treatment center, recently celebrated the opening of its new office at 201 S. 2nd St., Fulton, with a ribbon cutting ceremony, said Cassandra Brown, RN, owner. The business was formerly located in Oswego. “I created Renewed Vitality because I want to help provide...
Air Force One departs Syracuse after Biden pays respects to family
Air Force One has departed from Syracuse’s Hancock Air National Guard base after President Joe Biden’s private family visit to Fairmount. The plane left about 2:20 p.m. The president’s brother-in-law, Michael E. Hunter, died last week. Hunter Biden joined his father for the quick trip Saturday. There...
Local Agencies Partner to Offer Senior Driver Information Featured
The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board (OCTSB) is partnering with the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) to host a free informational session and activity for older adults in Oswego County!. The event begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 at the SUNY Oswego Business Resource Center, 121 E....
Outreach workers across NY help get unhoused people out of the cold
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outreach workers in cities and counties across New York state are doing everything they can to help unhoused people get out of the cold. At barely over the zero-degree mark, homeless advocate Andy Carey is reaching out to people who remain outside in the cold. He’s...
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
Patrick Prepping for Fourth Full-Time Supermodified Season Following First-Ever Podium Finish Featured
Hoping to build off of the best two Supermodified finishes of his career in May and July of 2022 is 27-year Oswego Speedway veteran Jack Patrick, who has been busy preparing the Nacho Farm Tattoo Lover Tree Farm No. 90 Supermodified for a fourth full-time go in 2023. The ‘Flying...
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
Sawyer Fredericks to Perform Feb. 11 at Oswego Music Hall Featured
On February 11 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Sawyer Fredericks to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Americana singer-songwriter, Sawyer Fredericks, hailing from his family farm in central New York State, cut his teeth at the age of 13, playing local farmers markets, open mics, and iconic New York Venues like Caffe Lena, the Towne Crier Cafe, and The Bitter End. With his deep, beyond-his-years original lyrics and melodies, raw, soulful vocals, and powerful live performances, Sawyer seemed an unlikely match for reality TV, but having been scouted by casting directors at 15, he quickly won over broad audiences with his genuine delivery and unique arrangements of classic songs, going on to win season 8 of NBC's The Voice.
‘He was kindness personified’
VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Frank Sofia was much more than a good teacher. For more than a half century at Liverpool High School, he was an icon. He was an inspiration. “Frank was all about school spirit,” said his former LHS colleague Joe Riposo who taught music there for three decades. “The classroom was only one aspect, and he taught social studies.”
33-year-old Geneva resident shot on Seneca St.
The Geneva Police Department is asking for information related to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Seneca St.
Inside the Syracuse zoo’s scramble to save a newborn elephant twin: ‘He’s not responding!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The newborn elephant calf lay motionless on the floor of the birthing area of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Just seconds after his quick – and shocking – entry into the world Oct. 24, the calf was in trouble. He made no effort to stand. His heart rate was too slow. His breathing was shallow, his temperature too low.
New York State Police urges to be aware of scam scenarios
Getting a notification from a phone number or email you don't recognize? The New York State Police is warning the public of a recent increase of scams.
Grammys in memoriam snubs Central New York musician, others
The 2023 Grammy Awards in memoriam left out a Central New York musician Sunday night. The Grammys tribute to stars who died this past year included heartfelt performances by Kacey Musgraves, Migos rapper Quavo and Sheryl Crow with Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt. Names and pictures that flashed on the screen behind them included Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Takeoff, Andy Fletcher, Lisa Marie Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Naomi Judd, Jeff Beck, Olivia Newton-John, Coolio, DJ Stephen “Twitch” Boss, David Crosby, Irene Cara, Bobby Rydell, Motown singer Barrett Strong, and more.
Update: Most power outages in Onondaga County have been resolved
Update: Most power outages in the county have been resolved, according to National Grid. Only about six remain. Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 2,000 National Grid customers are without power Friday evening in Onondaga County as the region continues to be hit with bitter cold winds and heavy snow.
Hancock Street fire sends one to the hospital
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Hancock Street home received minor damage in a Sunday evening fire. The Watertown Fire Department responded to calls of a stove fire around 7 PM. Fire officials say the kitchen and living room were damaged, but the flames were contained and put out in...
