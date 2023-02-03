EC man convicted in fatal drug overdose case arrested again

CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man who served a four-year prison sentence for his role in a fatal drug overdose case in 2016 was arrested in Chippewa Falls Thursday morning.

Dustn M. Leshock, 34, 5624 Gables Dr., was arrested on a possible charge of obstructing an officer. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said there was an open warrant for Leshock. An officer recognized Leshock at a gas station and approached him. Leshock gave a false name and was arrested. Leshock appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court, where Judge James Isaacson set a return court date for March 21. While Isaacson set a $500 cash bond, Leshock is on a probation hold and is ineligible for release.

According to police reports and court records, Leshock sold one-tenth of a gram of heroin to 19-year-old Allyson K. Mayer on Nov. 28, 2016, for $45 at a business in Lake Hallie. Mayer shared the drug with her boyfriend, 18-year-old Isaac C. Repetto, later that evening at a home in Chippewa Falls.

Repetto and Mayer went to bed; when she woke up the morning of Nov. 29, Repetto was dead. Mayer attempted to revive Repetto by giving him CPR.

She also gave him a shot of Narcan, a chemical that is used to stabilize someone who is overdosing. When searching the scene, officers found unused syringes and tie-offs used in drugs.

Leshock pleaded guilty in April 2017 to manufacturing and delivering of schedule I and II narcotics and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. In August 2017, Judge James Isaacson sentenced Leshock to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision. Leshock was given credit for 253 days already served.

However, court records show that Leshock completed the “Wisconsin Substance Abuse Program” at the Stanley Correctional Institution on Jan. 18, 2019, and that his remaining two-year prison sentence would be converted to extended supervision, and he was released from the Department of Corrections Feb. 4, 2019.

However, Leshock was arrested again on April 6, 2019 — about two months after he was released from prison.

According to that criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police stopped Leshock’s vehicle because he was driving with expired plates. Leshock failed a field sobriety test. While searching his car, officers found 5.7 grams of cocaine in baggies, as well as a meth pipe. He pleaded guilty to the cocaine charge, as well as OWI-2nd offense.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Leshock to serve another eight-month jail sentence on the latest conviction, with 47 days credit for time already served. Gibbs also ordered Leshock to pay $1,983 in court costs and fines.