Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Utah company is developing a flying motorcycle
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — You won’t be flying very high with this futuristic invention, but rather the idea is to get you over rooftops and create more of a straight line to work. There are a lot of steps and obstacles to get there, but the people...
eastidahonews.com
Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The COVID-19 situation has changed in the U.S., and...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Fish and Game initiates winter feeding action in Bear Lake County
BEAR LAKE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game with input from the Southeast Idaho Winter Feeding Advisory Committee (WFAC) has initiated a winter-feeding action on the west and east sides of Bear Lake in Bear Lake County, with additional actions to be rolled out in the near future in priority areas.
eastidahonews.com
Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill Thursday that would limit the number of people eligible for an absentee ballot. Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, pitched the bill, saying the recent popularity of absentee ballots is detrimental to the voting process and opens the door to fraud. He did not cite any examples of voter fraud in Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Multiple wildlife management areas in eastern Idaho closed until further notice
IDAHO FALLS – As of Feb. 3, several Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Management Areas in eastern Idaho will be closed to all public entry. This includes the Portneuf, Georgetown, and Montpelier WMAs in the Southeast Region, and the Tex Creek and Market Lake WMAs in the Upper Snake Region.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Department of Environmental Quality awards $51 million in water project grants
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced it will award more than $51.3 million in construction grants to six drinking water and wastewater systems across the state using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a press release. The projects are...
Comments / 0