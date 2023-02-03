ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Utah company is developing a flying motorcycle

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — You won’t be flying very high with this futuristic invention, but rather the idea is to get you over rooftops and create more of a straight line to work. There are a lot of steps and obstacles to get there, but the people...
UTAH STATE
Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The COVID-19 situation has changed in the U.S., and...
IDAHO STATE
Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill Thursday that would limit the number of people eligible for an absentee ballot. Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, pitched the bill, saying the recent popularity of absentee ballots is detrimental to the voting process and opens the door to fraud. He did not cite any examples of voter fraud in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE

