kggfradio.com
Investigation Continues In Casino Parking Lot Shooting
A person shot by Tribal police in the parking lot of River Bend Casino in Wyandotte last Thursday remains in critical condition. Records show the person was shot in the stomach after a taser was used around 9:48 that morning. The individual continued to show aggression toward the officer, with the officer wounding the individual with their service weapon at 9:50 A.M.
fourstateshomepage.com
River Bend Casino shooting; records show officer shot suspect after failed tasing
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person wounded in the River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was shot in the stomach, according to police records. According to records obtained by KSN/KODE the Wyandotte Nation police officer deployed a Taser©-like weapon on the individual around 9:48 A.M., but the individual did not respond to the taser.
kggfradio.com
Parsons Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault and Criminal Threat
A Parsons man is arrested for aggravated assault. Parsons Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers spoke with the victim and other witnesses and discovered an altercation had taken place between 23-year-old Tyreece Demott Kendrick and the victim. Kendrick used a firearm while threatening the victim and the victim’s child, who was not there at the time. The victim pulled their own gun and Kendrick fled from the scene.
kggfradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting In Wyandotte
The FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino in Wyandotte. The incident took place Thursday morning when a person pulled a weapon on a Wyandotte Nation police officer. The officer then shot the person. The person's condition has not been revealed. The FBI is involved because the incident took place on Indian Trust Land.
5newsonline.com
Benton Co. inmate dead in custody—days after arrest on robbery, assault charges
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office reports that on the afternoon of February 3, inmate Timothy Plank, 53, was found unresponsive in his cell. Though medical attention was given, he was pronounced dead at NW Medical Center. The Sheriff's office says...
kggfradio.com
Violent Drug Offender Arrested in Parsons
A convicted violent drug offender has been arrested in Parsons. Late last week, Parsons Police officers were called to a report of a domestic violence incident. During their investigation, officers established cause for the arrest of 36-year-old Justin Ray Cooper. Later, officers observed a vehicle that was registered to Cooper and conducted a traffic stop. When Cooper was told he was under arrest, he became combative with officers. There was a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody. During a search, officers found multiple baggies containing approximately 136 grams of Methamphetamine.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Person shot at River Bend Casino is out of surgery
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police officer on Thursday morning is out of surgery and in critical condition, the FBI confirmed. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI. Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman said the individual who was...
Greene County deputies bust third homeless camp in one month
UPDATE 11:15 A.M. — Greene County deputy and spokesperson Paige Rippee reported that this latest bust was on one property and that the other four were checkups on other properties previously inhabited by trespassers. The latest property to be cleared of trespassers was near the western city limits of Springfield between Sunshine and Mount Vernon […]
Missing 14-year-old Joplin girl found in Tennessee; man arrested by FBI
JOPLIN, Mo. - A missing Joplin 14-year-old is found with a suspect in Knoxville, Tennessee.
koamnewsnow.com
Fatal Shed Fire in Noel; No foul play suspected
NOEL, Mo. — Sunday, January 29, 2023, Noel Fire Dept were dispatched to a shed fire behind a residence near Kings Highway and Railroad within the city limits. As the flames were extinguished, in the remains of the structure they discovered a body. At the time Sgt Travis Sheppard...
fortscott.biz
Corbin Sheldon Arrested for Arson On Feb. 2
Yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 1:32 am, officers from the Fort Scott Police Department along with personnel from the Fort Scott Fire Department, responded to a house fire in the 900 block of S Osbun, Fort Scott, Kansas. Due to the suspicious circumstances of the fire, the Kansas State...
Kait 8
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kearney Truck Driver Hurt After Hitting Abandoned Car
A Kearney, Missouri truck driver was left with minor injuries early this morning when his big rig hit an abandoned vehicle left on the side of the interstate in Jasper County. According to the accident report from Troop D of the Highway Patrol 42-year-old Kearney resident Mark J. Reickard was driving a 2020 Mac Anthem with towed unit on Interstate 49 two miles north of the city of Carthage at 3:00 A.M. today when his truck went off the roadway and struck a stationary abandoned Honda Accord.
Fugitives from Justice, four of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Most Wanted
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves shares four priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals on February 3, 2023. The individuals are all wanted on outstanding and unrelated Felony Narcotics Warrants.
fourstateshomepage.com
Two arrested following high-speed chase in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A high-speed chase ends in Newton County, with two people in custody. Earlier this afternoon (2/2), the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information from Joplin Police about a suspect wanted for drugs and firearm’s warrants. Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle on Highway 43,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Body found after Noel shed fire ID’d
NOEL, Mo. — An autopsy into a mysterious death in McDonald County has provided authorities the victim’s identity, and more clues in the case. Earlier this week, firefighters with Noel FD responded to a rural shed fire where a body was found after extinguishment. Now, after an autopsy in Ozark, officials released the identity of the victim.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg traffic stop turns to narcotics arrest
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg police arrested one man on multiple drug related offenses after a traffic stop. A patrolling officer with PPD spotted a white Dodge Ram pickup roll through a red traffic light at the Broadway St. intersection Thursday afternoon and began to pull them over. After stopping...
Pittsburg police find over 10 pounds of marijuana, cocaine during traffic stop
A Pittsburg man was arrested Thursday after police say they found marijuana and other drugs during a traffic stop.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Alisha Lynn Gaines. She’s 31-years-old. Gaines is wanted on two felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft. The charges date back to June last year. Investigators say she’s known to change her appearance. Gaines is bald in her most recent booking photo provided by Springfield police.
KYTV
Trains slowed as teams fought brush fire near Pierce City, Mo.
PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Several fire crews in Lawrence County responded to a brush fire of hay bales at 5:03 p.m. Sunday near BNSF railroad tracks. The railroad coordinated with the Pierce City Fire Protection District to slow the trains down as they traveled close to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 p.m.
