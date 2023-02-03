Read full article on original website
Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The COVID-19 situation has changed in the U.S., and...
Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill Thursday that would limit the number of people eligible for an absentee ballot. Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, pitched the bill, saying the recent popularity of absentee ballots is detrimental to the voting process and opens the door to fraud. He did not cite any examples of voter fraud in Idaho.
Idaho gas prices jumped 15 cents over the past week
BOISE — Idaho drivers are feeling pain at the pump this week. According to AAA, today’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.60, which is 15 cents more than a week ago and 18 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the...
Idaho Republicans have ‘grave concerns’ about Medicaid expansion. What they decided
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Lawmakers tasked with recommending whether to continue with the state’s Medicaid expansion say they support funding the voter-approved benefits. But the Republican legislators expressed concern about rising costs and directed Medicaid administrators to find ways to cut spending. Idaho voters in 2018 approved Medicaid...
Idaho Department of Environmental Quality awards $51 million in water project grants
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced it will award more than $51.3 million in construction grants to six drinking water and wastewater systems across the state using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a press release. The projects are...
State commission reprimands teachers for offensive comments, physical altercation
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on Feb. 3, 2023. Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission (PSC) took action Thursday against eight teachers who violated the state’s Code of Ethics for public educators. The standards commission is an 18-member volunteer board made up of teachers, school administrators and higher education officials, who...
Utah company is developing a flying motorcycle
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — You won’t be flying very high with this futuristic invention, but rather the idea is to get you over rooftops and create more of a straight line to work. There are a lot of steps and obstacles to get there, but the people...
A former Idaho police lieutenant has been sentenced to three months in prison
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Ex-Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley was sentenced to three months in prison Monday. Hoadley, who was fired from the department in May, was convicted by a 12-person jury after a six-day trial of three counts: destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents.
Multiple wildlife management areas in eastern Idaho closed until further notice
IDAHO FALLS – As of Feb. 3, several Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Management Areas in eastern Idaho will be closed to all public entry. This includes the Portneuf, Georgetown, and Montpelier WMAs in the Southeast Region, and the Tex Creek and Market Lake WMAs in the Upper Snake Region.
Idaho Fish and Game initiates winter feeding action in Bear Lake County
BEAR LAKE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game with input from the Southeast Idaho Winter Feeding Advisory Committee (WFAC) has initiated a winter-feeding action on the west and east sides of Bear Lake in Bear Lake County, with additional actions to be rolled out in the near future in priority areas.
Status Conference reset, once again, for Fruitland woman charged in the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
BOISE (KIVI) — Sarah Wondra, the Fruitland woman charged in connection to the disappearance of missing boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in the state hospital pending continued evaluation of her competency to stand trial. A judge approved the decision Monday morning. A new status conference has been scheduled for...
