ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The COVID-19 situation has changed in the U.S., and...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill Thursday that would limit the number of people eligible for an absentee ballot. Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, pitched the bill, saying the recent popularity of absentee ballots is detrimental to the voting process and opens the door to fraud. He did not cite any examples of voter fraud in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho gas prices jumped 15 cents over the past week

BOISE — Idaho drivers are feeling pain at the pump this week. According to AAA, today’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.60, which is 15 cents more than a week ago and 18 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Republicans have ‘grave concerns’ about Medicaid expansion. What they decided

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Lawmakers tasked with recommending whether to continue with the state’s Medicaid expansion say they support funding the voter-approved benefits. But the Republican legislators expressed concern about rising costs and directed Medicaid administrators to find ways to cut spending. Idaho voters in 2018 approved Medicaid...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

State commission reprimands teachers for offensive comments, physical altercation

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on Feb. 3, 2023. Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission (PSC) took action Thursday against eight teachers who violated the state’s Code of Ethics for public educators. The standards commission is an 18-member volunteer board made up of teachers, school administrators and higher education officials, who...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Utah company is developing a flying motorcycle

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — You won’t be flying very high with this futuristic invention, but rather the idea is to get you over rooftops and create more of a straight line to work. There are a lot of steps and obstacles to get there, but the people...
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

A former Idaho police lieutenant has been sentenced to three months in prison

CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Ex-Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley was sentenced to three months in prison Monday. Hoadley, who was fired from the department in May, was convicted by a 12-person jury after a six-day trial of three counts: destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents.
CALDWELL, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy