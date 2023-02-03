Savor the flavor and spice up the weekend by participating in Taste of OSU Feb. 17. The revival of Taste of OSU, an event founded in 1997, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will give students the opportunity to celebrate their culture and experience others through international foods and cultural performances. The Office of International Affairs will host the event in the Archie M. Griffin Ballroom within the Ohio Union from 5-8:30 p.m., according to the Taste of OSU website.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO