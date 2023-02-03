Big Foot's Hertel to play football at Northern Michigan University

WALWORTH, Wis. — Senior Jax Hertel, a two-way standout for the Big Foot football team last fall, signed his letter-of-intent with Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich., on Wednesday.

Hertel has been an outstanding running back and linebacker for the Chiefs. He was a three-time all-conference first team running back as well as a first team, All-Region and honorable mention All-State linebacker in 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder had 59 total tackles, including 12 for loss as a senior. The year before he totaled 70 tackles, with three for loss and two sacks.

Hertel also rushed for 1,095 yards on 124 carries and scored seven touchdowns for the 2022 Chiefs. As a junior, he rushed for 1,228 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Two other Chiefs also announced their college intentions.

Keaton Munter will play football and Jameson Gregory will play tennis, both at UW-Oshkosh.

Munter was a wide receiver and defensive back, where he tallied 41 total tackles.

Gregory has been a standout player for the Chiefs for four seasons. Her career record as a singles player is 81-39. She was sixth in doubles with partner Josie Giroux in the WIAA Division 2 Girls State Tennis Championships.

CARDS SIGN: Two Brodhead-Juda football players also announced their college commitments on Wednesday.

Austin Moe signed a letter-of-intent with Minnesota State and Aidyn Vondra signed with Minnesota Duluth.

Moe was named Defensive Lineman of the year in the SWC after posting 62 total tackles with 44 solos and nine for losses. He was named All-Region for both the offensive and defensive lines and Daily News All-Area on offense.

A defensive back, Vondra had 37 solo tackles and 20 assists for the Cardinals and was also one of the best return men in the area with two kickoff returns for touchdowns. He was All-SWC as a return specialist and was a Daily News All-Area performer as a defensive back.