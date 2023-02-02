Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
HSS honored to receive the Proclamation: Surya Namaskar (SUN Salutation) Awareness Period, by Mayor Richard C. IrvinShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious CircumstancesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinElgin, IL
Related
positivelynaperville.com
VFW Friday Fish Fry is set to begin again Feb. 24
Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 is pleased to announce that it will resume hosting its annual “All You Can Eat” Friday night Fish Fry dinners beginning on Feb. 24, 2023, from 4:30PM to 7:30PM. These dinners will continue through Lent and are open to the public. As in...
Two Children’s Museums in Illinois Just Voted the Best in Nation
There is something about going to a children's museum and being able to interact with exhibits, playing and climbing, and learning and Illinois has two of the very best children's museums in the nation. Yes, we love going to the Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium, but those are not...
Three More Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Coming to Chicagoland
Upcoming locations in Westmont, Montgomery, and Naperville
Suburb is moving annual fireworks show, for safety reasons
A southwestern suburb has decided to change the location of its Independence weekend fireworks show in light of the mass shooting in Highland Park last summer.
Oooh Wee It Is brings mouthwatering 'soul food with a twist' to Hyde Park
Just in time for Black History Month, a popular southern-style eatery is opening a new location in Hyde Park!
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Orland Area Chamber installs new officers
Ramzi Hassan of Edwards Realty Company was installed last week as president of the Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce. The 2023 board of directors was also installed and annual membership awards were handed out during ceremonies last Thursday at the Crystal Tree Country Club. Installation duties were performed by...
A spot in Illinois makes the list of Best Places to Have a Beer
Is there a BAD place to have a beer? Probably, but a list was released letting us all know the BEST places in the US to have a beer and there is a place in Illinois on the list! A list that includes Disney World, New Orleans, and a Bait Shop in Iowa...
New Prediction Offers Look at Spring 2023 Forecast for Chicago Area
With bitter temps descending on the Chicago area and the local groundhog predicting six more weeks of winter, many are likely dreaming of spring -- but what will this spring look like?. A new prediction is out and, if it holds true, there's some good news in store for the...
tourcounsel.com
Hawthorn Mall | Shopping mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois
Hawthorn Mall, formerly Westfield Hawthorn, is a shopping mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois. It was developed by Urban Investment and Development Co, and anchor stores Sears and Marshall Field & Company (now Macy's) as part of New Century Town, a community with 5,000 condominiums and townhomes planned at the time.
Lu Palmer mansion up for rezoning as Obsidian Collection moves ahead with plans for Black media archive and coworking space
Plans to transform Bronzeville’s historic Lu Palmer Mansion into a digital archive and members-only coworking space for Black journalists and media makers are going to City Council for approval. The Obsidian Collection Archives (OCA), a Bronzeville-based media nonprofit, is seeking to rezone the mansion located at 3654 S. King...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Beloved 18-year-old cougar at Aurora Zoo dies
AURORA, Ill. — A beloved 18-year-old old cougar at the Aurora zoo died this week. According to the Phillips Park Zoo, Tonka succumbed to complications from arthritis brought on by his advanced age. The zoo said Tonka had been receiving treatment for some time, but his escalating condition caused a quick decline in his quality […]
oakpark.com
Oak Park or Oak Poop?
Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
14 Tempting Chocolate Shops To Know in the Chicago Suburbs
14 Tempting Chocolate Shops To Know in the Chicago Suburbs. Chicago suburban chocolate shops tempt with an array of inventive and old school favorite chocolate treats. I love exploring the chocolate shops the suburbs have to offer and am pretty impressed by how many unique spots I have discovered. I already have a list for a few more, too! If you are looking for a new chocolate discovery, check out one or two or three of these fantastic local chocolate shops:
Chicago Auto Show 2023: Directions, parking and transit information
Directions, parking and transit information for the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, which will be held at McCormick Place.
CPD: 15-year-old missing from near Loyola Park along lakefront
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy. William Nevinger was last seen on Jan. 27 around 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Farwell Avenue near Loyola Park along the Lakefront wearing a white tee shirt, black/white flannel shirt and a green puffy jacket. […]
Bitter cold returning; Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chicago area
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for counties such as McHenry, Lake, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage and Northern Cook. The advisory begins at 11 p.m. and runs through 10 a.m. Friday. Wind chills could be as low as 25 below zero.
Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed
CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Comments / 0