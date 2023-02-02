14 Tempting Chocolate Shops To Know in the Chicago Suburbs. Chicago suburban chocolate shops tempt with an array of inventive and old school favorite chocolate treats. I love exploring the chocolate shops the suburbs have to offer and am pretty impressed by how many unique spots I have discovered. I already have a list for a few more, too! If you are looking for a new chocolate discovery, check out one or two or three of these fantastic local chocolate shops:

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO