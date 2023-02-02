ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

positivelynaperville.com

VFW Friday Fish Fry is set to begin again Feb. 24

Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 is pleased to announce that it will resume hosting its annual “All You Can Eat” Friday night Fish Fry dinners beginning on Feb. 24, 2023, from 4:30PM to 7:30PM. These dinners will continue through Lent and are open to the public. As in...
NAPERVILLE, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Orland Area Chamber installs new officers

Ramzi Hassan of Edwards Realty Company was installed last week as president of the Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce. The 2023 board of directors was also installed and annual membership awards were handed out during ceremonies last Thursday at the Crystal Tree Country Club. Installation duties were performed by...
ORLAND PARK, IL
tourcounsel.com

Hawthorn Mall | Shopping mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois

Hawthorn Mall, formerly Westfield Hawthorn, is a shopping mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois. It was developed by Urban Investment and Development Co, and anchor stores Sears and Marshall Field & Company (now Macy's) as part of New Century Town, a community with 5,000 condominiums and townhomes planned at the time.
VERNON HILLS, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Lu Palmer mansion up for rezoning as Obsidian Collection moves ahead with plans for Black media archive and coworking space

Plans to transform Bronzeville’s historic Lu Palmer Mansion into a digital archive and members-only coworking space for Black journalists and media makers are going to City Council for approval. The Obsidian Collection Archives (OCA), a Bronzeville-based media nonprofit, is seeking to rezone the mansion located at 3654 S. King...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Beloved 18-year-old cougar at Aurora Zoo dies

AURORA, Ill. — A beloved 18-year-old old cougar at the Aurora zoo died this week. According to the Phillips Park Zoo, Tonka succumbed to complications from arthritis brought on by his advanced age. The zoo said Tonka had been receiving treatment for some time, but his escalating condition caused a quick decline in his quality […]
AURORA, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park or Oak Poop?

Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
OAK PARK, IL
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

14 Tempting Chocolate Shops To Know in the Chicago Suburbs

14 Tempting Chocolate Shops To Know in the Chicago Suburbs. Chicago suburban chocolate shops tempt with an array of inventive and old school favorite chocolate treats. I love exploring the chocolate shops the suburbs have to offer and am pretty impressed by how many unique spots I have discovered. I already have a list for a few more, too! If you are looking for a new chocolate discovery, check out one or two or three of these fantastic local chocolate shops:
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: 15-year-old missing from near Loyola Park along lakefront

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy. William Nevinger was last seen on Jan. 27 around 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Farwell Avenue near Loyola Park along the Lakefront wearing a white tee shirt, black/white flannel shirt and a green puffy jacket. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed

CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
DOWNERS GROVE, IL

