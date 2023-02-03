ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US says China gave up intel secrets with balloon shoot-down

President Joe Biden on Monday defended the decision to wait until a Chinese balloon crossed the United States before shooting it down, and the White House said valuable intelligence was being culled from the device. China says the balloon was an errant weather observation aircraft with no military purpose, but...
US Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing Retaliation

(Bloomberg) -- The US sent divers to salvage what they believe is spy equipment from the Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina, as pressure mounted on President Joe Biden to hit back at Beijing with new export controls on sensitive technology. Most Read from Bloomberg. The government anticipates finding...
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Only ten thousand of Wagner's prisoner recruits are still fighting in Ukraine

Slide 1 of 22: Out of the roughly 50,000 Russian prisoners recruited by Yevgeny Prigozin’s Wagner Group for operations in Ukraine, only 10,000 are still fighting according to a leading Russian prisoner advocacy group. Tens of thousands more are dead or have deserted. Out of the roughly 50,000 Russian...
Notorious Russian mercenary shot dead in Ukraine

Notorious Russian army captain and mercenary Igor Mangushev has died in hospital, days after he was shot in the head at close range in occupied Ukraine, his friends have said. Mangushev's wife Tatyana described his killing as an execution. He commanded an anti-drone unit in occupied Luhansk, but had also...
U.S. briefed 40 nations on China balloon, diplomats and officials say

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace in late January, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman briefed nearly 150 foreign...
Ukraine Latest: Biden Says Putin Has ‘Already lost Ukraine’

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden asserted in an interview that Vladimir Putin has “already lost Ukraine.”. Group of Seven member states are discussing whether to sanction companies in China, Iran and North Korea they believe are providing Russia with parts and technology that have military purposes, according to people familiar with the matter.
Mysterious Russian Satellite Explodes

According to the Guardians of the US Space Force, a mysterious Russian satellite broke apart in orbit early last month, leaving a trail of at least 85 pieces of potentially dangerous space debris in its wake. The mighty watchful eyes over at America's 18th Space Defense Squadron tweeted the news...
Borrowed time for Bakhmut as Russians close in

The soil of Bakhmut is dusted with snow and soaked with blood. This small city in Eastern Ukraine is at the centre of an epic battle. For more than six months Russian forces have tried to claim it. Ukrainian troops have resisted, giving rise to the popular slogan here "Bakhmut holds."
More Brexit blows as the UK loses £100 billion a year in economic output

Slide 1 of 16: A startling new statistic from Bloomberg Economics suggests that Brexit has cost the United Kingdom’s economy at least £100 billion ($124 billion) a year in lost economic output since leaving the European Union. Startling new facts from Bloomberg show Brexit's true costs. A startling...

