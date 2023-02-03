Read full article on original website
US says China gave up intel secrets with balloon shoot-down
President Joe Biden on Monday defended the decision to wait until a Chinese balloon crossed the United States before shooting it down, and the White House said valuable intelligence was being culled from the device. China says the balloon was an errant weather observation aircraft with no military purpose, but...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
US Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing Retaliation
(Bloomberg) -- The US sent divers to salvage what they believe is spy equipment from the Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina, as pressure mounted on President Joe Biden to hit back at Beijing with new export controls on sensitive technology. Most Read from Bloomberg. The government anticipates finding...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
Only ten thousand of Wagner's prisoner recruits are still fighting in Ukraine
Slide 1 of 22: Out of the roughly 50,000 Russian prisoners recruited by Yevgeny Prigozin’s Wagner Group for operations in Ukraine, only 10,000 are still fighting according to a leading Russian prisoner advocacy group. Tens of thousands more are dead or have deserted. Out of the roughly 50,000 Russian...
Notorious Russian mercenary shot dead in Ukraine
Notorious Russian army captain and mercenary Igor Mangushev has died in hospital, days after he was shot in the head at close range in occupied Ukraine, his friends have said. Mangushev's wife Tatyana described his killing as an execution. He commanded an anti-drone unit in occupied Luhansk, but had also...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as investors mull remarks by Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stocks gained Tuesday afternoon during a highly anticipated public speaking appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 1.4%. In an interview with...
U.S. briefed 40 nations on China balloon, diplomats and officials say
WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace in late January, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman briefed nearly 150 foreign...
Ukraine Latest: Biden Says Putin Has ‘Already lost Ukraine’
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden asserted in an interview that Vladimir Putin has “already lost Ukraine.”. Group of Seven member states are discussing whether to sanction companies in China, Iran and North Korea they believe are providing Russia with parts and technology that have military purposes, according to people familiar with the matter.
Mysterious Russian Satellite Explodes
According to the Guardians of the US Space Force, a mysterious Russian satellite broke apart in orbit early last month, leaving a trail of at least 85 pieces of potentially dangerous space debris in its wake. The mighty watchful eyes over at America's 18th Space Defense Squadron tweeted the news...
Borrowed time for Bakhmut as Russians close in
The soil of Bakhmut is dusted with snow and soaked with blood. This small city in Eastern Ukraine is at the centre of an epic battle. For more than six months Russian forces have tried to claim it. Ukrainian troops have resisted, giving rise to the popular slogan here "Bakhmut holds."
Nasdaq, S&P, Dow set to end lower as tech stocks stumble, hawkish Fed talk grows
U.S. stocks on Wednesday were on track to end in the red, led lower by megacap technology companies. Hawkish rhetoric from a host of Federal Reserve speakers dampened the enthusiasm from the previous session sparked by central bank chief Jerome Powell's comments. Into the final hour of trading, the tech-heavy...
More Brexit blows as the UK loses £100 billion a year in economic output
Slide 1 of 16: A startling new statistic from Bloomberg Economics suggests that Brexit has cost the United Kingdom’s economy at least £100 billion ($124 billion) a year in lost economic output since leaving the European Union. Startling new facts from Bloomberg show Brexit's true costs. A startling...
