Durham, NC

Duke holds off UNC down the stretch defeating Tar Heels 63-57

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored 20 points, Dereck Lively II had career highs of eight blocks and 14 rebounds and Duke defeated North Carolina 63-57 on Saturday night. Kyle Filipowski added 14 points and Tyrese Proctor 11 for the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC), who won their...
Man, juvenile injured after being fired at, crashing vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a juvenile were sent to a hospital Friday after a shots fired call led to a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. Around 6:42 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 4101 Wake Forest Road, police said. At about the same time, a vehicle crash happened near Hardimont and Montreat roads.
1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
47 dogs seized from rural NC backyard breeder, Raleigh non-profit says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A backyard breeder was shut down after 47 golden doodles and retrievers were living in unsanitary conditions, according to a Raleigh non-profit. According to the Raleigh non-profit Freedom Ride Rescue, the doodles and retrievers lived outside in cages with feces with very little human contact.
What’s up with those new cameras in downtown Wake Forest?

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People walking around downtown Wake Forest may notice new, strange cameras hanging overhead. The Town of Wake Forest says the devices are Internet of Things sensors, or IoT sensors. Seven have been installed along South White Street and Owen Avenue. According to town officials,...
Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
Duke hospitals to increase security with new weapons detection systems

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University Health System hospitals will install weapons detection systems next week at the main public entrances to each of the three system hospitals. Duke said the systems, at Duke University, Duke Regional and Duke Raleigh hospitals, will provide additional safety and security for patients,...
Red Cross issues fire safety tips after 4 blazes in Raleigh in a weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After two fires on Saturday night and two on Sunday morning, the Red Cross is issuing fire safety tips for apartment residents. On Saturday night, a fire at 9:05 p.m. at 1925 Shadow Glen Drive in northeast Raleigh left three people displaced. Officials reported another fire at 10:35 p.m. at 3111 Glenwood Avenue. That fire left the home destroyed and a man was treated at the scene for burns.
Teens charged in Franklin County murder given $5 million bonds

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers who are accused of killing another teenager appeared in Franklin County court Monday morning. Gavin Miller, 18, and Dillon Piper, 19, are each facing a second-degree murder charge after the death of Hamilton Woods Jr., a 19-year-old. The judge granted a request to continue—or push back the bond hearing—so both suspects are scheduled to be back in court this Friday.
