cbs17
Duke holds off UNC down the stretch defeating Tar Heels 63-57
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored 20 points, Dereck Lively II had career highs of eight blocks and 14 rebounds and Duke defeated North Carolina 63-57 on Saturday night. Kyle Filipowski added 14 points and Tyrese Proctor 11 for the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC), who won their...
cbs17
‘Shell shocked at best’: Raleigh nonprofit starts rehabbing Golden Doodles rescued from Western NC backyard
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 47 Golden Doodles were taken from a Western North Carolina backyard breeder. Many of those dogs were left outside, rarely left their cages, and were found to be covered in bugs and feces. 10 of the Golden Doodles are now with a rescue in Wake...
cbs17
Horror flick ‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ based on legendary haunted central NC camping spot
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A legendary haunted camping ground in central North Carolina is the basis of a recently released horror film. “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” follows 15 college film students who come to rural North Carolina to film their senior short project, according to the film’s IMBd page.
cbs17
20th Annual NC MLK Black History Month Parade in Durham focuses on culture, representation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a celebration of Black culture and history in Durham on Saturday as the annual NC MLK Black History Month Parade strolled down Fayetteville Street. “I saw this online and thought, this is a great opportunity to teach my kids and have this experience,”...
cbs17
Man, juvenile injured after being fired at, crashing vehicle in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a juvenile were sent to a hospital Friday after a shots fired call led to a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. Around 6:42 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 4101 Wake Forest Road, police said. At about the same time, a vehicle crash happened near Hardimont and Montreat roads.
cbs17
BeSmart gun safety presentation to follow security update at Wake County School Board meeting Tuesday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following multiple threats, lockdowns and guns found in schools, Wake County Public School leaders are set to address school security Tuesday as well as receive a presentation on safe gun storage at home. Friday, children at Zebulon and East Millbrook magnet middle schools were placed...
cbs17
‘This is just devastation’: Families across Raleigh displaced after 4 different fires in 8 hours
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several families throughout Raleigh are displaced on Sunday after four fires broke out all within a 24-hour period. “When I opened the gate, I almost had a heart attack, because flames were coming out of here, flames were just billowing out the front door, I mean literally just billowing out,” Mona Cummings said.
cbs17
Some tenants say smoke alarms didn’t alert them to fire in their Raleigh apartment building Sunday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After flames tore through a Raleigh apartment building this weekend, some people who live there want to know why their smoke alarms didn’t go off. Fire and water damaged several units in the building at 9401 Prince George Lane and sent four people from the building and a firefighter to the hospital, according to fire officials.
cbs17
1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
cbs17
47 dogs seized from rural NC backyard breeder, Raleigh non-profit says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A backyard breeder was shut down after 47 golden doodles and retrievers were living in unsanitary conditions, according to a Raleigh non-profit. According to the Raleigh non-profit Freedom Ride Rescue, the doodles and retrievers lived outside in cages with feces with very little human contact.
cbs17
Durham Public Schools expands program aimed at empowering students of color
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In October, eager young faces filled the cafeteria at Spring Valley Elementary. The young girls were there to learn more about the We Are QUEENS program. Just like Luc LiMarroquin and other students did at Holt Elementary School a couple of weeks earlier. “I actually...
cbs17
What’s up with those new cameras in downtown Wake Forest?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People walking around downtown Wake Forest may notice new, strange cameras hanging overhead. The Town of Wake Forest says the devices are Internet of Things sensors, or IoT sensors. Seven have been installed along South White Street and Owen Avenue. According to town officials,...
cbs17
Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
cbs17
Dense fog advisory issued until Monday morning for most of central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dense fog advisory has been issued for much of Central North Carolina Sunday night, and will remain in place until 7 a.m. Monday morning. Visibility has dropped to less than a quarter mile so expect commutes Sunday night as well as Monday morning to be impacted.
cbs17
Duke hospitals to increase security with new weapons detection systems
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University Health System hospitals will install weapons detection systems next week at the main public entrances to each of the three system hospitals. Duke said the systems, at Duke University, Duke Regional and Duke Raleigh hospitals, will provide additional safety and security for patients,...
cbs17
Children learn about dental health on “Terrific Teeth Day” in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 1,000 watt smile isn’t just for the camera. How white and clean teeth appear can indicate how healthy someone is. On Saturday, about two hundred families went to the Poe Center in Raleigh for their annual “Terrific Teeth Day”. “How long...
cbs17
Road rage shooter sought by Durham sheriff after Glenwood Avenue incident
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit is looking for the suspected shooter in a road rage incident. The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, near the intersection of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive.
cbs17
Red Cross issues fire safety tips after 4 blazes in Raleigh in a weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After two fires on Saturday night and two on Sunday morning, the Red Cross is issuing fire safety tips for apartment residents. On Saturday night, a fire at 9:05 p.m. at 1925 Shadow Glen Drive in northeast Raleigh left three people displaced. Officials reported another fire at 10:35 p.m. at 3111 Glenwood Avenue. That fire left the home destroyed and a man was treated at the scene for burns.
cbs17
Teens charged in Franklin County murder given $5 million bonds
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers who are accused of killing another teenager appeared in Franklin County court Monday morning. Gavin Miller, 18, and Dillon Piper, 19, are each facing a second-degree murder charge after the death of Hamilton Woods Jr., a 19-year-old. The judge granted a request to continue—or push back the bond hearing—so both suspects are scheduled to be back in court this Friday.
cbs17
Durham police looking to ID person who threatened store worker, stole vape pen
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who threatened a retail worker and stole a vape pen. According to police, the incident happened around 12:57 p.m. on Jan. 12 at RTP Vapor at 1920 N.C. 54, #50b. If...
