Timothy Bruce Nolan, 43, of High Ridge died Jan. 28, 2023. Mr. Nolan loved spending time with his family, especially his son and daughter. He also enjoyed being outdoors, farming, country living and riding side-by-sides. He was a part of the truck-pulling community and passed on that legacy to his son. He will be remembered for his love of life and his willingness to help others. Born Dec. 2, 1979, in St. Louis, he was the son of Bruce and Deborah (Brown) Nolan.

HIGH RIDGE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO