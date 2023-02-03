Read full article on original website
Athlete of the Week: Drake Jenkins, Seckman wrestling
The Jaguars hosted the Cody Greene Memorial Tournament on Saturday and won with 285.5 points. Jenkins, a junior two-time Class 4 state qualifier (126, 152 pounds), won the 150-pound weight class at the tournament and improved to 33-9 this season. After earning wins by fall and technical fall, Jenkins handed Jefferson City senior Joseph Kuster (24-1) his first loss of the season with an 8-4 decision in the final.
Timothy Bruce Nolan, 43, High Ridge
Timothy Bruce Nolan, 43, of High Ridge died Jan. 28, 2023. Mr. Nolan loved spending time with his family, especially his son and daughter. He also enjoyed being outdoors, farming, country living and riding side-by-sides. He was a part of the truck-pulling community and passed on that legacy to his son. He will be remembered for his love of life and his willingness to help others. Born Dec. 2, 1979, in St. Louis, he was the son of Bruce and Deborah (Brown) Nolan.
Fox High welcomes first inductees to hall of fame
Fox High School will induct three former students and three retired staff members into its newly created hall of fame. The school’s alumni association announced that its first group of inductees will include alumni Jennifer Anders, Dr. Kent Branson and Jim Sweeney, as well as retired science teacher Art Kasey and retired principals Dan Glore and Kevin Rossiter.
Mary Alene (Jackson) McKinnon, 89, Dittmer
Mary Alene (Jackson) McKinnon, 89, of Dittmer died Jan. 29, 2023, in Dittmer. She fostered many children and donated to many charities. She was involved with the Affton Elks Lodge, Amvets, Lions Club and many other organizations. She enjoyed playing bingo, crafting and collecting movies. She will be remembered for her loving nature and her willingness to help others. Born Feb. 22, 1933, in Caruthersville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Thomas and Hazel Rae (Norman) Jackson.
Lorraine Lucille “Lori” (Pool) Jones Dotson, 61, Cedar Hill
Lorraine Lucille “Lori” (Pool) Jones Dotson, 61, of Cedar Hill died Feb. 2, 2023, in Cedar Hill. Mrs. Dotson enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was known as a free spriti who never met a stranger. Born May 8, 1961, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Edna Lucille (Dodson) Miller-Forbes and Robert Jewell and the stepdaughter of Deborah Ann Pool.
Earline V. (Reifsteck) Hancock, 94, Arnold
Earline V. (Reifsteck) Hancock, 94, of Arnold died Feb. 4, 2023, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Mrs. Hancock was a secretary with Bohn & Dawson. Born Aug. 7, 1928, in Eminence, she was the daughter of the late Everet and Mabel (Sconce) Reifsteck. She was preceded in death by her husband: Carl Hancock.
Dixie Lee Henneman, 86, Crystal City
Dixie Lee Henneman, 86, of Crystal City died Feb. 5, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Skilled Care. Mrs. Henneman was a retired factory worker for White Rodgers and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City. She enjoyed collecting antiques and vintage holiday decorations, crocheting, reading, bird watching and spending time with family. Born Dec. 8, 1936, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Pete and Edna (Walster) Gouskos. She was preceded in death by her husband: Eugene Henneman, who died in 2004.
Mary L. Nyga, 88, Arnold
Mary L. Nyga, 88, of Arnold died Feb. 5, 2023. Mrs. Nyga enjoyed playing bingo. She was born Jan. 26, 1935, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late James and Myrtle (Sloan) Arnett. She was preceded in death by her husband: Frank Nyga. She is survived by...
Pet spot: Lenny like a support dog to owner’s son
James Dickneite of De Soto said Lenny, a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, is a valuable member of his family. “He is very sweet, very caring,” Dickneite said. “My son has autism, and Lenny’s like a support dog for him, looks after him.”. Lenny is active, Dickneite added.
Siebert to retire from YMCA this month
Debbie Siebert, executive director of the Jefferson County Family YMCA in Festus, will head into retirement in a few weeks. Siebert, 64, of Festus said her last day on the job will be Feb. 28. She said a number of factors came together to help her reach the decision to...
Escaped emu caught in Hillsboro area, given safe haven in Farmington
An emu who escaped from his home in the Lake Lorraine subdivision near Goldman north of Hillsboro had a few days of freedom before his capture on Jan. 19, said Brooke Barlos, who volunteers with Bi-State Wildlife Hotline, a nonprofit animal rescue group. “I got called Jan. 19,” Barlos of...
Hillsboro R-3 to sell old admin building
The Hillsboro R-3 School District is selling its old administration building at 5 Ridgewood Drive. District officials moved their administrative offices out of that building and into the new Administrative Office and Learning Center Annex, 100 Leon Hall Parkway, in early January. Then on Jan. 26, the Hillsboro R-3 Board...
High Ridge home damaged by fire
A home in the 1500 block of Pecan Court in High Ridge was significantly damaged by fire last week. The woman and two men who live there, along with two dogs, got out of the home without injuries, High Ridge Fire Chief John Barton said. The High Ridge Fire Protection...
Two men hurt in crash in Pacific area
Men from Wildwood and Labadie were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, on Hwy. 100 east of Country Aire Lane in the Pacific area of Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Young, 42, of Wildwood was driving a 2020 Testa Model...
Tools stolen from pickup in Fenton area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a bag filled with tools from a pickup parked outside a home in the 2500 block of Bluff View Drive in the Jefferson County Portion of Fenton. Altogether the bag and tools were valued at about $1,180, police reported.
Eureka Walmart employee thwarts theft
An alert Eureka Walmart employee foiled a pair’s alleged attempt to steal merchandise worth $1,029. The employee simply picked up items the man and woman allegedly had thrown over a fence in the store’s outdoor lawn and garden section before the two could retrieve them, Eureka Police reported.
De Soto man allegedly breaks into home, fires gun inside
A 39-year-old De Soto man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in the 3600 block of Flucom Road west of De Soto and firing a gun several times inside the home. No one was home at the time, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The homeowner called...
Crystal City woman arrested on suspicion of DWI after accident; passenger also hurt
A Crystal City woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after she and a Crystal City man were hurt in one-vehicle traffic accident Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, at Hwy. 61 and I-55 south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 34-year-old woman was driving a...
Sheriff’s Office arrests man following standoff in Hillsboro area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew T. Conaway, 38, of Hillsboro following an hourslong standoff at a mobile home in the Hillsboro area. Conaway was wanted on a warrant for domestic assault and for questioning about an arson case, spokesman Grant Bissell said. Conaway was being held without...
