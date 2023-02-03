Michigan State came up empty against the top two teams in the Big Ten last week. The Spartans open this week against the conference team with the longest winning streak. The Spartans lost to Purdue 77-61 and Rutgers 61-55 in their last two outings. Michigan State (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) now hosts Maryland on Tuesday night in East Lansing, Mich.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO