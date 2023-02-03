ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg takes 3rd place in District 3 wrestling

NEW KINGSTOWN — The Chambersburg wrestling team found a way to host another dual meet. The Trojans defeated Wilson 33-25 on Saturday to take third place in the District 3 Team Championships at Cumberland Valley H.S., winning seven of the 13 bouts and getting bonus points in five of them.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Wrestling Roundup: Waynesboro and Hershey are winners

WAYNESBORO 46, TAMAQUA 16 (Rally in the Valley Duals) 126: Allen Tracy (TAH) over Chance Atkinson (WAH) (Dec 9-5) 132: Jayden Rooney (WAH) over Chase Zeigenfuss (TAH) (Fall 2:44) 138: Garrett Price (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 145: Calvin Myers (WAH) over Matt Hedrick (TAH) (Fall 1:57) 152: Jacob Schlier (TAH) over Luke Lehr (WAH) (MD 9-0) 160: Garrett Lowans (WAH) over Bradley Whalen (TAH) (MD 9-1) 172: Titus Mong (WAH) over Jacob Hehn (TAH) (Fall 0:54) 189: Caden Shockey (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 215: Brady Mansfield (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 285: Cort Myers (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Levi Kunkel (TAH) over (WAH) (For.) 120: Gabe Erbe (TAH) over Steven Howard (WAH) (Dec 6-0).
WAYNESBORO, PA
FOX43.com

Fire Suppression big talker at the Racing Xtravaganza | Fast Lane

YORK, Pa. — The racing season is upon us. At the end of the month, as long as the weather holds, we'll be racing in Central PA. One way to get everyone pumped for a brand new racing season is to have a racing show. Thousands flocked to the York State Fairgrounds last weekend for the Racing Xtravaganza.
americanfarmpublications.com

Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame

HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 43

State Police respond to Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 p.m.: According to Franklin County 911 Dispatch, Route 30 has been reopened. No closures along the route are currently noted on 511PA. PSP is handling the investigation. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently responding to a Franklin County crash. According to Trooper Megan...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food Lion to open new store in West Virginia on Wednesday

Food Lion on Wednesday will open its newest location in West Virginia at 130 Duella Dr. in Inwood, the grocery retailer announced on Monday. “I’ve had the pleasure of serving the Inwood community for the last seven years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said store manager Jay Moaveni in a statement. Food Lion currently operates a store at 4803 Gerrardstown Road in Inwood. “Our neighbors have always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to make shopping even easier. I think customers will be thrilled to see everything we have to offer.”
INWOOD, WV
WGAL

Motel 6 catches fire in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A three-alarm fire caused significant damage at a motel in Cumberland County on Friday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the fire began at a Motel 6 on the 300 block of Cumberland Parkway in Mechanicsburg at 6:35 p.m. The fire has affected both floors of the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lane restrictions planned for York County Route 30 bridge

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week. The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Tanker truck rolls over injuring one in York County

State police are investigating what caused a tanker truck to roll over and crash. According to the Dover Township Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The crash was along Interstate 83 South, between the North George Street and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
CAMP HILL, PA
