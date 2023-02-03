Read full article on original website
Dallastown clips Susquehanna Twp. 69-54 in nonconference boys basketball tilt
Dallastown (13-8) jumped out to a first-half lead and pulled away in the second half as the Wildcats downed Susquehanna Twp. (1-19) 69-54 Monday in nonconference action. After building a 32-25 lead by intermission, the Wildcats stretched the lead to 13 by the end of the third quarter and didn’t falter down the stretch.
Kostelac-Laurer, McAuliffe lead Trinity past Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG — Monday’s girls hoops showdown between Trinity and Mechanicsburg was a late-season treat. Two respected programs, with solid seasons already, just getting after it as the regular season winds down.
PennLive’s District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships All-Tournament Team
Berks Catholic held off a scrappy West Perry team to win the District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship and got big-time efforts throughout the tournament. The Saints and Mustangs also combined to hold down six of the 13 spots on PennLive’s All-Tournament Team.
Chambersburg wins first ever PIAA Team Wrestling dual, 36-31, over visiting Quakertown
Bonus points won the day for Chambersburg as the Trojans played host to Quakertown in the preliminary round of the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships Monday night. Chambersburg won seven of 13 bouts with four pins and three major decisions to score a 36-31 win and the program’s first ever victory in the PIAA team tournament.
Who will win the MPC Keystone Division boys basketball title? Three teams are still alive entering the season’s final week
Three Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball teams – Mechanicsburg, Milton Hershey and Hershey -- remain alive for either a share or the outright Keystone Division title. And, fittingly, the result likely will not be decided until the final buzzer of Friday night’s last regular season game. Here are the...
Chambersburg takes 3rd place in District 3 wrestling
NEW KINGSTOWN — The Chambersburg wrestling team found a way to host another dual meet. The Trojans defeated Wilson 33-25 on Saturday to take third place in the District 3 Team Championships at Cumberland Valley H.S., winning seven of the 13 bouts and getting bonus points in five of them.
Wrestling Roundup: Waynesboro and Hershey are winners
WAYNESBORO 46, TAMAQUA 16 (Rally in the Valley Duals) 126: Allen Tracy (TAH) over Chance Atkinson (WAH) (Dec 9-5) 132: Jayden Rooney (WAH) over Chase Zeigenfuss (TAH) (Fall 2:44) 138: Garrett Price (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 145: Calvin Myers (WAH) over Matt Hedrick (TAH) (Fall 1:57) 152: Jacob Schlier (TAH) over Luke Lehr (WAH) (MD 9-0) 160: Garrett Lowans (WAH) over Bradley Whalen (TAH) (MD 9-1) 172: Titus Mong (WAH) over Jacob Hehn (TAH) (Fall 0:54) 189: Caden Shockey (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 215: Brady Mansfield (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 285: Cort Myers (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Levi Kunkel (TAH) over (WAH) (For.) 120: Gabe Erbe (TAH) over Steven Howard (WAH) (Dec 6-0).
Fire Suppression big talker at the Racing Xtravaganza | Fast Lane
YORK, Pa. — The racing season is upon us. At the end of the month, as long as the weather holds, we'll be racing in Central PA. One way to get everyone pumped for a brand new racing season is to have a racing show. Thousands flocked to the York State Fairgrounds last weekend for the Racing Xtravaganza.
Multi-car crash leads to injuries and road closures in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a crash that involved multiple cars and lead to some being injured. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at around 1:59 p.m. on Lincoln Way W. and Campbell's Run Rd. Officials say some are injured following the crash and that...
Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame
HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
State Police respond to Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 p.m.: According to Franklin County 911 Dispatch, Route 30 has been reopened. No closures along the route are currently noted on 511PA. PSP is handling the investigation. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently responding to a Franklin County crash. According to Trooper Megan...
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Susquehanna River islands sold to state, conservationists praise move
Two Susquehanna River islands put up for sale last year have been bought by the state. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island in Harrisburg were sold by brothers Robert and John Ensminger for $160,000 on Jan. 18, according to the Long & Foster Real Estate listing. The Ensmingers were asking...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Food Lion to open new store in West Virginia on Wednesday
Food Lion on Wednesday will open its newest location in West Virginia at 130 Duella Dr. in Inwood, the grocery retailer announced on Monday. “I’ve had the pleasure of serving the Inwood community for the last seven years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said store manager Jay Moaveni in a statement. Food Lion currently operates a store at 4803 Gerrardstown Road in Inwood. “Our neighbors have always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to make shopping even easier. I think customers will be thrilled to see everything we have to offer.”
Motel 6 catches fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A three-alarm fire caused significant damage at a motel in Cumberland County on Friday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the fire began at a Motel 6 on the 300 block of Cumberland Parkway in Mechanicsburg at 6:35 p.m. The fire has affected both floors of the...
Lane restrictions planned for York County Route 30 bridge
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week. The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m....
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
Tanker truck rolls over injuring one in York County
State police are investigating what caused a tanker truck to roll over and crash. According to the Dover Township Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The crash was along Interstate 83 South, between the North George Street and...
Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
