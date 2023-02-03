Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KPLC TV
McNeese Athletic Department reports over $300,000 in net revenue
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Athletic Department’s statement of revenues and expenses showed the athletic department’s revenues exceeded expenses by $301,568 in fiscal year 2022 – $13,623,100 in total revenues compared to $13,321,532 in total expenses, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA...
KPLC TV
Conviction reversed for Iowa man
Growing discount store chain opening another new Louisiana location
A rising discount store chain is opening a new store location in Louisiana next week that promises major savings on a wide selection of name-brand items. Read on to learn more.
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
QuickTake Health was one of the start-up companies chosen by LG Electronics’ North American Innovation Center (NOVA), for its “Mission for the Future,” a global search for companies with innovative concepts and transformative solutions that provide a positive impact on people and planet, to come explore collaboration opportunities with LG NOVA.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
The Mission Walker to Pass Through Sulphur on February 7 During Mid-Morning on Her Journey Along the 2,817-mile Old Spanish Trail Auto Highway
The Mission Walker to Pass Through Sulphur on February 7 During Mid-Morning on Her Journey Along the 2,817-mile Old Spanish Trail Auto Highway. Sulphur, Louisiana – Edie Littlefield Sundby, also known as “The Mission Walker,” will pass through Sulphur on February 7 during mid-morning, continuing her journey along the 2,817-mile Old Spanish Trail auto highway from San Diego to St. Augustine.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 5, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 5, 2023. Mario Robicheaux, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Jon Author Overly, 40, Houston, TX: Unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for I.D.; driving on the right side of the road;...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles holds public meeting for businesses along Mardi Gras routes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles will be holding a public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for any property owners along Mardi Gras parade routes who believe their business operations may be affected. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the City Council Chambers...
KPLC TV
Coast Guard searching for missing crew member near Sabine Pass
Port Arthur, Texas (KPLC) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing tugboat crew member in the Sabine Pass area, just across the Texas border near the coast. The 35-year-old white man was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday and was reported missing Monday morning when a crew boat was supposed to transfer him off the tugboat.
cenlanow.com
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor
KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — An oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent. Jeffery Istre, 56, grew up in Lafayette and graduated in Kaplan in 1984, according to a press release announcing his candidacy. Istre, who described himself as “a hard working,...
KPLC TV
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
KPLC TV
I-10 E closed at MLK exit in Beaumont
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound is being shut down at the MLK exit in Beaumont, according to Beaumont Police. An 18-wheeler overturned with a hazmat spill. No injuries are reported. The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours. Traffic is being diverted off of I-10...
Authorities warn of scams reported in Calcasieu Parish
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) is warning residents of a scam that has surfaced in the area.
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
beauregardnews.com
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
Two arrested by CPSO in connection to homicide in Westlake, still searching for one
Two people have been arrested after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) found Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, deceased inside a residence.
KPLC TV
Hundreds gather for Welsh Mardi Gras celebration
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Hundreds came out to the Town of Welsh for their fourth annual Mardi Gras celebration. Over 30 floats and many people were in attendance. Horses trotted down the road while more than 30 floats showed off their Mardi Gras colors, just a small piece of the Mardi Gras tradition rooted in Louisiana culture.
Lake Charles American Press
Developer plans truck stop, fuel station in Welsh
A local developer is planning to build a new truck stop on the north side of Interstate 10 in Welsh, just north of the Henderson Implement building,. Welsh Mayor Karl Arceneaux said Thursday the developer recently purchased six-and-a-half acres to build the truck stop. “I think this means growth for...
