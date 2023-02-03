Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chambersburg wins first ever PIAA Team Wrestling dual, 36-31, over visiting Quakertown
Bonus points won the day for Chambersburg as the Trojans played host to Quakertown in the preliminary round of the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships Monday night. Chambersburg won seven of 13 bouts with four pins and three major decisions to score a 36-31 win and the program’s first ever victory in the PIAA team tournament.
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Feb. 7, 2023
Altoona at Williamsport, 6:30 p.m. East Pennsboro at Hershey, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
PennLive’s District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships All-Tournament Team
Central Dauphin rolled to a 41-14 win over Cumberland Valley in the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Champions match, and unsurprisingly Rams wrestlers were prominent in PennLive’s All-Tournament Team. Here are our picks for the top performer at each weight throughout the tournament:
Dallastown clips Susquehanna Twp. 69-54 in nonconference boys basketball tilt
Dallastown (13-8) jumped out to a first-half lead and pulled away in the second half as the Wildcats downed Susquehanna Twp. (1-19) 69-54 Monday in nonconference action. After building a 32-25 lead by intermission, the Wildcats stretched the lead to 13 by the end of the third quarter and didn’t falter down the stretch.
Who will win the MPC Keystone Division boys basketball title? Three teams are still alive entering the season’s final week
Three Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball teams – Mechanicsburg, Milton Hershey and Hershey -- remain alive for either a share or the outright Keystone Division title. And, fittingly, the result likely will not be decided until the final buzzer of Friday night’s last regular season game. Here are the...
Central Dauphin wrestlers paint Cumberland Valley’s gym green to cap dominant run to District 3 team title
Central Dauphin made note of the fact it was asked on Saturday to go into rival Cumberland Valley’s gym and beat the Eagles for the second time in nine days, this time in the District 3 Class 3A Team Championship final, but these Rams were up to the challenge. They won 10 of 13 individual bouts, and ended the afternoon with a 41-14 win and loud “Central Dauphin!” roars sweeping Cumberland Valley’s dome.
Kostelac-Laurer, McAuliffe lead Trinity past Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG — Monday’s girls hoops showdown between Trinity and Mechanicsburg was a late-season treat. Two respected programs, with solid seasons already, just getting after it as the regular season winds down.
Malachi Thomas scores 27 points as Milton Hershey boys take down Lebanon, 87-50
Malachi Thomas poured in a game-high 27 points to help lift the Milton Hershey boys basketball team to an 87-50 non-conference victory over Lebanon Saturday afternoon. The Spartans led 39-23 at halftime and used a 31-11 third quarter spurt to blow the game open. Adam Rosa scored 16 points and...
FOX43.com
Fire Suppression big talker at the Racing Xtravaganza | Fast Lane
YORK, Pa. — The racing season is upon us. At the end of the month, as long as the weather holds, we'll be racing in Central PA. One way to get everyone pumped for a brand new racing season is to have a racing show. Thousands flocked to the York State Fairgrounds last weekend for the Racing Xtravaganza.
abc27.com
Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
athleticbusiness.com
High School Approves Funds for New Turf, Bleachers at Football Stadium
Lebanon High School has allocated a portion of $5 million to replace the bleachers and turf at the school's James VeDeGrift stadium. A a meeting Wednesday, the school board approved the use of an installment or lease-purchase structure to secure the funds. The project will also include repaving parking lots...
abc27.com
Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
local21news.com
Multi-car crash leads to injuries and road closures in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a crash that involved multiple cars and lead to some being injured. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at around 1:59 p.m. on Lincoln Way W. and Campbell's Run Rd. Officials say some are injured following the crash and that...
State Police respond to Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 p.m.: According to Franklin County 911 Dispatch, Route 30 has been reopened. No closures along the route are currently noted on 511PA. PSP is handling the investigation. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently responding to a Franklin County crash. According to Trooper Megan...
Central Pa. PennDOT offices holding ongoing Tuesday job fairs
PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8′s south-central Pennsylvania region will continue to host open houses each Tuesday for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees...
Susquehanna River islands sold to state, conservationists praise move
Two Susquehanna River islands put up for sale last year have been bought by the state. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island in Harrisburg were sold by brothers Robert and John Ensminger for $160,000 on Jan. 18, according to the Long & Foster Real Estate listing. The Ensmingers were asking...
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid Rollercoaster
New Wildcat's Revenge coaster will open in the summer. Hersheypark has announced that its 2023 season will begin on April 1. The park will be open on weekends through May 21, with its full summer season beginning on Thursday, May 25.
abc27.com
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
Car falls on man, killing him in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an accident in Schuylkill County. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening. Officials say the man was working on his car when it fell, killing him. The man's death in...
Cold snap flushes some snow geese from Middle Creek but they’ll be back
The recent cold snap in central Pa. flushed some of the migrating snow geese from Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area but officials say the birds will return as the chilly temperatures ease. The reduction in the population of wildfowl at the area in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, the Game Commission...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0