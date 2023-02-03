The most common areas you can get frostbite

Researchers from the Mayo Clinic are warning people about the dangers of frostbite as an extreme cold airmass is heading to the region Friday and Saturday. Frostbite is an injury caused by the freezing of the skin and underlying tissues.

The Mayo Clinic , a nonprofit organization committed to clinical practice, education, and research, says the most common areas a person can get frostbite are the nose, ears, fingers, and toes. Frostbite can usually set within 30 minutes, according to researchers.

Dr. Sanj Kakar, a Mayo Clinic Orthopedic hand and wrist surgeon, shares the most common signs of Frostbite with Boston 25.

“Initially [with] the milder forms, you can get some pain and some numbness of the tips, but the skin can change its color,” Dr. Kakar says. “It can be red. It can be white. Or it can be blue. And you can get these blisters on your hands. And it can be a very serious injury.”

The Mayo Clinic says those most at risk for frostbite are those who have diabetes, a history of having frostbite, the elderly, very young children, and those who are dehydrated.

