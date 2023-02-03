ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Claremore’s Shepherd’s Cross host winter barn sale

By Kaylie Cotten
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8eX4_0kasJkVG00

For those seeking antiques, farming items or home décor, Shepherd’s Cross is hosting their annual winter barn sale from Feb. 2 - 4 in Claremore.

This indoor garage sale, held near the intersection of East 450 Road and South 4200 Road, will run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and have a wide range of appliances, furniture, housewares and other items.

Diane Dickinson, president, owner and operator of Shepherd’s Cross and Heart of the Shepherd.

MORE: AmazonSmile's end is alarming, say nonprofits that benefited

“The winter garage sale is the time to find all kinds of goodies that folks have donated from our community,” Dickinson said. “The proceeds from the garage sale will go to Heart of the Shepherd to support local and international outreach.”

All proceeds go toward farming missions, starter flocks and wool mills in remote locations around the world. Some more local beneficiaries of sale proceeds will be the Rural Veterinary Outreach and “Baby Blessings Bags.”

“We’ve been here for over 30 years and we’ve been doing one [garage sale] every year, but we just started really small and it’s just grown over the years,” she said. “We needed funds to help support the mission and these outreach projects [are] generally agriculturally based.”

Dickinson said Heart of the Shepherd is Shepherd’s Cross’ Christian nonprofit that operates on their farm. They teach about farming and have lambing and shepherding tours in the spring.

She said they also work with other local organizations for veterinary outreach and help moms in need with their Blessings Bags.

“We do international work where we do starter flocks and starter herds. This summer, we’ll be going to Africa, about three or four countries in Africa, and doing that,” Dickison said. “Then we do the animal husbandry training that goes with that. We’ll also be doing a wool mill plant in Kenya. A wool mill plant is, we teach them how to work with the wool, we take them the tools and so it’s basically marketplace ministry.”

MORE: Glamour, Gowns & More continues under new ownership

Dickinson said they are taking donations from those who would like to give back and they can take donations from now until June when their summer sale happens.

“We’re pretty filled up right now, but we’ll have another garage sale in the summer. It’s our summer garage sale the first weekend in June,” Dickinson said. “So we could take, you know, a bag-full here or there right now and work that into the sale. But, if you have more than that, we can receive donations between now and June for the June sale.”

Dickinson said she is amazed by how many people have donated for the sale this year.

“We are just so blessed to live in this community. It is amazing. So many donors. I can’t even count how many people have donated items and how many people have come in today.”

For more information about Shepherd’s Cross and the Heart of the Shepherd, click here.


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Dates announced for 2023 Porter Peach Festival

PORTER, Okla. — Mark your calendars! The dates for the 2023 Porter Peach Festival have been announced. The festival will be July 13, 14 and 15th. Hundreds of visitors attend the festival each year to get their fix of peaches and peach flavored treats. Livesay Orchards, which provides most...
PORTER, OK
News On 6

Construction Resumes On Jenks Outlet Mall

Construction has resumed on the Jenks outlet mall after work was put on pause for nearly three years. The 333,000 square foot project is expected to house about 100 retailers. The outlet mall will be located just south of the Creek Turnpike across the river from the Oklahoma Aquarium. The...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation helps to bring Native stories to the big screen

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation and its film office are proudly celebrating the world premiere of "Fancy Dance," the first recipient of the tribe's film incentive. This film recently debuted at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, as a finalist in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.
TULSA, OK
tourcounsel.com

Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma

Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood

A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
TULSA, OK
OnlyInYourState

These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Oklahomans That Changed The World

Oklahoma has a long and storied history, especially with regard to the early pioneer days and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. These three small towns in Oklahoma have brought the world several truly extraordinary people whose lives have had quite an impact. We love sharing wonderful places with you, especially when they are the roots from which some amazing people have sprung.
CLAREMORE, OK
OnlyInYourState

This Upscale, Underground Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers An Unforgettable Dining Experience

Bored with chain dining options in Tulsa? If so, delve into a unique culinary and literary experience at The Hemingway Steakhouse. Located on Cherry Street, The Hemingway is a hidden gem (literally) that marries an appreciation for great food and literary art in one charming location. Its warm, old-world ambiance creates a peaceful retreat from everyday life. Gather your friends and head to The Hemingway for a meal that you’ll never forget.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sinkhole on Riverside in midtown has been filled in

TULSA, Okla. — Police officers were blocking lanes of a midtown Tulsa road, where a sinkhole was creating dangerous driving conditions. Tulsa police vehicles blocked two lanes of traffic on Riverside Drive southbound at West 21st Street next to a sinkhole in the road. The sinkhole was about 10...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Cherokee Nation extends deadline for Community Impact Grants

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announced this week the deadline for their Community Impact Grant program has been extended. In August of 2022, the tribe announced a one-time grant program of up to $25,000 for CCO-participating organizations operating both inside the reservation. The new Community Impact grants add...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy