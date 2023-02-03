Claremore’s Shepherd’s Cross host winter barn sale

For those seeking antiques, farming items or home décor, Shepherd’s Cross is hosting their annual winter barn sale from Feb. 2 - 4 in Claremore.

This indoor garage sale, held near the intersection of East 450 Road and South 4200 Road, will run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and have a wide range of appliances, furniture, housewares and other items.

Diane Dickinson, president, owner and operator of Shepherd’s Cross and Heart of the Shepherd.

MORE: AmazonSmile's end is alarming, say nonprofits that benefited

“The winter garage sale is the time to find all kinds of goodies that folks have donated from our community,” Dickinson said. “The proceeds from the garage sale will go to Heart of the Shepherd to support local and international outreach.”

All proceeds go toward farming missions, starter flocks and wool mills in remote locations around the world. Some more local beneficiaries of sale proceeds will be the Rural Veterinary Outreach and “Baby Blessings Bags.”

“We’ve been here for over 30 years and we’ve been doing one [garage sale] every year, but we just started really small and it’s just grown over the years,” she said. “We needed funds to help support the mission and these outreach projects [are] generally agriculturally based.”

Dickinson said Heart of the Shepherd is Shepherd’s Cross’ Christian nonprofit that operates on their farm. They teach about farming and have lambing and shepherding tours in the spring.

She said they also work with other local organizations for veterinary outreach and help moms in need with their Blessings Bags.

“We do international work where we do starter flocks and starter herds. This summer, we’ll be going to Africa, about three or four countries in Africa, and doing that,” Dickison said. “Then we do the animal husbandry training that goes with that. We’ll also be doing a wool mill plant in Kenya. A wool mill plant is, we teach them how to work with the wool, we take them the tools and so it’s basically marketplace ministry.”

MORE: Glamour, Gowns & More continues under new ownership

Dickinson said they are taking donations from those who would like to give back and they can take donations from now until June when their summer sale happens.

“We’re pretty filled up right now, but we’ll have another garage sale in the summer. It’s our summer garage sale the first weekend in June,” Dickinson said. “So we could take, you know, a bag-full here or there right now and work that into the sale. But, if you have more than that, we can receive donations between now and June for the June sale.”

Dickinson said she is amazed by how many people have donated for the sale this year.

“We are just so blessed to live in this community. It is amazing. So many donors. I can’t even count how many people have donated items and how many people have come in today.”

For more information about Shepherd’s Cross and the Heart of the Shepherd, click here.



