thehivesports.com
Southern Utah Blazed by Utah Tech in 86-79 Defeat
ST GEORGE, Utah — If there was any question about whether or not this was a big rivalry, that was put to rest after Saturday night. In a packed Burns Arena, it was Trailblazers that were in firm control from start to finish. One might call this game the Super Bowl for Utah Tech. The Trailblazers jumped on Southern Utah early, leading by as much as 22. However, that lead dwindled to just five points early on in the second half. SUU fought back in the 2nd half, but the Trailblazers kept their opponent at arm’s reach. Utah Tech’s lead was never trimmed below 5 points. Every time SUU threatened to go on a run to narrow the gap further and go for taking the lead, Utah Tech fired right back.
Thunderbirds Head to St George for Rivalry Showdown with Utah Tech
ST GEORGE, Utah — Southern Utah will make the 45-minute bus ride down to St George for a Saturday night showdown with in-state rival Utah Tech. The Thunderbirds will be the second of two in-state teams to visit Burns Arena this week. Utah Valley faced the Trailblazers on Thursday night and took a 76-69 decision. The win gave the Wolverines a season sweep of the Trailblazers, who have yet to play the Thunderbirds this season. The Trailblazers and Thunderbirds will also face off in Cedar City on February 17th.
Lady Thunderbirds Look to Stay Hot at UT-Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — Southern Utah has won nine straight games to begin WAC play. They can improve to 10-0 in the conference and secure a winning record in WAC play with a win on Monday. Their opponent is a fellow newcomer to the WAC in a game originally scheduled for last Thursday. UT-Arlington jumped ship from the Sun Belt this summer and the WAC headquarters relocated to Arlington this fall as well. This will be the only meeting between the two teams this season.
Thunderbirds Take Perfect WAC Record on Texas Record Trip
EDINBURG, Texas — Ever since WAC play began, Southern Utah has done nothing but make history. The 8-0 start to WAC play is more than just the program’s best start to conference play ever. The eight-game win streak is also the longest win streak in the history of SUU women’s basketball. That will be on the line in two tough road games starting with a Saturday afternoon tilt at UT-Rio Grande Valley.
