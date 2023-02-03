ST GEORGE, Utah — If there was any question about whether or not this was a big rivalry, that was put to rest after Saturday night. In a packed Burns Arena, it was Trailblazers that were in firm control from start to finish. One might call this game the Super Bowl for Utah Tech. The Trailblazers jumped on Southern Utah early, leading by as much as 22. However, that lead dwindled to just five points early on in the second half. SUU fought back in the 2nd half, but the Trailblazers kept their opponent at arm’s reach. Utah Tech’s lead was never trimmed below 5 points. Every time SUU threatened to go on a run to narrow the gap further and go for taking the lead, Utah Tech fired right back.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO