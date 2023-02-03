Read full article on original website
Girls basketball: Morales leads the way for St. Vincent over Weequahic
Desia Morales posted 14 points for St. Vincent in a 43-36 win over Weequahic in Newark. La’Sata Jones also had seven points for St. Vincent (4-9). St. Vincent trailed by six points at the end of the first quarter, but rallied to take a 22-17 lead at the half.
Mount St. Dominic holds off Verona - Girls basketball recap
Sara Tortoriello had a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead Mount St. Dominic as it defeated Verona 42-37 in Verona. Mount St. Dominic (8-11) held a 23-17 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 20-19 by Verona in the second half. Lorelei Middleton also had 12 points, four...
Girls basketball: Somerset Tech blows past Timothy Christian
Fiona Shanahan dropped a career-high 30 points to lead Somerset Tech to a 72-41 win over Timothy Christian in Bridgewater. Jayla Worthey tallied 19 points and six rebounds for Somerset Tech (4-13). Hannah McNulty led Tomothy Christian (5-14) with 13 points, while Anya Wildgoose added seven points in the loss.
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap
Jayden McKenney recorded 12 points and five steals while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to propel Ferris past BelovED Charter 68-49 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ferris (9-12) led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter before taking an 11-point lead into halftime....
American History tops Newark Vocational in double OT - Boys basketball recap
Marcel Clark had a huge game for American History, posting a double-double with 26 points, 17 rebounds, six blocks and three steals, as it defeated Newark Vocational 74-69 in double overtime at Newark Vocational High School in Newark. Tamon Harris also had a double-double with 22 points, four rebounds, three...
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
St. Dominic blows past Snyder - girls basketball recap
Maddie Branigan had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, lifting St. Dominic to a 58-25 victory over Snyder in Jersey City. St. Dominic (14-9) played to a 37-13 halftime lead and extended that advantage with a 15-4 run in the third quarter. Alyssa Stridiron added 12 points and six assists, while Autumn Domingo added eight points and 13 rebounds.
Boys basketball: Zawacki leads Brearley past Manville
Jake Zawacki led all scorers with 16 points to lead Brearley to a 55-50 home victory over Manville. Tom Pugliese also had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Brearley (6-9). Tyler Kesolitz paced Manville (11-9), with 13 points, while Edryn Morales tallied 10 points. In a game that was close...
Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament
Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
Girls basketball: Nevius leads Overbook past Gloucester
Zahaisha Nevius posted 18 points to lead Gloucester to a 50-30 victory over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Ja’el Pressley also had 10 points with Isabella Boyle adding eight points for Overbrook (3-14). Overbrook held a 16-14 lead at the half but found its offense in the second half, pulling...
Delbarton ends strong to take Mendham - Boys basketball recap
Nick Modugno posted 13 points while Lincoln Zimmermann added 12 as Delbarton rallied late to defeat Mendham, 59-47, in Morristown. Michael VanRaaphorst put in 10 points for Delbarton (15-4), which sealed the win with a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter. Mike Ewing sank three 3-pointers in his 16 points...
Mayah Alford brings Trenton Catholic over Camden - Girls basketball recap
Mayah Alford scored 25 points while Saniyah Spell added 16 more as Trenton Catholic won, 67-58, over Camden in Hamilton. Cianni Thompson put in 11 points for Trenton Catholic (11-6), which led 31-28 at the half and pulled away with an 18-10 run in the third quarter. Bryce Harvey-Carr led...
Wrestling: Morris Knolls beats Ridgewood in N1G4 semis for second straight season
Morris Knolls’s Dom DelleMonache clinched last year’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 2 semifinals match with a pin of Ridgewood’s Yunte Trattner. He did the same on Monday in Ridgewood with pin in 2:42, sending the Golden Eagles into Wednesday’s tournament final with a 39-28 win.
Wrestling: Shaferman’s heroics push Watchung Hills past Midd North in N2G4 semis thriller
Being down to the last bout in a tied postseason match, and having to turn to a young wrestler lacking in experience is not exactly what most people would call optimal. For Watchung Hills and Max Shaferman that seemingly dire combination ended up giving them exactly what they needed. Shaferman,...
Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap
Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
Newark Collegiate over Golda Och - Girls basketball recap
Aneyah McLamb led everyone with 27 points as Newark Collegiate won, 49-20, over Golda Och in West Orange. McLamb nailed 12 baskets in her total while Syann Hightower added 11 points for Newark Collegiate (13-6). Golda Och is now 3-10. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories...
Harpel collects win 300 as Hopewell Valley advances to CJ3 final with win over Ocean
Hopewell Valley and Ocean Township added one more match to the lengthy sectional history between the two teams Monday night when the the top seeded Bulldogs downed the 4-seed Spartans 42-33 in the semifinal of the Rothman Orthopaedic/Central Jersey, Group 3 Sectional Tournament in Pennington.
North Bergen takes Union City - Boys basketball recap
Shawn Orefice went 11 of 14 from the line in his 20 points as North Bergen won at home, 70-58, over Union City. Jonathan Jones nailed four 3-pointers in his 16 points while Cesar Perez put in 12 for North Bergen (13-9), which opened with a 23-17 run and led 31-25 at halftime before pulling away with 18-11 run after the break.
Wrestling PHOTOS: Middletown North at Watchung Hills, N2G4 semis, Feb. 6, 2023
Watchung Hills hosted a NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey Group 4 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinal on Monday night. Check out the semifinal match below. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. • Learn more and make a nomination!
Highland Park defeats Perth Amboy Magnet - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Starcevic finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks to lead Highland Park past Perth Amboy Magnet 58-40 in Perth Amboy. With the victory, the Owls have won 10 of their last 11 games. Highland Park (15-4) took control early as it led 19-4 at the end of...
