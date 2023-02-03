ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Mount St. Dominic holds off Verona - Girls basketball recap

Sara Tortoriello had a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead Mount St. Dominic as it defeated Verona 42-37 in Verona. Mount St. Dominic (8-11) held a 23-17 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 20-19 by Verona in the second half. Lorelei Middleton also had 12 points, four...
VERONA, NJ
Girls basketball: Somerset Tech blows past Timothy Christian

Fiona Shanahan dropped a career-high 30 points to lead Somerset Tech to a 72-41 win over Timothy Christian in Bridgewater. Jayla Worthey tallied 19 points and six rebounds for Somerset Tech (4-13). Hannah McNulty led Tomothy Christian (5-14) with 13 points, while Anya Wildgoose added seven points in the loss.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap

Jayden McKenney recorded 12 points and five steals while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to propel Ferris past BelovED Charter 68-49 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ferris (9-12) led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter before taking an 11-point lead into halftime....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
St. Dominic blows past Snyder - girls basketball recap

Maddie Branigan had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, lifting St. Dominic to a 58-25 victory over Snyder in Jersey City. St. Dominic (14-9) played to a 37-13 halftime lead and extended that advantage with a 15-4 run in the third quarter. Alyssa Stridiron added 12 points and six assists, while Autumn Domingo added eight points and 13 rebounds.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Boys basketball: Zawacki leads Brearley past Manville

Jake Zawacki led all scorers with 16 points to lead Brearley to a 55-50 home victory over Manville. Tom Pugliese also had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Brearley (6-9). Tyler Kesolitz paced Manville (11-9), with 13 points, while Edryn Morales tallied 10 points. In a game that was close...
MANVILLE, NJ
Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament

Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
NEWTON, NJ
Girls basketball: Nevius leads Overbook past Gloucester

Zahaisha Nevius posted 18 points to lead Gloucester to a 50-30 victory over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Ja’el Pressley also had 10 points with Isabella Boyle adding eight points for Overbrook (3-14). Overbrook held a 16-14 lead at the half but found its offense in the second half, pulling...
PINE HILL, NJ
Delbarton ends strong to take Mendham - Boys basketball recap

Nick Modugno posted 13 points while Lincoln Zimmermann added 12 as Delbarton rallied late to defeat Mendham, 59-47, in Morristown. Michael VanRaaphorst put in 10 points for Delbarton (15-4), which sealed the win with a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter. Mike Ewing sank three 3-pointers in his 16 points...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap

Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Newark Collegiate over Golda Och - Girls basketball recap

Aneyah McLamb led everyone with 27 points as Newark Collegiate won, 49-20, over Golda Och in West Orange. McLamb nailed 12 baskets in her total while Syann Hightower added 11 points for Newark Collegiate (13-6). Golda Och is now 3-10. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories...
NEWARK, NJ
North Bergen takes Union City - Boys basketball recap

Shawn Orefice went 11 of 14 from the line in his 20 points as North Bergen won at home, 70-58, over Union City. Jonathan Jones nailed four 3-pointers in his 16 points while Cesar Perez put in 12 for North Bergen (13-9), which opened with a 23-17 run and led 31-25 at halftime before pulling away with 18-11 run after the break.
UNION CITY, NJ
