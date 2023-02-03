Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Intoxicated Coos Bay man arrested for doing 'donuts' at Bastendorff Beach
COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 4 p.m. Thursday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a Jeep Grand Cherokee driving recklessly in the South Jetty parking lot at Bastendorff Beach. The vehicle was reported to be doing “donuts” in the gravel lot and...
nbc16.com
Over 288 grams of fentanyl seized by Douglas County authorities over 10-day period
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Throughout the end of January, detectives assigned to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted multiple investigations over a ten-day period involving individuals distributing fentanyl throughout the community. On January 19, 2023, DINT investigated a case which resulted in the seizure of approximately 53.8 grams of...
nbc16.com
Police: Coos Bay man rams car dealership with vehicle, speeds away from police
COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 6:30 Monday morning, Coos Bay Police officers were dispatched to the Graham Bay Area Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Dealership at 1400 Ocean Blvd. for a reported alarm. When they arrived, they observed a man, later identified as 45-year-old Aaron Bruce Howley of Coos Bay, inside...
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
nbc16.com
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley
ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
nbc16.com
Coquille Tribe distributes record $815K in grants to local organizations
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Nearly 200 people gathered Thursday as the Coquille Indian Tribe’s Community Fund handed out a record $815,000 in grants to local organizations. The awards reception at The Mill Casino-Hotel revived a tradition that had lapsed during the COVID pandemic, with grant recipients gathering in person to collect their checks. The tribe’s grants will help 120 organizations from five southwestern Oregon counties.
nbc16.com
Merkley addresses homelessness: 'We're trying to get funding to the local area'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley addressed the homeless in a town hall Saturday in Roseburg. This comes after Governor Tina Kotek declared the homeless crisis an emergency weeks ago. Senator Merkley was at Umpqua Community College where he spoke with the community about tackling the challenges of...
nbc16.com
North Bend Bulldogs honor first black head coach in school history
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend High School honored its first African American head coach Jasper Sawyer during a ceremony Friday. Sawyer received the recognition as part of a celebration of Black History Month at the school. He is the first black head coach in any sport for the...
Comments / 0