NORTH BEND, Ore. — Nearly 200 people gathered Thursday as the Coquille Indian Tribe’s Community Fund handed out a record $815,000 in grants to local organizations. The awards reception at The Mill Casino-Hotel revived a tradition that had lapsed during the COVID pandemic, with grant recipients gathering in person to collect their checks. The tribe’s grants will help 120 organizations from five southwestern Oregon counties.

COQUILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO