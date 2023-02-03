ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley

ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
ANDERSON, CA
Coquille Tribe distributes record $815K in grants to local organizations

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Nearly 200 people gathered Thursday as the Coquille Indian Tribe’s Community Fund handed out a record $815,000 in grants to local organizations. The awards reception at The Mill Casino-Hotel revived a tradition that had lapsed during the COVID pandemic, with grant recipients gathering in person to collect their checks. The tribe’s grants will help 120 organizations from five southwestern Oregon counties.
COQUILLE, OR
North Bend Bulldogs honor first black head coach in school history

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend High School honored its first African American head coach Jasper Sawyer during a ceremony Friday. Sawyer received the recognition as part of a celebration of Black History Month at the school. He is the first black head coach in any sport for the...
NORTH BEND, OR

