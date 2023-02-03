Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Bergen County Jamboree- Quarterfinals - at Hackensack - Recaps
Wyatt Eglinton Manner led with 24 points while nailing five 3-pointers and going three for three from the line as second-seeded Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-41, over seventh-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal of the Bergen Jamboree in Hackensack. Ramapo (21-2) will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic,...
Devils look messy in overtime win over Canucks | 3 takeaways
Jack Hughes, falling to his right knee in excitement, zipped to a bench full of giddy Devils players and started pumping his fist. The “MVP” chants would start seconds later, but Hughes was living in the moment.
Statewide girls basketball power points through Feb. 6
With less than a week until the state tournament cutoff date of Saturday, Feb. 11, here’s how the girls basketball Power Points standings look after games played on Monday, Feb. 6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
Boys basketball: Zawacki leads Brearley past Manville
Jake Zawacki led all scorers with 16 points to lead Brearley to a 55-50 home victory over Manville. Tom Pugliese also had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Brearley (6-9). Tyler Kesolitz paced Manville (11-9), with 13 points, while Edryn Morales tallied 10 points. In a game that was close...
Boys Basketball: Harris records career-high, Freehold Township defeats Long Branch
Despite being without Jayden Holmes-Cotter due to sickness, Malachi Harris stepped up for Freehold Township with a career-high 30 points and 9 rebounds to defeat Long Branch 65-41 in Freehold. Freehold Township (16-3) sported a 43-34 advantage at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth...
Shorthanded Roselle Catholic finds challenge too tall against powerhouse Montverde
It is one thing playing a roster full of four-and-five star talents when your team is intact and playing at pretty much peak level. It is another thing completely when your regular starting lineup is reduced by 40 percent and that visiting group of multi-star prospects decides to play as if the intent is to pass along those stars to a more deserving teammate.
Boys basketball: Rolle stars as Pleasantville edges Atlantic City - Battle of the Bay
Neeko Rolle drove in for a layup with eight seconds left to help lift Pleasantville to a 54-53 win over Atlantic City at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. Rolle finished with six points while Marki Barnes had 20 points for Pleasantville (12-12), which stopped a two-game losing streak, and trailed by six points with about four minutes left in the game. Pleasantville eventually closed proceedings with an 11-4 run.
Newark Collegiate over Golda Och - Girls basketball recap
Aneyah McLamb led everyone with 27 points as Newark Collegiate won, 49-20, over Golda Och in West Orange. McLamb nailed 12 baskets in her total while Syann Hightower added 11 points for Newark Collegiate (13-6). Golda Och is now 3-10. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories...
North Bergen takes Union City - Boys basketball recap
Shawn Orefice went 11 of 14 from the line in his 20 points as North Bergen won at home, 70-58, over Union City. Jonathan Jones nailed four 3-pointers in his 16 points while Cesar Perez put in 12 for North Bergen (13-9), which opened with a 23-17 run and led 31-25 at halftime before pulling away with 18-11 run after the break.
Ice hockey: Montville takes down High Point
Aidan Engle and Aidan Stepien both finished with one goal and one assist as Montville beat High Point, 4-2, at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari and Cole Riley each added a tally for Montville in the win. Alexis Riley finished with 18 saves in goal. Jake Henningsen and Anthony...
Stewart scores twice as No. 1 Delbarton tops No. 7 Princeton Day - Boys ice hockey
Duncan Stewart scored two goals and assisted on another as Delbarton No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 7 Princeton Day, 4-1, at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Nick Faccone scored Delbarton’s (15-1-1) first goal in the second off assists from Stewart and Timmy Galvin. Max Pendy scored an empty net goal late in the third as well.
Donovan Catholic defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Gabriella Ross posted a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Donovan Catholic past Freehold Township 46-41 in Toms River. Donovan Catholic (7-13) jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter before pushing it to an 11-point lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-20 in the second half, Donovan Catholic held on for the win.
Girls basketball: Nevius leads Overbook past Gloucester
Zahaisha Nevius posted 18 points to lead Gloucester to a 50-30 victory over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Ja’el Pressley also had 10 points with Isabella Boyle adding eight points for Overbrook (3-14). Overbrook held a 16-14 lead at the half but found its offense in the second half, pulling...
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
Mayah Alford brings Trenton Catholic over Camden - Girls basketball recap
Mayah Alford scored 25 points while Saniyah Spell added 16 more as Trenton Catholic won, 67-58, over Camden in Hamilton. Cianni Thompson put in 11 points for Trenton Catholic (11-6), which led 31-28 at the half and pulled away with an 18-10 run in the third quarter. Bryce Harvey-Carr led...
Times girls hoops notes, Week 7: MCT begins, NJSIAA seeding ends
What a week it was for the Ewing girls basketball team, and the season is only getting started. Postseason play opens up this week around the Times area, with the 2023 Mercer County Tournament set to begin Saturday, and the Burlington County Tournament–plus the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament–all in high gear.
Morris County Girls Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal recaps: Chalk holds in Morris
Four games, four top seeds winning. That’s how it went at Morris Knolls High School on Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the Morris County Tournament. Morris Catholic - the tournament’s prohibitive favorites - rolled to a big win, while top challenger Montville cruised over Jefferson. Here is...
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Monday, Feb. 6
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Feb. 6 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
Boys bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Feb. 6
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Feb. 6. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. Girls competing on a co-ed team will be included in this list. Come back every day for updates. *These numbers...
Girls basketball: Morales leads the way for St. Vincent over Weequahic
Desia Morales posted 14 points for St. Vincent in a 43-36 win over Weequahic in Newark. La’Sata Jones also had seven points for St. Vincent (4-9). St. Vincent trailed by six points at the end of the first quarter, but rallied to take a 22-17 lead at the half.
