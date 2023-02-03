ARLINGTON, Texas — Southern Utah has won nine straight games to begin WAC play. They can improve to 10-0 in the conference and secure a winning record in WAC play with a win on Monday. Their opponent is a fellow newcomer to the WAC in a game originally scheduled for last Thursday. UT-Arlington jumped ship from the Sun Belt this summer and the WAC headquarters relocated to Arlington this fall as well. This will be the only meeting between the two teams this season.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO