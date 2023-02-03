Read full article on original website
St. Dominic blows past Snyder - girls basketball recap
Maddie Branigan had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, lifting St. Dominic to a 58-25 victory over Snyder in Jersey City. St. Dominic (14-9) played to a 37-13 halftime lead and extended that advantage with a 15-4 run in the third quarter. Alyssa Stridiron added 12 points and six assists, while Autumn Domingo added eight points and 13 rebounds.
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap
Jayden McKenney recorded 12 points and five steals while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to propel Ferris past BelovED Charter 68-49 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ferris (9-12) led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter before taking an 11-point lead into halftime....
St. Elizabeth defeats Parsippany - Girls basketball recap
Greta Servitto posted a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double as St. Elizabeth defeated Parsipanny 40-28 in Parsippany. St. Elizabeth (8-11) jumped out to an early 16-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 24-11 lead at the half. Molly McHale also had 11 points and six rebounds with...
North Bergen takes Union City - Boys basketball recap
Shawn Orefice went 11 of 14 from the line in his 20 points as North Bergen won at home, 70-58, over Union City. Jonathan Jones nailed four 3-pointers in his 16 points while Cesar Perez put in 12 for North Bergen (13-9), which opened with a 23-17 run and led 31-25 at halftime before pulling away with 18-11 run after the break.
Girls basketball: Morales leads the way for St. Vincent over Weequahic
Desia Morales posted 14 points for St. Vincent in a 43-36 win over Weequahic in Newark. La’Sata Jones also had seven points for St. Vincent (4-9). St. Vincent trailed by six points at the end of the first quarter, but rallied to take a 22-17 lead at the half.
Delbarton ends strong to take Mendham - Boys basketball recap
Nick Modugno posted 13 points while Lincoln Zimmermann added 12 as Delbarton rallied late to defeat Mendham, 59-47, in Morristown. Michael VanRaaphorst put in 10 points for Delbarton (15-4), which sealed the win with a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter. Mike Ewing sank three 3-pointers in his 16 points...
Donovan Catholic defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Gabriella Ross posted a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Donovan Catholic past Freehold Township 46-41 in Toms River. Donovan Catholic (7-13) jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter before pushing it to an 11-point lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-20 in the second half, Donovan Catholic held on for the win.
Harpel collects win 300 as Hopewell Valley advances to CJ3 final with win over Ocean
Hopewell Valley and Ocean Township added one more match to the lengthy sectional history between the two teams Monday night when the the top seeded Bulldogs downed the 4-seed Spartans 42-33 in the semifinal of the Rothman Orthopaedic/Central Jersey, Group 3 Sectional Tournament in Pennington.
American History tops Newark Vocational in double OT - Boys basketball recap
Marcel Clark had a huge game for American History, posting a double-double with 26 points, 17 rebounds, six blocks and three steals, as it defeated Newark Vocational 74-69 in double overtime at Newark Vocational High School in Newark. Tamon Harris also had a double-double with 22 points, four rebounds, three...
Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament
Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
Times girls hoops notes, Week 7: MCT begins, NJSIAA seeding ends
What a week it was for the Ewing girls basketball team, and the season is only getting started. Postseason play opens up this week around the Times area, with the 2023 Mercer County Tournament set to begin Saturday, and the Burlington County Tournament–plus the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament–all in high gear.
Wrestling: Morris Knolls beats Ridgewood in N1G4 semis for second straight season
Morris Knolls’s Dom DelleMonache clinched last year’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 2 semifinals match with a pin of Ridgewood’s Yunte Trattner. He did the same on Monday in Ridgewood with pin in 2:42, sending the Golden Eagles into Wednesday’s tournament final with a 39-28 win.
Wrestling PHOTOS: Middletown North at Watchung Hills, N2G4 semis, Feb. 6, 2023
Watchung Hills hosted a NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey Group 4 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinal on Monday night. Check out the semifinal match below. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. • Learn more and make a nomination!
Mayah Alford brings Trenton Catholic over Camden - Girls basketball recap
Mayah Alford scored 25 points while Saniyah Spell added 16 more as Trenton Catholic won, 67-58, over Camden in Hamilton. Cianni Thompson put in 11 points for Trenton Catholic (11-6), which led 31-28 at the half and pulled away with an 18-10 run in the third quarter. Bryce Harvey-Carr led...
Bloomfield defeats Montclair - Girls basketball recap
Gabrielle Kot offered 17 points for Bloomfield in its 45-38 victory over Montclair in Montclair. Bloomfield (10-10) sprang out to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter before Montclair (14-7) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. However, Bloomfield took back control in the third outscoring Montclair 11-5 en route to the win.
Girls Bowling Top 10, Feb. 7: County Tourney performances shake up rankings
Welcome to the latest girls bowling NJ.com Top 10 of the season and first in February. Warren Hills enters the rankings this week following a victory at the Skyland Conference Tournament. The Blue Streaks are 10-0 on the season with a win over Phillipsburg. In dual matches, they are 11th in the state with 2,259.8 pins per match.
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
Wrestling: North Jersey, Section 1 quarterfinals/semis roundup for Feb. 6
Monday marked the first day on the road to team champions in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics wrestling tournament, as the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds got under way at 20 sites around the New Jersey. We have results from all four sections, where the first two rounds were being held at two...
Boys ice hockey: Mountain Lakes tops Roxbury for 1st win of the season
Logan Przestrzelski produced a hat trick to help Mountain Lakes to its first victory of the season with a 4-1 win over Roxbury at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Benji Forman had a goal and three assists and Dom Signorile finished with 16 saves for Mountain Lakes (1-14), which had 24 shots on goal.
Ice hockey: Montville takes down High Point
Aidan Engle and Aidan Stepien both finished with one goal and one assist as Montville beat High Point, 4-2, at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari and Cole Riley each added a tally for Montville in the win. Alexis Riley finished with 18 saves in goal. Jake Henningsen and Anthony...
