Ramsey, NJ

St. Dominic blows past Snyder - girls basketball recap

Maddie Branigan had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, lifting St. Dominic to a 58-25 victory over Snyder in Jersey City. St. Dominic (14-9) played to a 37-13 halftime lead and extended that advantage with a 15-4 run in the third quarter. Alyssa Stridiron added 12 points and six assists, while Autumn Domingo added eight points and 13 rebounds.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap

Jayden McKenney recorded 12 points and five steals while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to propel Ferris past BelovED Charter 68-49 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ferris (9-12) led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter before taking an 11-point lead into halftime....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
North Bergen takes Union City - Boys basketball recap

Shawn Orefice went 11 of 14 from the line in his 20 points as North Bergen won at home, 70-58, over Union City. Jonathan Jones nailed four 3-pointers in his 16 points while Cesar Perez put in 12 for North Bergen (13-9), which opened with a 23-17 run and led 31-25 at halftime before pulling away with 18-11 run after the break.
UNION CITY, NJ
Delbarton ends strong to take Mendham - Boys basketball recap

Nick Modugno posted 13 points while Lincoln Zimmermann added 12 as Delbarton rallied late to defeat Mendham, 59-47, in Morristown. Michael VanRaaphorst put in 10 points for Delbarton (15-4), which sealed the win with a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter. Mike Ewing sank three 3-pointers in his 16 points...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Donovan Catholic defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap

Gabriella Ross posted a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Donovan Catholic past Freehold Township 46-41 in Toms River. Donovan Catholic (7-13) jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter before pushing it to an 11-point lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-20 in the second half, Donovan Catholic held on for the win.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament

Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
NEWTON, NJ
Bloomfield defeats Montclair - Girls basketball recap

Gabrielle Kot offered 17 points for Bloomfield in its 45-38 victory over Montclair in Montclair. Bloomfield (10-10) sprang out to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter before Montclair (14-7) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. However, Bloomfield took back control in the third outscoring Montclair 11-5 en route to the win.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Ice hockey: Montville takes down High Point

Aidan Engle and Aidan Stepien both finished with one goal and one assist as Montville beat High Point, 4-2, at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari and Cole Riley each added a tally for Montville in the win. Alexis Riley finished with 18 saves in goal. Jake Henningsen and Anthony...
MONTVILLE, NJ
