Madison, WI

Lantern

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes lose 4th straight, Michigan runs away 77-69 Sunday

Despite freshman guard Bruce Thornton scoring a career-high 22 points, Ohio State couldn’t close the gap as Michigan ran away 77-69 Sunday at the Crisler Center. Thornton and the Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) began 5-of-10 from the field to start the second half, and freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh buried a 3-pointer to bring the game within three points with 14:04 remaining.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s return

The Buckeyes scored a season-low seven points in the first quarter at No. 8 Maryland, which was enough for the Terrapins to go wire to wire 90-54 on Sunday. Senior guard Jacy Sheldon returned from a lower leg injury that kept her from playing in the past 16 games, and she scored five points in 25 minutes during No. 10 Ohio State’s fourth loss in its past five outings.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Wrestling: True freshmen help lead No. 5 Ohio State past No. 14 Northwestern

With the help of three true freshmen, No. 5 Ohio State rolled past No. 14 Northwestern 21-12 Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Buckeyes (12-2, 6-1 Big Ten) were propelled by three true freshmen and bounced back from a loss against No. 1 Penn State Friday. Freshmen Jesse Mendez, Seth Shumate and Luke Geog each earned victories as the Wildcats (5-3, 4-3 Big Ten) earned only three victories across 10 matchups.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showings

Ohio State’s youth shined on a stage where it found itself pitted against a top-10 foe at a packed Ty Tucker Tennis Center. After senior Cannon Kingsley suffered an apparent injury Sunday as No. 2 Ohio State battled No. 6 Texas, the Buckeyes turned to redshirt freshman Jack Anthrop in singles against Longhorns redshirt junior Cleeve Harper — who was part of a 2022 NCAA Championship doubles team.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at home

No.1 Penn State kept its streak alive, beating No. 5 Ohio State for the eighth consecutive time. No. 5 Ohio State (11-2, 5-1) could not keep its undefeated Big Ten record alive, losing to No. 1 Penn State (12-0, 5-0) 29-5. The Buckeyes got off to a quick start and were able to keep it close going into intermission down 10-9 but were unable to rally to a victory.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Taste of OSU returns, giving students opportunity to try international foods and watch cultural performances

Savor the flavor and spice up the weekend by participating in Taste of OSU Feb. 17. The revival of Taste of OSU, an event founded in 1997, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will give students the opportunity to celebrate their culture and experience others through international foods and cultural performances. The Office of International Affairs will host the event in the Archie M. Griffin Ballroom within the Ohio Union from 5-8:30 p.m., according to the Taste of OSU website.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Residents, city look for traffic safety solutions in University District

The University Area Commission is working to make the University District safer. After concerns rose about traffic and pedestrian safety, the Planning and Development Committee of the UAC began to document a paper map of changes. Commissioner Katie McDevitt said she has started to transfer this information online, looking to offer solutions to road safety issues. The map, currently in its first stages, is meant to document changes the commission wants to be made by the city of Columbus, such as improvements to crosswalks, sidewalks and bike lanes.
COLUMBUS, OH

