Monmouth County, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Ocean County Chairman Gilmore Expected To Remove Jackson Mayor Riena From County Screening Committee

Ocean County Republican Chairman George Gilmore will be removing Jackson Mayor Mike Reina from his position on the county screening committee, TLS has exclusively learned. According to sources, the move by Gilmore is a retaliatory one as the recently elected chairman seeks to fill county positions with allies who backed his re-election bid last summer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy nominates mayor, top staffers to Port Authority board

Gov. Phil Murphy’s nominations to the Port Authority board of commissioners include two of his own staffers and Elizabeth’s mayor. Murphy’s Chief of Staff George Helmy, Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Growth Joe Kelley and Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage have been nominated and now go to the State Senate Judiciary Committee for confirmation hearings and a vote.
ELIZABETH, NJ
94.5 PST

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
NJ.com

How to pronounce these 25 N.J. town names that everyone botches

This article was originally published in June 2017. For such a small state, New Jersey is packed with towns — 565, to be exact. And many of those towns, townships, boroughs and cities have multiple sections with their own schools, post offices and highway exit signs. So it’s no surprise some of those names happen to be quirky, and tough to pronounce.
NJ.com

N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison

A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected

The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
BELMAR, NJ
lnnnews.com

Murphy Vetoes Bill That Would Have Helped Mosdos Obtain Construction Loans

Governor Phil Murphy vetoed a bill today that would have helped mosdos finance construction projects, a common concern in fast-growing Lakewood. As reported earlier on LNN, the NJ Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee had pushed a bill to establish the New Jersey Non-Profit Loan Guarantee Pilot Program. The program would have created assistance to help finance the construction of new physical spaces that are capable of generating income sufficient to repay the loans.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

How to Avoid Bogus E-ZPass Violations in NJ

🔴 Lawmaker calls it "massive win for NJ drivers" 🔴 How you could still get a violation in the mail. It is one of the most infuriating things that can happen to an E-ZPass user in New Jersey: the bogus toll violation. Not only do you get charged...
NJ.com

NJ.com

