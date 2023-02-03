Read full article on original website
Frontrunner Emerges In Ocean County Leadership Race
OCEAN COUNTY – With senior Ocean County Board of Commissioners member Joseph Vicari’s recent announcement that he would not be seeking re-election after nearly 40 years of service, candidates are starting to emerge to vie for his spot that will become vacant next year. Developer and engineer Frank...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Ocean County Chairman Gilmore Expected To Remove Jackson Mayor Riena From County Screening Committee
Ocean County Republican Chairman George Gilmore will be removing Jackson Mayor Mike Reina from his position on the county screening committee, TLS has exclusively learned. According to sources, the move by Gilmore is a retaliatory one as the recently elected chairman seeks to fill county positions with allies who backed his re-election bid last summer.
Murphy nominates mayor, top staffers to Port Authority board
Gov. Phil Murphy’s nominations to the Port Authority board of commissioners include two of his own staffers and Elizabeth’s mayor. Murphy’s Chief of Staff George Helmy, Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Growth Joe Kelley and Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage have been nominated and now go to the State Senate Judiciary Committee for confirmation hearings and a vote.
100-year old water mains getting replaced in two New Jersey towns
🔵 New Jersey American Water replacing aging water mains in two Monmouth County towns. 🔵 Several neighborhoods in Fair Haven and Monmouth Beach will see new water mains. 🔵 New Jersey American Water announces time frame for work to replace aging water mains in Fair Haven and Monmouth Beach.
Thousands of temp workers in N.J. will get new rights under law Murphy just signed
Temporary workers in New Jersey will soon receive sweeping new protections and rights under a law Gov. Phil Murphy signed Monday, capping a years-long journey for labor and immigration advocates who fought for the measure against pushback from business leaders and several legislative setbacks. Supporters say the “Temp Worker Bill...
The Mouthwatering Monmouth County, NJ Italian Restaurants You Have to Try
We are blessed to have so many amazing Italian restaurants in Monmouth County. These are the spots where you never have a bad meal. These are the places that make you feel at home. What are the most popular Italian dishes?. We turned to Gerbasi Ristorante in The Bronx. This...
Shred it up! Monmouth County, NJ announces where you can dispose of old documents
🔵 Monmouth County announces shredding dates and locations for old documents. 🔵 There are 16 specific events in Monmouth County where you can shred paper. 🔵 From old documents to confidential files there are ways to safely dispose of them in Monmouth County. It's the time of...
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
How to pronounce these 25 N.J. town names that everyone botches
This article was originally published in June 2017. For such a small state, New Jersey is packed with towns — 565, to be exact. And many of those towns, townships, boroughs and cities have multiple sections with their own schools, post offices and highway exit signs. So it’s no surprise some of those names happen to be quirky, and tough to pronounce.
N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison
A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected
The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
lnnnews.com
Murphy Vetoes Bill That Would Have Helped Mosdos Obtain Construction Loans
Governor Phil Murphy vetoed a bill today that would have helped mosdos finance construction projects, a common concern in fast-growing Lakewood. As reported earlier on LNN, the NJ Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee had pushed a bill to establish the New Jersey Non-Profit Loan Guarantee Pilot Program. The program would have created assistance to help finance the construction of new physical spaces that are capable of generating income sufficient to repay the loans.
N.J. university president and provost discriminated against Black dean, lawsuit alleges
A former dean at Thomas Edison State University in Trenton has filed a lawsuit against the college, claiming the university president and a top administrator discriminated against him and eventually forcing him out of his job because he is Black and has diabetes. Joseph Youngblood II, of Hopewell, said in...
NJ residents warned — don’t fall for crazy ‘pig butchering’ scams
⚫ Don’t become a victim of a dangerous “pig butchering” scam. ⚫ The NJ Bureau of Securities is cracking down on fraudulent cybersecurity investments. ⚫ NJ residents are lured into bogus online relationships then ripped off. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is urging Garden State residents...
Students tell of Black-brown tensions at Newark school ahead of town hall meeting
The Newark School of Global Studies is a public high school that opened two years ago as what the district described as “a place where a diverse student body converges with no borders.”. But the convergence of Black students and a largely Latino student body and staff have been...
New Jersey does have one of the tiniest towns in America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. In many ways the Garden State is the very definition of "two pounds of bologna in a one-pound bag", and for good reason.
How to Avoid Bogus E-ZPass Violations in NJ
🔴 Lawmaker calls it "massive win for NJ drivers" 🔴 How you could still get a violation in the mail. It is one of the most infuriating things that can happen to an E-ZPass user in New Jersey: the bogus toll violation. Not only do you get charged...
