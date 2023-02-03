Read full article on original website
Missouri officials block possible income tax scam
JEFFERSON CITY — State officials say they’ve uncovered a $118 million tax scam that could have resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in revenue. According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, which oversees the state’s tax collections, a fraudulent scheme was discovered when a flood of fake tax payments flooded the state’s tax payment system in late January.
Still no timeline for Missouri families awaiting summer 2022 food assistance
Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed to help cover last summer’s food costs. But more than five months since the...
Missouri executes Jennings man convicted of killing woman and three children
BONNE TERRE — Missouri on Tuesday executed 58-year-old Leonard Taylor, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children at their home in Jennings nearly two decades ago. A state executioner delivered a fatal dose of pentobarbital at 6:07 p.m., and Taylor was pronounced dead a short...
Lawsuit over MoDOT pay plan could put roadblock into Missouri governor’s plan for I-70
Some or all of the $859 million Gov. Mike Parson wants to spend on Interstate 70 improvements could become hostage to legislative pressure on the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to drop a lawsuit over how much it pays employees. Filed in late 2021, the litigation in Cole County seeks...
Chief Justice urges pay raise, fee renewal in annual address
Missouri Chief Justice Paul Wilson asked state lawmakers Wednesday to pass Governor Mike Parson's recommended cost-of-living adjustment for the fiscal year 2023 supplemental budget. During Wilson's State of the Judiciary address Wednesday morning in the Missouri House chamber, he said the COLA will "help make sure the ground these employees...
Bills hindering LGBTQ+ rights has a community ready for war
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s 102nd General Assembly has been in session all of 34 days, but members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to say they think the focus of this legislature has become clear: creating bills hindering their community. In those 34 days, 27...
MDC virtual program on Feb. 6 focuses on invasive plants
Invasive exotic plants can reduce or eliminate native plants that previously thrived in a habitat. This, in turn, can negatively impact wildlife and insect populations that need those native plants to survive, states a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation. People can learn how to identify and control exotic...
