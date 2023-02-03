ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri officials block possible income tax scam

JEFFERSON CITY — State officials say they’ve uncovered a $118 million tax scam that could have resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in revenue. According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, which oversees the state’s tax collections, a fraudulent scheme was discovered when a flood of fake tax payments flooded the state’s tax payment system in late January.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri executes Jennings man convicted of killing woman and three children

BONNE TERRE — Missouri on Tuesday executed 58-year-old Leonard Taylor, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children at their home in Jennings nearly two decades ago. A state executioner delivered a fatal dose of pentobarbital at 6:07 p.m., and Taylor was pronounced dead a short...
JENNINGS, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Chief Justice urges pay raise, fee renewal in annual address

Missouri Chief Justice Paul Wilson asked state lawmakers Wednesday to pass Governor Mike Parson's recommended cost-of-living adjustment for the fiscal year 2023 supplemental budget. During Wilson's State of the Judiciary address Wednesday morning in the Missouri House chamber, he said the COLA will "help make sure the ground these employees...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Bills hindering LGBTQ+ rights has a community ready for war

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s 102nd General Assembly has been in session all of 34 days, but members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to say they think the focus of this legislature has become clear: creating bills hindering their community. In those 34 days, 27...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

MDC virtual program on Feb. 6 focuses on invasive plants

Invasive exotic plants can reduce or eliminate native plants that previously thrived in a habitat. This, in turn, can negatively impact wildlife and insect populations that need those native plants to survive, states a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation. People can learn how to identify and control exotic...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy