Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Boys Basketball: Bergen County Jamboree- Quarterfinals - at Hackensack - Recaps
Wyatt Eglinton Manner led with 24 points while nailing five 3-pointers and going three for three from the line as second-seeded Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-41, over seventh-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal of the Bergen Jamboree in Hackensack. Ramapo (21-2) will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic,...
Cherry Hill West turns tables on Moorestown to earn S.J. Group 4 title berth
Things would have to be different. And they were. For Cherry Hill West to earn a berth into the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 team wrestling tournament, it would have to turn the tables on a loss that was barely three days old. West, the No. 6 seed, beat...
Boys Basketball: Harris records career-high, Freehold Township defeats Long Branch
Despite being without Jayden Holmes-Cotter due to sickness, Malachi Harris stepped up for Freehold Township with a career-high 30 points and 9 rebounds to defeat Long Branch 65-41 in Freehold. Freehold Township (16-3) sported a 43-34 advantage at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth...
Boys basketball: Zawacki leads Brearley past Manville
Jake Zawacki led all scorers with 16 points to lead Brearley to a 55-50 home victory over Manville. Tom Pugliese also had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Brearley (6-9). Tyler Kesolitz paced Manville (11-9), with 13 points, while Edryn Morales tallied 10 points. In a game that was close...
Statewide girls basketball power points through Feb. 6
With less than a week until the state tournament cutoff date of Saturday, Feb. 11, here’s how the girls basketball Power Points standings look after games played on Monday, Feb. 6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
Shorthanded Roselle Catholic finds challenge too tall against powerhouse Montverde
It is one thing playing a roster full of four-and-five star talents when your team is intact and playing at pretty much peak level. It is another thing completely when your regular starting lineup is reduced by 40 percent and that visiting group of multi-star prospects decides to play as if the intent is to pass along those stars to a more deserving teammate.
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Feb. 6-10
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Feb. 6-10. The top 30 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
No. 18 Kingsway reaches peak potential, avenges loss to No. 12 Washington Twp.
The Kingsway Regional High School wrestling team has battled injuries this season and in an earlier 38-32 loss to Washington Township, its lineup wasn’t down to its prime point-producing potential. But on Monday night, the third-seeded and 18th-ranked Dragons put a lineup on the mat that could compete with...
Boys basketball: Rolle stars as Pleasantville edges Atlantic City - Battle of the Bay
Neeko Rolle drove in for a layup with eight seconds left to help lift Pleasantville to a 54-53 win over Atlantic City at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. Rolle finished with six points while Marki Barnes had 20 points for Pleasantville (12-12), which stopped a two-game losing streak, and trailed by six points with about four minutes left in the game. Pleasantville eventually closed proceedings with an 11-4 run.
Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Tuesday, Feb. 7
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. No. 10 Immaculate Heart at Albertus Magnus (NY), 6. St. Joseph (Hamm.) (7-9) at Vineland (7-15), 5:30pm. Point Pleasant Beach (16-3) at Manchester Township (15-8), 4pm. Keansburg (11-5) at Red Bank Regional (13-9), 4pm. Long Branch (12-6)...
North Bergen takes Union City - Boys basketball recap
Shawn Orefice went 11 of 14 from the line in his 20 points as North Bergen won at home, 70-58, over Union City. Jonathan Jones nailed four 3-pointers in his 16 points while Cesar Perez put in 12 for North Bergen (13-9), which opened with a 23-17 run and led 31-25 at halftime before pulling away with 18-11 run after the break.
St. Elizabeth defeats Parsippany - Girls basketball recap
Greta Servitto posted a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double as St. Elizabeth defeated Parsipanny 40-28 in Parsippany. St. Elizabeth (8-11) jumped out to an early 16-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 24-11 lead at the half. Molly McHale also had 11 points and six rebounds with...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
Robbinsville-Allentown beats South Brunswick -- Boys ice hockey recap
Charlie Luizza scored twice with an assist as Robbinsville-Allentown defeated South Brunswick, 5-3, at ProSkate in South Brunswick. JP Sferra, Jamison Pike, and Jaiden Gingras all scored and had an assist for Robbinsville-Allentown, which led 4-0 in the second period. Goalie Zander Wiley made 30 saves on 33 shots for...
Samantha Jones leads Vineland over Bridgeton - Girls basketball recap
Samantha Jones went five of eight from the line in her 26 points while Egypt Owens added 18 points as Vineland won on the road, 70-51, over Bridgeton. Vineland (7-15) opened with a 14-8 run, led 32-23 at halftime, and put the game out of reach with 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Despite short stay, Vineland embraces 1st wrestling playoff berth in over 3 decades
It didn’t last long, but the the Vineland High School wrestling team appreciated the journey to the postseason for the first time in about 35 years. The seventh-seeded Fighting Clan made their first playoff appearance since the ‘80s on Monday night in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 5 quarterfinal but couldn’t carry the momentum to an upset, falling to second-seeded Washington Township, 66-12.
Morris County Girls Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal recaps: Chalk holds in Morris
Four games, four top seeds winning. That’s how it went at Morris Knolls High School on Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the Morris County Tournament. Morris Catholic - the tournament’s prohibitive favorites - rolled to a big win, while top challenger Montville cruised over Jefferson. Here is...
Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap
Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
Ice hockey: Montville takes down High Point
Aidan Engle and Aidan Stepien both finished with one goal and one assist as Montville beat High Point, 4-2, at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari and Cole Riley each added a tally for Montville in the win. Alexis Riley finished with 18 saves in goal. Jake Henningsen and Anthony...
Girls basketball: Nevius leads Overbook past Gloucester
Zahaisha Nevius posted 18 points to lead Gloucester to a 50-30 victory over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Ja’el Pressley also had 10 points with Isabella Boyle adding eight points for Overbrook (3-14). Overbrook held a 16-14 lead at the half but found its offense in the second half, pulling...
