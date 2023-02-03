ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NJ.com

Despite short stay, Vineland embraces 1st wrestling playoff berth in over 3 decades

It didn’t last long, but the the Vineland High School wrestling team appreciated the journey to the postseason for the first time in about 35 years. The seventh-seeded Fighting Clan made their first playoff appearance since the ‘80s on Monday night in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 5 quarterfinal but couldn’t carry the momentum to an upset, falling to second-seeded Washington Township, 66-12.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Rolle stars as Pleasantville edges Atlantic City - Battle of the Bay

Neeko Rolle drove in for a layup with eight seconds left to help lift Pleasantville to a 54-53 win over Atlantic City at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. Rolle finished with six points while Marki Barnes had 20 points for Pleasantville (12-12), which stopped a two-game losing streak, and trailed by six points with about four minutes left in the game. Pleasantville eventually closed proceedings with an 11-4 run.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap

Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Nevius leads Overbook past Gloucester

Zahaisha Nevius posted 18 points to lead Gloucester to a 50-30 victory over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Ja’el Pressley also had 10 points with Isabella Boyle adding eight points for Overbrook (3-14). Overbrook held a 16-14 lead at the half but found its offense in the second half, pulling...
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Delbarton ends strong to take Mendham - Boys basketball recap

Nick Modugno posted 13 points while Lincoln Zimmermann added 12 as Delbarton rallied late to defeat Mendham, 59-47, in Morristown. Michael VanRaaphorst put in 10 points for Delbarton (15-4), which sealed the win with a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter. Mike Ewing sank three 3-pointers in his 16 points...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Zawacki leads Brearley past Manville

Jake Zawacki led all scorers with 16 points to lead Brearley to a 55-50 home victory over Manville. Tom Pugliese also had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Brearley (6-9). Tyler Kesolitz paced Manville (11-9), with 13 points, while Edryn Morales tallied 10 points. In a game that was close...
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Ice hockey: Montville takes down High Point

Aidan Engle and Aidan Stepien both finished with one goal and one assist as Montville beat High Point, 4-2, at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari and Cole Riley each added a tally for Montville in the win. Alexis Riley finished with 18 saves in goal. Jake Henningsen and Anthony...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Salem Tech over Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Bermudez tallied 17 points, six assists, four blocks and three steals to lead Salem Tech as it defeated Camden Tech 50-37 in Sicklerville. Salem Tech (2-19) trailed 24-18 at the half, but went on a 17-11 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 35. It went on a 15-2 run in the fourth to get the win.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
