Wrestling photos: Point Pleasant Beach at Shore, Central, Group 1 semis, Feb. 6, 2023
Shore Regional hosts NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 1 quarterfinals and semifinal that includes Shore Conference rival Point Pleasant Beach. Check out highlights of the semifinal match below. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. • Learn more and make a nomination!
Despite short stay, Vineland embraces 1st wrestling playoff berth in over 3 decades
It didn’t last long, but the the Vineland High School wrestling team appreciated the journey to the postseason for the first time in about 35 years. The seventh-seeded Fighting Clan made their first playoff appearance since the ‘80s on Monday night in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 5 quarterfinal but couldn’t carry the momentum to an upset, falling to second-seeded Washington Township, 66-12.
Wrestling PHOTOS: Middletown North at Watchung Hills, N2G4 semis, Feb. 6, 2023
Watchung Hills hosted a NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey Group 4 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinal on Monday night. Check out the semifinal match below. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. • Learn more and make a nomination!
Harpel collects win 300 as Hopewell Valley advances to CJ3 final with win over Ocean
Hopewell Valley and Ocean Township added one more match to the lengthy sectional history between the two teams Monday night when the the top seeded Bulldogs downed the 4-seed Spartans 42-33 in the semifinal of the Rothman Orthopaedic/Central Jersey, Group 3 Sectional Tournament in Pennington.
Girls Bowling Top 10, Feb. 7: County Tourney performances shake up rankings
Welcome to the latest girls bowling NJ.com Top 10 of the season and first in February. Warren Hills enters the rankings this week following a victory at the Skyland Conference Tournament. The Blue Streaks are 10-0 on the season with a win over Phillipsburg. In dual matches, they are 11th in the state with 2,259.8 pins per match.
Samantha Jones leads Vineland over Bridgeton - Girls basketball recap
Samantha Jones went five of eight from the line in her 26 points while Egypt Owens added 18 points as Vineland won on the road, 70-51, over Bridgeton. Vineland (7-15) opened with a 14-8 run, led 32-23 at halftime, and put the game out of reach with 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Boys basketball: Rolle stars as Pleasantville edges Atlantic City - Battle of the Bay
Neeko Rolle drove in for a layup with eight seconds left to help lift Pleasantville to a 54-53 win over Atlantic City at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. Rolle finished with six points while Marki Barnes had 20 points for Pleasantville (12-12), which stopped a two-game losing streak, and trailed by six points with about four minutes left in the game. Pleasantville eventually closed proceedings with an 11-4 run.
Jackson Liberty gets revenge on Lacey, reaches first-ever sectional final
There was only one thing standing in the way of Jackson Liberty and its first trip to the sectional championship — and that was a familiar foe in Lacey. “It’s a divisional matchup,” Jackson Liberty head coach Devin Biscaha said. “We’re familiar with them. We know their guys and they usually end up getting the best of us.”
Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap
Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
Girls basketball: Nevius leads Overbook past Gloucester
Zahaisha Nevius posted 18 points to lead Gloucester to a 50-30 victory over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Ja’el Pressley also had 10 points with Isabella Boyle adding eight points for Overbrook (3-14). Overbrook held a 16-14 lead at the half but found its offense in the second half, pulling...
East Brunswick Magnet edges Piscataway Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Camila Garcia netted 23 points with six rebounds, nine steals, two blocks, and two steals as East Brunswick Magnet squeaked past Piscataway Magnet, 44-43, in East Brunswick. Kayla Oliveira also scored 10 points while Makayla Caban had seven. EB Magnet tallied 41 rebounds in the game, 14 assists on all 14 field goals, 10 blocks, and 31 steals.
Delbarton ends strong to take Mendham - Boys basketball recap
Nick Modugno posted 13 points while Lincoln Zimmermann added 12 as Delbarton rallied late to defeat Mendham, 59-47, in Morristown. Michael VanRaaphorst put in 10 points for Delbarton (15-4), which sealed the win with a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter. Mike Ewing sank three 3-pointers in his 16 points...
Mayah Alford brings Trenton Catholic over Camden - Girls basketball recap
Mayah Alford scored 25 points while Saniyah Spell added 16 more as Trenton Catholic won, 67-58, over Camden in Hamilton. Cianni Thompson put in 11 points for Trenton Catholic (11-6), which led 31-28 at the half and pulled away with an 18-10 run in the third quarter. Bryce Harvey-Carr led...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Boys basketball: Zawacki leads Brearley past Manville
Jake Zawacki led all scorers with 16 points to lead Brearley to a 55-50 home victory over Manville. Tom Pugliese also had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Brearley (6-9). Tyler Kesolitz paced Manville (11-9), with 13 points, while Edryn Morales tallied 10 points. In a game that was close...
Ice hockey: Montville takes down High Point
Aidan Engle and Aidan Stepien both finished with one goal and one assist as Montville beat High Point, 4-2, at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari and Cole Riley each added a tally for Montville in the win. Alexis Riley finished with 18 saves in goal. Jake Henningsen and Anthony...
Salem Tech over Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Bermudez tallied 17 points, six assists, four blocks and three steals to lead Salem Tech as it defeated Camden Tech 50-37 in Sicklerville. Salem Tech (2-19) trailed 24-18 at the half, but went on a 17-11 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 35. It went on a 15-2 run in the fourth to get the win.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
Stewart scores twice as No. 1 Delbarton tops No. 7 Princeton Day - Boys ice hockey
Duncan Stewart scored two goals and assisted on another as Delbarton No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 7 Princeton Day, 4-1, at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Nick Faccone scored Delbarton’s (15-1-1) first goal in the second off assists from Stewart and Timmy Galvin. Max Pendy scored an empty net goal late in the third as well.
Boys basketball recap: No. 9 St. Rose holds off Christian Brothers Academy
Matthew Hodge had 12 points as the St. Rose High boys’ basketball team, ranked No. 9 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, defeated Christian Brothers, 59-51, Saturday in Middletown Township. Bryan Ebeling (11) and Evan Romano (10) reached double figures in scoring for the Purple Roses (19-2) Peter Noble...
