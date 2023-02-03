Read full article on original website
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2 teens detained after vehicle crashes into Vancouver home; 5-year-old injured
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies detained two teenagers accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a home in Vancouver on Sunday. A five-year-old was inside the home at the time and had minor injuries, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash...
kpic
Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUII charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
VIDEO: Man arrested after bursting through dealership door in stolen Jeep
A wanted Oregon man has been taken into custody after he allegedly broke into a Coos Bay car dealership, stole an SUV, drove it through the business’s garage door and sped away on Highway 101 as police officers looked on.
2 dead, 1 hospitalized in crash that closed Highway 26
A crash on Highway 26 Friday killed two people and sent another to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
2 wrong-way crashes within hour on I-5 in Portland
Two separate wrong-way crashes on I-5 early Saturday morning involved 5 cars, at least 9 people and drunk driving charges for the drivers, Portland police said.
3 hurt in 2-vehicle Portland crash, one critical
Three people were hurt, including one with critical injuries, when 2 vehicles collided in Southeast Portland late Saturday afternoon.
Police: Suspects crash into, steal from Fat Tire Farm in Portland
Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly stole from Fat Tire Farm after backing a van into and damaging the Portland bicycle shop early Monday morning.
kptv.com
Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
Man dies in parking lot from apparent shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a shooting in Portland's Mill Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police. Investigators say the victim was shot in a parking lot on Southeast Division and 112th just after 2:00 a.m. The man died at the scene and the suspect...
Vancouver KFC worker arrested for allegedly firing gun during argument with customers
A local KFC employee was arrested on Jan. 24 in connection to an alleged shooting that occurred outside a Vancouver KFC restaurant on the 5500 block of Gher Road on Jan. 4.
kptv.com
Friends show support in court for man found dead inside car at Intel campus
5-year-old hurt when stolen SUV crashes into Vancouver home; teen arrested. A stolen vehicle smashed into a Vancouver home Sunday evening, causing both the house and SUV to catch fire. Bike shop in NW Portland dealing with fourth break-in in less than a year. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A...
Portland man faces vehicular homicide charge in deadly Vancouver crash
A driver is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed in Vancouver late Wednesday night, killing his passenger, according to Washington State Patrol.
Killer in 2019 Portland slaying sent to prison
The man who admitted killing Trayontay Jones in Portland nearly 4 years ago was sentenced to prison Friday in Multnomah County.
kptv.com
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
Gresham firefighter dies from cardiac arrest
The city of Gresham announced Friday, Feb. 3, that a firefighter unexpectedly died earlier today from cardiac arrest while in the line of duty.
Hood River man involved in hours-long standoff identified as military veteran
Authorities identified the man who was arrested after barricading himself inside a Hood River home where he allegedly fired a gun multiple times as a military veteran.
kptv.com
Large fire engulfs home, cars in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a large house fire that spread to cars early Saturday morning in southeast Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the 10900 block of Southeast Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of the house. It also spread to cars in the driveway. They said everyone made it out of the house safely.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
