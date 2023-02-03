ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

kpic

Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUII charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
SALEM, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Large fire engulfs home, cars in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a large house fire that spread to cars early Saturday morning in southeast Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the 10900 block of Southeast Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of the house. It also spread to cars in the driveway. They said everyone made it out of the house safely.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
