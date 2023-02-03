ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonia, NJ

NJ.com

Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament

Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected

The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney's attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial "due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury" and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

The real reasons Murphy flipped on charter schools | Moran

For six years, Gov. Phil Murphy has been hostile to charter schools, blocking expansions even at the very best of them, forcing some charter families to send their kids back into failing and dangerous district schools, and leaving senior charter positions in the Department of Education vacant. Last week --...
NJ.com

N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client's savings is sentenced to federal prison

A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client's money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
HACKENSACK, NJ
