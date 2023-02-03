Read full article on original website
St. Elizabeth defeats Parsippany - Girls basketball recap
Greta Servitto posted a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double as St. Elizabeth defeated Parsipanny 40-28 in Parsippany. St. Elizabeth (8-11) jumped out to an early 16-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 24-11 lead at the half. Molly McHale also had 11 points and six rebounds with...
Mayah Alford brings Trenton Catholic over Camden - Girls basketball recap
Mayah Alford scored 25 points while Saniyah Spell added 16 more as Trenton Catholic won, 67-58, over Camden in Hamilton. Cianni Thompson put in 11 points for Trenton Catholic (11-6), which led 31-28 at the half and pulled away with an 18-10 run in the third quarter. Bryce Harvey-Carr led...
Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament
Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
Harpel collects win 300 as Hopewell Valley advances to CJ3 final with win over Ocean
Hopewell Valley and Ocean Township added one more match to the lengthy sectional history between the two teams Monday night when the the top seeded Bulldogs downed the 4-seed Spartans 42-33 in the semifinal of the Rothman Orthopaedic/Central Jersey, Group 3 Sectional Tournament in Pennington.
Wrestling: North Jersey, Section 1 quarterfinals/semis roundup for Feb. 6
Monday marked the first day on the road to team champions in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics wrestling tournament, as the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds got under way at 20 sites around the New Jersey. We have results from all four sections, where the first two rounds were being held at two...
Times girls hoops notes, Week 7: MCT begins, NJSIAA seeding ends
What a week it was for the Ewing girls basketball team, and the season is only getting started. Postseason play opens up this week around the Times area, with the 2023 Mercer County Tournament set to begin Saturday, and the Burlington County Tournament–plus the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament–all in high gear.
Robbinsville-Allentown beats South Brunswick -- Boys ice hockey recap
Charlie Luizza scored twice with an assist as Robbinsville-Allentown defeated South Brunswick, 5-3, at ProSkate in South Brunswick. JP Sferra, Jamison Pike, and Jaiden Gingras all scored and had an assist for Robbinsville-Allentown, which led 4-0 in the second period. Goalie Zander Wiley made 30 saves on 33 shots for...
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: Cardona is happiest on the court
This past fall, Quinn Cardona was the starting quarterback for a Schalick football team that rebounded from a winless season two years ago to go 7-3 with a playoff berth and a division championship. In the spring, he is an excellent defensive outfielder and the leadoff hitter for a Schalick...
Jackson Liberty gets revenge on Lacey, reaches first-ever sectional final
There was only one thing standing in the way of Jackson Liberty and its first trip to the sectional championship — and that was a familiar foe in Lacey. “It’s a divisional matchup,” Jackson Liberty head coach Devin Biscaha said. “We’re familiar with them. We know their guys and they usually end up getting the best of us.”
No. 18 Kingsway reaches peak potential, avenges loss to No. 12 Washington Twp.
The Kingsway Regional High School wrestling team has battled injuries this season and in an earlier 38-32 loss to Washington Township, its lineup wasn’t down to its prime point-producing potential. But on Monday night, the third-seeded and 18th-ranked Dragons put a lineup on the mat that could compete with...
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $747M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (2/6/2023)
UPDATE: Powerball $754.6M jackpot won by single ticket in last night’s drawing. The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s lottery drawing has climbed to an estimated $747 million, with a cash option of $403.1 million. If a player wins Monday’s estimated $747 million jackpot, it would be fifth-largest Powerball jackpot...
Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected
The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
Powerball ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $747M.
The $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a deli in Middlesex County. The lucky winner bought the second-prize ticket at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It matched...
Only 3 families have owned this 18th century N.J. home that’s now on the market for $1M
Christian Moevs knew nothing, and cared little, about the history of the 18th century Hillsborough house his family moved into when he was 7 years old. He and his 10-year-old sister Anna just knew it was pretty neat. “We remember when we woke up in that house for the first...
Man found guilty of attempted murder in stabbing that left victim critically injured
A man has been found guilty of attempted murder in a 2019 stabbing that seriously injured a male victim, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Zachary Mai, 43, of Pennsauken, was also found guilty by the Camden County jury on charges of second-degree aggravated assault and related weapons offenses, prosecutors said.
N.J. reports 804 COVID cases, 10 deaths. Positive tests continue to decline.
New Jersey health officials on Monday reported another 804 COVID-19 cases and 10 new confirmed deaths as daily cases continue to decline. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining.
The real reasons Murphy flipped on charter schools | Moran
For six years, Gov. Phil Murphy has been hostile to charter schools, blocking expansions even at the very best of them, forcing some charter families to send their kids back into failing and dangerous district schools, and leaving senior charter positions in the Department of Education vacant. Last week --...
Mane Stream to host free program for individuals living with Parkinson’s Disease
Mane Stream, located at 83 Old Turnpike Road in Oldwick, invites individuals living with Parkinson’s Disease and the local community to an open house on Saturday, April 1 from noon to 2 p.m. Attendees will learn more about “Horses for Healing PD”, a free program based on Mane Stream’s Horses for Healing program for individuals living with cancer.
N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison
A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
Man accused of killing neighbor in dispute over loose dog has been indicted
A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County man on charges that he shot a neighbor to death after a dispute over a loose dog. Zachary A. Lahneman, 27, of Washington Township, is accused of killing Victor Marrero, Jr., 39, in the parking lot of the Birches apartment complex on Nov. 16 of last year.
