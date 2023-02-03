Read full article on original website
Girls basketball: Nevius leads Overbook past Gloucester
Zahaisha Nevius posted 18 points to lead Gloucester to a 50-30 victory over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Ja’el Pressley also had 10 points with Isabella Boyle adding eight points for Overbrook (3-14). Overbrook held a 16-14 lead at the half but found its offense in the second half, pulling...
Samantha Jones leads Vineland over Bridgeton - Girls basketball recap
Samantha Jones went five of eight from the line in her 26 points while Egypt Owens added 18 points as Vineland won on the road, 70-51, over Bridgeton. Vineland (7-15) opened with a 14-8 run, led 32-23 at halftime, and put the game out of reach with 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Salem Tech over Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Bermudez tallied 17 points, six assists, four blocks and three steals to lead Salem Tech as it defeated Camden Tech 50-37 in Sicklerville. Salem Tech (2-19) trailed 24-18 at the half, but went on a 17-11 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 35. It went on a 15-2 run in the fourth to get the win.
Mayah Alford brings Trenton Catholic over Camden - Girls basketball recap
Mayah Alford scored 25 points while Saniyah Spell added 16 more as Trenton Catholic won, 67-58, over Camden in Hamilton. Cianni Thompson put in 11 points for Trenton Catholic (11-6), which led 31-28 at the half and pulled away with an 18-10 run in the third quarter. Bryce Harvey-Carr led...
Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap
Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
Donovan Catholic defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Gabriella Ross posted a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Donovan Catholic past Freehold Township 46-41 in Toms River. Donovan Catholic (7-13) jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter before pushing it to an 11-point lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-20 in the second half, Donovan Catholic held on for the win.
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
Boys ice hockey: No. 2 Christian Brothers stops No. 6 Gloucester Catholic
Christian Chouha finished with a hat trick and also had two assists to help pace Christian Brothers, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-3 win over No. 6 Gloucester Catholic at Hollydell Arena in Sewell. Sean Guinnessey had two goals and three assists and Dominic Szczygiel tallied...
Robbinsville-Allentown beats South Brunswick -- Boys ice hockey recap
Charlie Luizza scored twice with an assist as Robbinsville-Allentown defeated South Brunswick, 5-3, at ProSkate in South Brunswick. JP Sferra, Jamison Pike, and Jaiden Gingras all scored and had an assist for Robbinsville-Allentown, which led 4-0 in the second period. Goalie Zander Wiley made 30 saves on 33 shots for...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
Harpel collects win 300 as Hopewell Valley advances to CJ3 final with win over Ocean
Hopewell Valley and Ocean Township added one more match to the lengthy sectional history between the two teams Monday night when the the top seeded Bulldogs downed the 4-seed Spartans 42-33 in the semifinal of the Rothman Orthopaedic/Central Jersey, Group 3 Sectional Tournament in Pennington.
Boys basketball: Rolle stars as Pleasantville edges Atlantic City - Battle of the Bay
Neeko Rolle drove in for a layup with eight seconds left to help lift Pleasantville to a 54-53 win over Atlantic City at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. Rolle finished with six points while Marki Barnes had 20 points for Pleasantville (12-12), which stopped a two-game losing streak, and trailed by six points with about four minutes left in the game. Pleasantville eventually closed proceedings with an 11-4 run.
L.A. PARKER: Trenton hoops roadshow heads to St. Thomas Aquinas
They bested Ewing High boys basketball squad and ended a 10-year win drought against Trenton Catholic Prep Academy. Who’s next?. On Monday, the Trenton Central High School (21-1) boys basketball team travels to Metuchen for a supreme showdown against highly regarded St. Thomas Aquinas, coached by former Notre Dame High Coach Bob Turco with former TCPA star Mike “Deuce” Jones as one of numerous Trojans shooting stars.
Despite short stay, Vineland embraces 1st wrestling playoff berth in over 3 decades
It didn’t last long, but the the Vineland High School wrestling team appreciated the journey to the postseason for the first time in about 35 years. The seventh-seeded Fighting Clan made their first playoff appearance since the ‘80s on Monday night in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 5 quarterfinal but couldn’t carry the momentum to an upset, falling to second-seeded Washington Township, 66-12.
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday
CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain. The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
Eagles posed for their Super Bowl portraits ... and they’re delightful
The Philadelphia Eagles have been a portrait of consistency this season: a 16-3 record, 7-1 against playoff teams, a quarterback who was 16-1 in games he started as he built the resume of an MVP candidate, a near-record 70 sacks and two blowout victories in the postseason. All of that...
Eagles hunting wounded Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes to prove their own greatness
PHOENIX — The Eagles’ defensive line doesn’t come at opposing offenses in waves. It comes at them like a tsunami, one giant pass rusher after another wreaking havoc on quarterbacks and destroying game plans. Thanks to the franchise record 70 sacks in the regular season and the...
Super Bowl Opening Night FREE LIVE STREAM (2/6/23): Watch Super Bowl LVII Chiefs, Eagles Media Day online | Time, TV, channel
Super Bowl LVII week is here – and the Opening Night ceremonies are here to kick things off. Super Bowl week officially begins on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 (2/6/23) with Opening Night, the Super Bowl’s version of Media Day, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona (home arena of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns).
Firefighters Battle Massive Brush Fire In South Jersey
Firefighters from the National Park Fire Department and local fire departments managed to contain a huge suspicious brush fire in Gloucester County. The fire consumed 25 to 30 acres of land and took about three hours to bring under control, the National Park Fire Department said. National Park and Westville...
5 giveaways you are from the Trenton, NJ area
The saying goes “Trenton Makes the World Takes,” but what the rest of the world doesn’t know are the signs that you are from Trenton, or the areas surrounding it. Here are five giveaways you need to know about. You avoid Whitehorse circle at all costs. If...
