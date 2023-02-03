Read full article on original website
Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap
Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
Samantha Jones leads Vineland over Bridgeton - Girls basketball recap
Samantha Jones went five of eight from the line in her 26 points while Egypt Owens added 18 points as Vineland won on the road, 70-51, over Bridgeton. Vineland (7-15) opened with a 14-8 run, led 32-23 at halftime, and put the game out of reach with 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Mayah Alford brings Trenton Catholic over Camden - Girls basketball recap
Mayah Alford scored 25 points while Saniyah Spell added 16 more as Trenton Catholic won, 67-58, over Camden in Hamilton. Cianni Thompson put in 11 points for Trenton Catholic (11-6), which led 31-28 at the half and pulled away with an 18-10 run in the third quarter. Bryce Harvey-Carr led...
Girls basketball: Nevius leads Overbook past Gloucester
Zahaisha Nevius posted 18 points to lead Gloucester to a 50-30 victory over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Ja’el Pressley also had 10 points with Isabella Boyle adding eight points for Overbrook (3-14). Overbrook held a 16-14 lead at the half but found its offense in the second half, pulling...
Salem Tech over Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Bermudez tallied 17 points, six assists, four blocks and three steals to lead Salem Tech as it defeated Camden Tech 50-37 in Sicklerville. Salem Tech (2-19) trailed 24-18 at the half, but went on a 17-11 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 35. It went on a 15-2 run in the fourth to get the win.
Harpel collects win 300 as Hopewell Valley advances to CJ3 final with win over Ocean
Hopewell Valley and Ocean Township added one more match to the lengthy sectional history between the two teams Monday night when the the top seeded Bulldogs downed the 4-seed Spartans 42-33 in the semifinal of the Rothman Orthopaedic/Central Jersey, Group 3 Sectional Tournament in Pennington.
Stewart scores twice as No. 1 Delbarton tops No. 7 Princeton Day - Boys ice hockey
Duncan Stewart scored two goals and assisted on another as Delbarton No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 7 Princeton Day, 4-1, at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Nick Faccone scored Delbarton’s (15-1-1) first goal in the second off assists from Stewart and Timmy Galvin. Max Pendy scored an empty net goal late in the third as well.
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
Boys basketball: Rolle stars as Pleasantville edges Atlantic City - Battle of the Bay
Neeko Rolle drove in for a layup with eight seconds left to help lift Pleasantville to a 54-53 win over Atlantic City at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. Rolle finished with six points while Marki Barnes had 20 points for Pleasantville (12-12), which stopped a two-game losing streak, and trailed by six points with about four minutes left in the game. Pleasantville eventually closed proceedings with an 11-4 run.
Girls Bowling Top 10, Feb. 7: County Tourney performances shake up rankings
Welcome to the latest girls bowling NJ.com Top 10 of the season and first in February. Warren Hills enters the rankings this week following a victory at the Skyland Conference Tournament. The Blue Streaks are 10-0 on the season with a win over Phillipsburg. In dual matches, they are 11th in the state with 2,259.8 pins per match.
Wrestling photos: Point Pleasant Beach at Shore, Central, Group 1 semis, Feb. 6, 2023
Shore Regional hosts NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 1 quarterfinals and semifinal that includes Shore Conference rival Point Pleasant Beach. Check out highlights of the semifinal match below. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. • Learn more and make a nomination!
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
Jackson Liberty gets revenge on Lacey, reaches first-ever sectional final
There was only one thing standing in the way of Jackson Liberty and its first trip to the sectional championship — and that was a familiar foe in Lacey. “It’s a divisional matchup,” Jackson Liberty head coach Devin Biscaha said. “We’re familiar with them. We know their guys and they usually end up getting the best of us.”
Despite short stay, Vineland embraces 1st wrestling playoff berth in over 3 decades
It didn’t last long, but the the Vineland High School wrestling team appreciated the journey to the postseason for the first time in about 35 years. The seventh-seeded Fighting Clan made their first playoff appearance since the ‘80s on Monday night in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 5 quarterfinal but couldn’t carry the momentum to an upset, falling to second-seeded Washington Township, 66-12.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
How will Rutgers replace key starter Mawot Mag, who’s ‘out for a bit’?
Steve Pikiell needs to find a solution. It is not clear how long the Rutgers coach will be without starting forward Mawot Mag, who suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. But considering Pikiell told NBC’s Bruce Beck on Sunday that Mag will be “out for a bit,” it is safe to assume the third-year forward will not play in a crucial contest against No. 18 Indiana in Bloomington on Tuesday night.
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster hits Eagles fan where it hurts: Best cheesesteaks aren’t in Philly!
Someone better go find Rocky, because JuJu Smith-Schuster put on the gloves Monday night and came out swinging. During Super Bowl Opening Night, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver shared his thoughts on the City of Brotherly Love. And what he had to say definitely hurts. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Rutgers’ Chyna Cornwell having breakout season: ‘This is something I’ve been waiting for’
When a mass exodus of Rutgers women’s basketball players entered the transfer portal in the offseason, just three remained on the roster. With the loss of four players to graduation on top of the eight transfers — and a new coaching staff — the Scarlet Knights entered the 2022-23 season with more questions than answers.
Rutgers’ Steve Pikiell updates Mawot Mag’s injury status after Michigan State win
NEW YORK — Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said the team “does not really know anything” in regards to the knee injury Mawot Mag suffered in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. “Really feel for...
Eagles posed for their Super Bowl portraits ... and they’re delightful
The Philadelphia Eagles have been a portrait of consistency this season: a 16-3 record, 7-1 against playoff teams, a quarterback who was 16-1 in games he started as he built the resume of an MVP candidate, a near-record 70 sacks and two blowout victories in the postseason. All of that...
