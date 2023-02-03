ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Township, NJ

NJ.com

Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap

Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Girls basketball: Nevius leads Overbook past Gloucester

Zahaisha Nevius posted 18 points to lead Gloucester to a 50-30 victory over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Ja’el Pressley also had 10 points with Isabella Boyle adding eight points for Overbrook (3-14). Overbrook held a 16-14 lead at the half but found its offense in the second half, pulling...
PINE HILL, NJ
Salem Tech over Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Bermudez tallied 17 points, six assists, four blocks and three steals to lead Salem Tech as it defeated Camden Tech 50-37 in Sicklerville. Salem Tech (2-19) trailed 24-18 at the half, but went on a 17-11 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 35. It went on a 15-2 run in the fourth to get the win.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
Boys basketball: Rolle stars as Pleasantville edges Atlantic City - Battle of the Bay

Neeko Rolle drove in for a layup with eight seconds left to help lift Pleasantville to a 54-53 win over Atlantic City at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. Rolle finished with six points while Marki Barnes had 20 points for Pleasantville (12-12), which stopped a two-game losing streak, and trailed by six points with about four minutes left in the game. Pleasantville eventually closed proceedings with an 11-4 run.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Despite short stay, Vineland embraces 1st wrestling playoff berth in over 3 decades

It didn’t last long, but the the Vineland High School wrestling team appreciated the journey to the postseason for the first time in about 35 years. The seventh-seeded Fighting Clan made their first playoff appearance since the ‘80s on Monday night in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 5 quarterfinal but couldn’t carry the momentum to an upset, falling to second-seeded Washington Township, 66-12.
VINELAND, NJ
How will Rutgers replace key starter Mawot Mag, who’s ‘out for a bit’?

Steve Pikiell needs to find a solution. It is not clear how long the Rutgers coach will be without starting forward Mawot Mag, who suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. But considering Pikiell told NBC’s Bruce Beck on Sunday that Mag will be “out for a bit,” it is safe to assume the third-year forward will not play in a crucial contest against No. 18 Indiana in Bloomington on Tuesday night.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
