Steve Pikiell needs to find a solution. It is not clear how long the Rutgers coach will be without starting forward Mawot Mag, who suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. But considering Pikiell told NBC’s Bruce Beck on Sunday that Mag will be “out for a bit,” it is safe to assume the third-year forward will not play in a crucial contest against No. 18 Indiana in Bloomington on Tuesday night.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO