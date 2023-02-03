Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Kyrie Irving’s initial reaction to joining Luka Doncic in blockbuster trade
It did not take long for Kyrie Irving to join a new team after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, as he will head to the Dallas Mavericks to join superstar Luka Doncic, and he is said to be “ecstatic” and “looking forward” to it, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher report.
Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team
The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The Kyrie Irving trade package Nets rejected from Clippers, revealed
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick. This is the haul the Brooklyn Nets received from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Kyrie Irving. The Mavs also included Markieff Morris as part of the blockbuster trade, as the veteran heads over to the Mavs as part of the exchange.
Kevin Durant: Perfect trade Nuggets must offer Nets ahead of deadline
To get Kevin Durant by the NBA trade deadline, the Denver Nuggets will have to give the Brooklyn Nets a princely sum. A KD deal obviously seems more likely now than it did previously, especially in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s departure to the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets must take advantage of this opportunity. Sure, Denver is the top team in the Western Conference at the moment. Still, would they really pass on the chance to land someone like KD? Nuggets fans would absolutely love having reigning MVP Nikola Jokic with former MVP Durant. Here we will look at the Nuggets’ perfect trade offer to acquire Kevin Durant ahead of the trade deadline.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Steph Curry gets rough recovery update after suffering lower leg injury
The Golden State Warriors have yet to announce an official diagnosis on Steph Curry’s lower left leg injury. Regardless, the reigning Finals MVP is set to be sidelined for a pivotal stretch of the regular season after leaving Saturday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. Curry is “expected to miss several weeks” as a result of […] The post Steph Curry gets rough recovery update after suffering lower leg injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Windhorst drops Clippers Kyrie Irving truth bomb that won’t please Lakers
There’s a real chance Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets lands him in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, though, the best plausible trade offer from their in-arena rivals seems better than the one that would reunite Irving with LeBron James.
Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors
It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
‘Be like water’: Warriors’ Klay Thompson gets philosophical after hitting 12 3-pointers vs. Thunder
Klay Thompson was exceptional for the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, draining an impressive 12 three-point shots and a game-high 42 points en route to a convincing 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors superstar added an eye-opening quote in his post-game press conference after the incredible...
Klay Thompson’s wild shooting night draws ‘special’ message from Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors got plenty of stellar individual performances in a 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, their first game since Stephen Curry went back to the shelf with a left leg injury. Jordan Poole dropped 21 points and a career-high 12 assists in a performance both coaches and teammates […] The post Klay Thompson’s wild shooting night draws ‘special’ message from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bulls’ interest level in Zach LaVine trade, revealed
The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.
NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Magic prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
For the second time this season, the New York Knicks (29-26) will battle the Orlando Magic (22-32) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out our NBA odds series, featuring our Knicks-Magic prediction and pick. A 32-18 scoring output in the fourth frame was key to the Knicks’ 11-point victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. […] The post NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Magic prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith doubles down on Kyrie Irving criticism after Mavs-Nets trade
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has been one of Kyrie Irving’s biggest critics, and he’s not backing down after the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade the superstar to the Dallas Mavericks. Kyrie Irving demanded a trade when the Nets made him a contract offer. The three-year extension reportedly would only become fully guaranteed if Brooklyn won […] The post Stephen A. Smith doubles down on Kyrie Irving criticism after Mavs-Nets trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns’ stunning Kyrie Irving trade offer after Mavs deal, revealed
The Brooklyn Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA world on Sunday with their trade of Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. It was reported that both the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Phoenix Suns were potential finalists for an Irving trade and with each subsequent hour, details of those […] The post Suns’ stunning Kyrie Irving trade offer after Mavs deal, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavericks NBA Finals odds skyrocket after landing Kyrie Irving
The Dallas Mavericks pushed their chips all in for this season, trading with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire guard Kyrie Irving. In return, the Nets get Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks. With this new addition, the Mavericks announce themselves as a contender for the title, and the oddsmakers appear to be in agreement. […] The post Mavericks NBA Finals odds skyrocket after landing Kyrie Irving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Blazers would regret
The Portland Trail Blazers have shown glimpses of becoming a playoff contender this season, like many other Western Conference teams. However, they’ve generally been very inconsistent. The NBA trade deadline is coming this week, and the Blazers are well outside the playoff picture. However, they could be ready to make other roster adjustments before the deadline. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Blazers would regret.
Mavs coach Jason Kidd sends serious warning to NBA over Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd sees big things for the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving pairing on the Mavs, and for good reason. Doncic and Irving are two of the best scorers in all of basketball today, so it’s easy to imagine the damage they can do once they step on the same side of the NBA hard court together. It is worth noting that Luka is actually the NBA’s leading scorer in the first quarter with an 11.6 points average, while Kyrie is the King of the Fourth with 9.6.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0