To get Kevin Durant by the NBA trade deadline, the Denver Nuggets will have to give the Brooklyn Nets a princely sum. A KD deal obviously seems more likely now than it did previously, especially in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s departure to the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets must take advantage of this opportunity. Sure, Denver is the top team in the Western Conference at the moment. Still, would they really pass on the chance to land someone like KD? Nuggets fans would absolutely love having reigning MVP Nikola Jokic with former MVP Durant. Here we will look at the Nuggets’ perfect trade offer to acquire Kevin Durant ahead of the trade deadline.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 MINUTES AGO