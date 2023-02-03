Read full article on original website
Taste of OSU returns, giving students opportunity to try international foods and watch cultural performances
Savor the flavor and spice up the weekend by participating in Taste of OSU Feb. 17. The revival of Taste of OSU, an event founded in 1997, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will give students the opportunity to celebrate their culture and experience others through international foods and cultural performances. The Office of International Affairs will host the event in the Archie M. Griffin Ballroom within the Ohio Union from 5-8:30 p.m., according to the Taste of OSU website.
Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season opener
History was made Saturday at the Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium. The No. 11 Buckeyes opened the 2023 season with a 15-7 win over Air Force in the inaugural game of their new stadium, and senior attacker Jack Myers notched the 200th point of his career, becoming the sixth player in program history to do so.
Residents, city look for traffic safety solutions in University District
The University Area Commission is working to make the University District safer. After concerns rose about traffic and pedestrian safety, the Planning and Development Committee of the UAC began to document a paper map of changes. Commissioner Katie McDevitt said she has started to transfer this information online, looking to offer solutions to road safety issues. The map, currently in its first stages, is meant to document changes the commission wants to be made by the city of Columbus, such as improvements to crosswalks, sidewalks and bike lanes.
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showings
Ohio State’s youth shined on a stage where it found itself pitted against a top-10 foe at a packed Ty Tucker Tennis Center. After senior Cannon Kingsley suffered an apparent injury Sunday as No. 2 Ohio State battled No. 6 Texas, the Buckeyes turned to redshirt freshman Jack Anthrop in singles against Longhorns redshirt junior Cleeve Harper — who was part of a 2022 NCAA Championship doubles team.
Wrestling: True freshmen help lead No. 5 Ohio State past No. 14 Northwestern
With the help of three true freshmen, No. 5 Ohio State rolled past No. 14 Northwestern 21-12 Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Buckeyes (12-2, 6-1 Big Ten) were propelled by three true freshmen and bounced back from a loss against No. 1 Penn State Friday. Freshmen Jesse Mendez, Seth Shumate and Luke Geog each earned victories as the Wildcats (5-3, 4-3 Big Ten) earned only three victories across 10 matchups.
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at home
No.1 Penn State kept its streak alive, beating No. 5 Ohio State for the eighth consecutive time. No. 5 Ohio State (11-2, 5-1) could not keep its undefeated Big Ten record alive, losing to No. 1 Penn State (12-0, 5-0) 29-5. The Buckeyes got off to a quick start and were able to keep it close going into intermission down 10-9 but were unable to rally to a victory.
Football: Hartline plans to ‘maximize’ opportunity as next offensive coordinator
Brian Hartline has had a decorated and successful ascension toward becoming Ohio State’s next offensive coordinator. A native of North Canton, Ohio, Hartline represented his home-state Buckeyes and played wide receiver from 2005-08, suiting up for four teams that won Big Ten championships. He spent seven seasons in the...
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s return
The Buckeyes scored a season-low seven points in the first quarter at No. 8 Maryland, which was enough for the Terrapins to go wire to wire 90-54 on Sunday. Senior guard Jacy Sheldon returned from a lower leg injury that kept her from playing in the past 16 games, and she scored five points in 25 minutes during No. 10 Ohio State’s fourth loss in its past five outings.
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series slit at No. 3 Minnesota
The No. 1 Buckeyes took their 10-game winning streak on the road this weekend and pitted it against No. 3 Minnesota’s streak of 12-straight victories, and the two teams atop the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings saw their hot hands reset in a competitive series split. The Gophers remained...
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn State
No. 7 Ohio State found itself in a similar situation as Friday, tied with under five minutes remaining Saturday against No. 9 Penn State. This time, however, the Buckeyes flipped the script to rally past the Nittany Lions. The Buckeyes (17-10-1, 10-8-0 Big Ten) played the game on their terms...
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USC
UCLA (9-0), entering on an eight-match win streak, challenged Ohio State Friday. Seven of the Bruins’ matches were won in only three sets. Both teams tied six times during the first set, as the Bruins came out on top 25-22. The Bruins continued to come on strong during the...
