Moving away from home for the first time is often a daunting and difficult part of the transition to adulthood. Due in part to high home prices and relatively low earnings, young adults often rent instead of buying a home. Choosing an affordable place to live with plenty of other young people who can share housing costs can help ease the financial burden of living away from one’s parents. However, both cost of living and the young adult demographic can vary greatly by location.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO