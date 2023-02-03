ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Samuel, Richmond net 14, Seton Hall tops DePaul 69-64

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Tyrese Samuel and Kadary Richmond both scored 14 points to help Seton Hall defeat DePaul 69-64 on Sunday. Samuel had seven rebounds for the Pirates (15-9, 8-5 Big East Conference). Richmond added six rebounds. KC Ndefo recorded 13 points and was 4 of 12 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
No. 23 Creighton flashing depth heading into Seton Hall matchup

After two months outside the AP Top 25 poll, Creighton has proven itself to the voters once again thanks to its latest winning streak. Now No. 23 in the country, the Bluejays will be out for their seventh win in a row when they pay a visit to Seton Hall on Wednesday in Newark, N.J.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Streaking Maryland is Michigan State’s latest test

Michigan State came up empty against the top two teams in the Big Ten last week. The Spartans open this week against the conference team with the longest winning streak. The Spartans lost to Purdue 77-61 and Rutgers 61-55 in their last two outings. Michigan State (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) now hosts Maryland on Tuesday night in East Lansing, Mich.
EAST LANSING, MI
Miller scores 29 as No. 8 Terps rout No. 10 Ohio State 90-54

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Diamond Miller and her Maryland teammates took out their frustrations on Ohio State. Miller scored 16 of her 29 points in the third quarter, and the eighth-ranked Terrapins routed the 10th-ranked Buckeyes 90-54 on Sunday in the program’s most lopsided win over a top-10 opponent. Maryland rebounded emphatically from its loss to No. 6 Iowa on Thursday night, and Miller had quite a response to what she thought was some physical play by Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
New Year’s Eve machete attack suspect in federal custody

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve was transferred to U.S. custody and made his initial federal court appearance on Monday to face terrorism charges. Trevor Thomas Bickford, handcuffed and shackled at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

