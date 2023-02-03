COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Diamond Miller and her Maryland teammates took out their frustrations on Ohio State. Miller scored 16 of her 29 points in the third quarter, and the eighth-ranked Terrapins routed the 10th-ranked Buckeyes 90-54 on Sunday in the program’s most lopsided win over a top-10 opponent. Maryland rebounded emphatically from its loss to No. 6 Iowa on Thursday night, and Miller had quite a response to what she thought was some physical play by Ohio State.

